Easy Instant Pot® Creamy Pumpkin Spice Steel-Cut Oats

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These steel-cut oats are so creamy and easy to make in the Instant Pot®! Seasoned with pumpkin spice, this is the perfect quick and easy breakfast for two.

By Fioa

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, oats, almond milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 10 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Let pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Finish releasing pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Stir with a silicone spatula until oats are combined and thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 69.4g; fat 6.6g; sodium 89.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Paula
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/04/2018
This is an easy hands-off way to make oatmeal. The pinch of ginger cloves and nutmeg is too imperceptible to even notice so I would add 2-3 pinches next time. Also for my taste I need a little more brown sugar. These things are easy to personalize for each individual's taste. The liquid to oats ratio and the cook time are perfect. I added cream and toasted walnuts right before serving. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
07/12/2018
It needed a lot more flavor than just a pinch of the spices. I used 1/2 t cinnamon and 1/4 t of the other spices and it still could have used more. Read More
Helpful
(2)
