Awesome Chicken Noodle Soup

I loved this recipe even though there really aren’t any short-cuts to this recipe and it can be time consuming. Like some other reviewers, I boiled the chicken the night before and made the soup the next day—it was much easier to skim off the fat since the broth was refrigerated over night and also much easier to pull the meat from the bone when the chicken isn’t hot! Also, I cooked the soup using a slow-cooker the next day so it really took me a while! After reading the reviews it appears some people are confused about the use of celery and carrots twice. It’s better to think of this recipe in two stages—making of the broth and making of the soup. You add celery and carrots at first to make the broth (boil the chicken) and discard everything except the chicken and the liquid after you are done. Later, you add chopped (bite-sized) celery and carrots to the broth to make the soup. I read almost all the reviews and I used the following suggestions: 1. Cooked the noodles separately (if you cooked it in the broth you would end up with chicken noodle casserole as noodles soak up a lot of liquid) 2. Used ¼ cup of “Better than Bouillon” chicken base paste (the broth itself is not strong enough without the base). 3. The broth is just as delicious without the lemon grass (depending on the time of the year, it’s hard to find lemon grass even in Asian grocery stores). 4. Used couple of cloves of fresh garlic and few sprigs of parsley for the soup.