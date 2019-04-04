Awesome Chicken Noodle Soup

Home style chicken noodle soup that really makes a wonderful side or meal, it cures what ails you. If you like lots of noodles use a whole pound of them. Serve hot with your favorite salad and bread. This freezes or doubles well.
This is a great recipe, but can be made a lot easier with a couple of modifications. I would recommend substituing chicken broth for the water and not use the chicken soup base. Chicken soup base creates a more artificial flavor. Boil the chicken in the chicken broth. Instead of a whole chicken, I cut boneless skinless chicken breasts into pieces. After boiling the chicken in the broth for 1/2 hour, add the other ingredients already chopped (onion, bay leaves, peppercorns, celery, carrots -- I didn't put in the lemon grass) and cook for 1 more hour. Then add the noodles and the celery leaves and cook until the noodles are done. The whole pot can remain heating on the stove on low until your guests arrive. I upped the recipe to serve 30 people and it worked great!
i make chicken soup all the time and this is very similar to mine, however most people are correct when talking about the noodles. Never cook in the broth, always cook them seperatly and add only the amount you want in your individual bowls to save on broth, then just fridge the noodles and reheat with leftover soup as needed. also, we ALWAYS with any homemade soup grate lots of ramano or parmesan cheese on top for a delicious salty and pefect topping to the homemade soup. you won't be dissapointed doing this!!!
This is the perfect Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe. Really it is the homemade chicken broth that makes it! FYI the Chicken Soup Base is the boullion granules. Our grocery carries it in 4 oz. containers, the recipe calls for 2 oz. or 4T to make measurement easy. The boullion adds salt/herbs and a little more flavor. You could also use Vegetable Base if you have it on hand or the store is out of Chicken. My husband is sick and he had two bowls, hopefully he'll be feeling better in the morning. If you are looking for a Chicken Noodle soup recipe and you have the time to put into it look no further this is the one!! Oh, one last thing, don't skip the lemon grass it is a really special addition. If you have not purchased it or used it before here are some tips: it is a tough green stalk, looks like a pale thicker version of a green onion and is usually sold individually. Peel the outer couple layers because they are likely dry and tired and then slice much like a green onion (cut off the hard end first). It is hard, even after cooking and not so great to eat/chew so remember to strain with the other ingredients. Hmmm...it really rounds out the flavors.
This recipe is delicious, but takes MEGA time! The directions are also a bit confusing and I was not sure what "Chicken Base" was. So I finally found something that is called "Better than Bouillon" that is basically a bouillon cube type product which is almost a liquid, it is kind of like paste. It was not clear if you are supposed to use 1/4 cup of that in its pure form or 1/4 of the prepared broth. After tasting it was clear it calls for 1/4 cup of the pure bouillon paste which is essentially chicken flavored salt. I also used "no yolk" egg noodles and you can't even tell the difference and there is a lot less cholesterol. Good stuff my family loved this!
YUUUMMMMMMY!! Just like my Mom used to make. My children loved this! Try cooking the noodles before adding them to the soup, as they consume a lot of the broth. For the chicken base, I like to use "Wyler's chicken (garlic & herb) Shakers" it isn't as salty as other types. Good recipe! Thank you Alan!
A good, basic chicken soup recipe. We enjoyed it for dinner, and I froze the rest (without noodles) for dinner another night. Another reviewer mentioned the noodles seeming to be too much. That may be bacause the soup was allowed to stand too long before serving. Noodles or rice in soup will continue to absorb liquid and grow in size if allowed to stand too long.
Confused on the carrots and celery. Youuse 2/3 oc celery and 1 lb carrots in the begining. Drain the stock, then add chopped celery ad sliced carrots later. What happens to the origanl carrots and celery. It says to cook until carrots are done,
I loved this recipe even though there really aren’t any short-cuts to this recipe and it can be time consuming. Like some other reviewers, I boiled the chicken the night before and made the soup the next day—it was much easier to skim off the fat since the broth was refrigerated over night and also much easier to pull the meat from the bone when the chicken isn’t hot! Also, I cooked the soup using a slow-cooker the next day so it really took me a while! After reading the reviews it appears some people are confused about the use of celery and carrots twice. It’s better to think of this recipe in two stages—making of the broth and making of the soup. You add celery and carrots at first to make the broth (boil the chicken) and discard everything except the chicken and the liquid after you are done. Later, you add chopped (bite-sized) celery and carrots to the broth to make the soup. I read almost all the reviews and I used the following suggestions: 1. Cooked the noodles separately (if you cooked it in the broth you would end up with chicken noodle casserole as noodles soak up a lot of liquid) 2. Used ¼ cup of “Better than Bouillon” chicken base paste (the broth itself is not strong enough without the base). 3. The broth is just as delicious without the lemon grass (depending on the time of the year, it’s hard to find lemon grass even in Asian grocery stores). 4. Used couple of cloves of fresh garlic and few sprigs of parsley for the soup.
This soup was awesome! My family absolutely loved this (even the picky ones). It's a bit time consuming but certainly worth it. Actually, I did the broth one night and stored it in the refrigerator. The next evening I skimmed off the fat (much easier when the broth is cold) and finished off the recipe. I added 2 cloves of finely chopped garlic to the broth. Also, my family doesn't eat broth (don't ask me why) so I doubled the noodles which soaked up all the yummy broth. It actually turned out as chicken noodles rather than soup. They still loved it, though.
Great Soup on a cold winters day! The only changes I made was I added some chicken breast (which I precooked), instead of the lemon grass I added some lemon juice at the end, I also add some fresh ginger which realy kicks it up.
The addition of lemongrass to this chicken noodle soup was wonderful - gives it a fresh taste with just a tiny bit of a bite. I used Better than Bouillon as opposed to powdered bouillon, and it turned out great. Additionally, I cooked the chicken whole for one hour with thyme, garlic, pepper, onion, carrots, celery, and a bit of salt. Then, I threw those veggies out (they were soggy after cooking for an hour and I just wanted them for the flavor) and pulled the meat off the bone. I put the meat to the side. I chopped fresh carrots and celery and cooked them in the stock until tender. Then, I added the noodles, cooked until done, and put the chicken back in the soup last. I find that this helps me to keep my chicken from getting stringy from overcooking. Wonderful soup!
Great and easy start to a yummy homemade soup. One change that really kicks up the flavor is using an already cook Rotisserie Chicken from the deli section of a grocery store. Peel off the skin and boil whole carcus in the water with all same same fixings as in the recipe. YUMMY!
I made this recipe with a store-bought rotisserie chicken. I have had a sore throat and chicken noodle soup was all I could think about yesterday. I forgot the lemongrass, unfortunately b/c I think that would have put this over the top! I used two cubes of bouillon and left the noodles out, to be added as desired. The first thing my boyfriend said was that it's restaurant quality and after the meal he said it is definitely one of his new favorite meals of mine. My daughter eagerly slurped it up and I felt better. Win-win-win. Wonderful chicken noodle soup.
This is by far the best soup I've ever had! My entire family loves it, & it is very easy to make. I do add garlic to the broth. I'm making it today for the 3rd time, can't wait for dinner! Thank you for sharing this keeper!!
I followed this recipe the way it is written but used "Better than Bouillon" instead of the bouillon. I also cooked the egg noodles separately and left them firm and added toward the end. It was delicious! My first homemade chicken noodle soup, and I am sticking with this recipe!!
Whenever I bake a chicken, the next day I make this soup with the leftovers. I love chicken soup, but I hated all the "stuff" found in my fathers chicken soup (bits of onion, overwhelming amounts of celery, spices galore). This recipie has the flavor of my fathers soup but lacks all of those little bits I could not stand. I scale it down to 4 servings. The change I made pertains to the 4 serving recipie. I use 1/2 of a lemons juice instead of lemon grass, which is not available near me. I also use spaghetti broken in thirds instead of egg noodles. This soup is so tasty. The broth is a lovely golden color. This soup is worth the time invested. Thank you Alan, for submitting this recipie.
I made a pot of this for a sick friend and made the "mistake" of giving a bowl of it to my husband before taking it to her. He liked it so much, I had to do it all over again the next day. Teenagers loved it, too...they even ate the veggies! Used Muellers fine egg noodles and the soup base that comes in paste form.
When your kids keep saying "this soup is good!" and "I love this soup Mommy" you have to give the recipe 5 stars. I used a low sodium version of "Better Than Boullion" and 3lbs of chicken breasts (on the bone and with the skin). I opted to cook my noodles separately so I didn't soak up too much of the broth. This is a keeper, no doubt about it.
Excellent and easy. To make this soup quicker, I buy a routiserie chicken from the grocery store already cooked, pull it apart and put in in my soup along with the veggies. I let it cook about 30-45 minutes, put the noodles in and it's done in less than an hour. Excellent tasting soup. This one is a house favorite!
I always loved this soup when I ate at a restaurant. My kids when they were babies, it was the only thing they would eat in a restaurant after I mash it. Then I found this recipe and I tried it for a gathering at my house. Everyone loved it so much and said it is as good as the one that we eat at that restaurant. My daughter never eats soup, but she ate that one two days in a row and took it to school too.
This is a fabulous soup. The only reason I gave it 4 stars was that it is a bit time consuming for the average cook. I noticed that a lot of people are confused about the ingredients. The 1st group is for making the broth - the only part you keep is the chicken that has been picked clean of bones and skin. I also recommend leaving the lemon grass whole or cut it into 1 or 2 inch lengths since you need to discard that also. I used low sodium broth instead of the bouillon (1 cup) and also added crushed garlic.
I have made this recipe several times and it always gets rave reviews. The time it takes is definitely worth the outcome. I use 16 oz of noodles and always boil them separately as they soak up too much broth as it is. I also trim the fat from the chicken before boiling to make the whole process easier and healthier. Thanks Alan for a wonderful tasting, nutritious dinner that my incredibly picky boyfriend even adores!
Very good. I used 3 boneless chicken breasts, so probably would taste better with entire chicken carcass, but the breasts keep it low fat. I also added white wine to soup when cooking. I cooked my noodles separately as suggested by others. Didn't have lemongrass, but added a squeeze of lemon juice while making stock. Great diet-friendly dish!
I did not care for this recipe. I thought, "Give it a shot, everyone else seems to rave about it." What happens when you simmer all your flavors together for hours is that you can no longer distinguish any flavors and everything turns the same bland color. On the other hand, if you would like to taste something delicious (or really taste anything) at the end of your two hours labor in the kitchen and actually enjoy your food, this is absolutely NOT the recipe for you.
I don't understand how people give recipes 5 stars when they are only truly a 3 or a 4 at best. Perhaps in my opinion recipes only deserve a 5 if they are exceptional. This is a very good starter recipe for a homemade chicken noodle soup, but it certainly didn't WOW my tastebuds. This recipe does take quite awhile to prepare - but nearly all homemade soups do! To save a little time, I recommend asking your butcher to remove the skin and cut the chicken into pieces for you... 1) the chicken will cook much faster 2)you will not have to remove the skin once the chicken is cooked - and it won't make the broth greasy from all the fat!!! 3) the chicken will cool down sooner and it will be easier to remove the meat and discard the bones. I did not have chicken soup base, so I used a few bullion cubes instead... if you do this, be warned the broth will still be a bit bland and you will need to add some salt and freshly ground black pepper to liven it up a little. In addition to the lemon grass, I added about 5 thin slices of ginger. I used a pound of egg noodles, as the author recommended for those who like lots of noodles... unforutnately, this drastically reduced the amount of broth... I definitely would NOT recommend doing this - as you are left with a ton of noodles, chicken, veggies and no broth!!! For those with a sophisticated palate - do not be fooled by all the 5 star ratings!
This was my first attempt at making chicken noodle soup from scratch. This came out soooo amazing, my family raved about it for weeks. Additionally, I was so dumbfounded at how great it tasted, my head swelled up! The only addition that I made was some parsley flakes in the last 5 minutes of cooking.
OMG!!! This is the best! It is time consuming but worth the effort...especially if you double the recipe and freeze a portion for later. I left out the lemongrass...not a big fan of it. Other than that, I followed the directions...except added COOKED egg noodles instead of raw egg noodles. I used the veggies from the stock to make a ham and bean soup with a leftover ham bone and a ripped up ham steak.
Wonderful! This was the ultimate comfort food soup, and totally worth the effort. I added some red onion and omitted the lemongrass, as my husband was a prude about it. It was delicious, heart-warming soup that I will go to again.
This is the BEST chicken noodle soup I've ever had! My husband loved it, too, and he's picky. It made a lot, which is great. I put some in the freezer. I used chicken bouillon cubes (9 of them) instead of the soup base. I also used a teaspoon or so of lemon juice instead of lemon grass, which I couldn't find. I also used about a teaspoon or so of lemon pepper. YUMMY! I'm keeping this recipe forever! It takes time to make, but it's definitely worth it. 6/1/2005 ... I made this a second time, and it was even better! I used the lemon grass this time, and I used chicken base instead of the bouillon cubes. MUCH better. My husband LOVED LOVED LOVED it, and so did I!! Highly recommended.
Sooo, good and worth the work! Make the full recipe and freeze the rest. It is actually better after freezing. Also for those who think they could just leave in the first round of celery and carrots, DON'T. Better than bouillon (brand name) is better than bouillon cubes and less sodium.
Better than canned soup but time consuming to make. If you made it often enough it would probably become easy to throw together. Like others I cooked the noodles seperately and added just before serving.
I made this recipe for my husband who is home sick with a cold right now. He gives it five stars and says it is great. (I'm vegetarian, so I'll have to take his word for it!) I'm not sure I'd make this recipe again the way it is written, however. I found it to be way too time consuming. Next time I will remove the chicken from the bone before putting it in the water. The recipe simply says to "strain" the cooked chicken from the water, but my gosh, this took me FOREVER to find all the tiny little bones and inedible bits and remove them from the cooked chicken before putting it back into the stock. This was tedious and certainly avoidable next time. Thank you to Beezlys (a reviewer) for her excellent suggestions. As she suggested, I cooked the noodles separately and added them later, used ¼ cup of “Better than Bouillon” chicken base paste, and used couple of cloves of fresh garlic. I did not use any lemon grass because I wanted a more traditional flavor, but might try that next time.
Incredibly good soup. I followed the recipe very closely. One tip - I went to Natural Grocers for lemongrass, and they only had dried lemongrass (bulk foods). My colander wasn't fine enough to strain out the lemongrass, and the texture IS like eating dried grass. The taste is worth it to make sure to include, but I was spooning out pieces of lemongrass because it was like eating pieces of straw. Make sure to use a fine strainer if you can. The recipe was very time consuming (I did a double batch), but the results were worth it. I put the noodles into the broth and they did use up a lot of the broth, so I added some chicken broth toward the end. 1/3/16 Update from first reviews: I made this today and it is so good. I used lemongrass stalks that I kept in the freezer (used four). I used Better than Bullion Chicken for the soup base. I don't think I will ever make another chicken noodle soup recipe again!! Oh, I boiled the egg noodles separately and added them at the end. Don't skip the lemongrass!
The best! My mother-in-law loved it and she's very hard to please.
The soup is excellent. The "Chicken Soup Base" is a must, or it would be too bland. (It took me a while to find it at Bi-Lo.) I am not sure why to put the celery and carrots in two batches and one is whole and the other chopped. Next time I will try to combine a few steps. Also, I might reduce the soup base some because I don't like artificial flavoring in general.
I made this soup for our Thanksgiving "light" lunch, since we were all going to my mom's for the big turkey dinner later in the day. This is THE BEST chicken noodle soup recipe I've tried. Instead of using chicken boullion as the soup base as I normally do, I used a "specialty" chicken soup base I found next to the boullion at our grocery store. I also found homemade noodles in the pasta section that I used. I did not use the lemongrass. I made no changes to the recipe - followed it exactly. It was delicous - my entire family "gobbled" it up! Great recipe!
My daughter was sick so I took her a big pot of this soup. Later I asked her if it was any good & she told me that my grandson licked his bowl clean. :o) Guess it's a keeper! I used chicken thighs instead of a whole chicken. I didn't have any celery or carrots on hand so I used celery salt to season it w/ & added a can of sliced carrots when I added the cooked chicken back to the soup. I didn't have lemongrass but did add loads of garlic & some thyme. I also didn't have any soup base so I added 3 cubes of boullion. I did add just a splash of white wine to the chicken stock to give it addtional flavor.
What makes this soup is starting with a whole chicken and creating its own broth. I love this recipe. I think if you want a low fat/calorie version use a different recipe. This is my old chicken soup recipe that helps you feel better in the morning.
I have been using Allrecipes.com for years and this is the first review I have given. This soup was truly awesome. I did not use the lemon grass, but will try it next time. The rest I followed and would highly recommend this easy recipe.
the reason i give it 4 stars and not 5 is because overall it was good but the 2 things was in the recipe they couldve just said bye swanson brith but instead they tell u 2 make the broth and also i strongly reccomend u dont use the 10 peppercorns because my fam was choking on it take it as a lesson i made that mistake jus use regular pepper but other than that i liked it!!!!!!!
Yum! The lemon grass is perfect in this, I absolutely love it. With a squirt of sriracha this is sublime - and I usually don't even LIKE homemade chicken noodle soup. If you can't get lemongrass locally, look in the produce section for plastic tubes that kind of look like toothpaste tube, but big - my local store carries lemongrass, chili paste, and pesto. They're actually quite good.
Time consuming but SO worth it on a cold day (or when someone's ailing!). Don't substitute for the homemade broth- that is what totally makes this soup.I didn't use the lemongrass, but it was amazing without it. I do always seem to need to add extra water, as it keeps evaporating as it cooks....actually I would give this recipe more than 5 stars.
This was exactly what I was looking for. Easy, basic and yummy. I let my chicken simmer overnight in the crockpot, it just fell off the bones. I didn't have any lemongrass, but it was still awesome, and you could easily play around with seasonings. Thanks for a great recipe.
Tonight was the fourth time I've made this and my wife STILL thinks this is my grandmothers recipe. I've done this twice now with the Better than Bullion paste mentioned in the other review and agree, this is the way to go. It's just... well... better than bullion (cubes). :) I've done this with a whole chicken and four pounds of boneless breasts. If you want soup that goes above and beyond your expectations - use a whole chicken. It's messy and time consuming pulling the meat off the bones later on but it is most definitely worth it. With the pepper corns, tonight I changed it up a bit and used whole corns from a potpourri mixture. I increased the measurement by 50% and pulverized them with one smack from a mallet. This helped them dissolve a little better for better flavor but they also sank to the bottom just as before. So if feed the last ladle full to someone who loves pepper. Lastly I don't know why this effects anything, but a fresh carrot seems to blow away chopped baby carrots and diced frozen carrots.
I've truly never had better. I've never found lemon grass but the soup isn't missing anything without it, either. One of these days I'll make it with that special ingredient, but in the meantime, it really does cure what ails ya'. :-)
I made sure to add the milk & cheese, it turned out fabulous. At the very end with no season salt/season all, it was bland. After adding a ton of it, this was the best chicken noodle soup I have ever tasted.
If I could give this ten stars, I would. I only altered the recipe by adding two super large cans of chicken stock. (This liquid amount was deducted from the water amount, to ensure correct measurement.) When I boiled the chicken I added the bouillon with the chicken. I also made the noodles separate because I doubled this batch. I have a house full of summer cold victims and I make the noodles as we go. I simple salt and bouillon the water for the noodles and add them (cooked) into the individual bowls of my family. This ensures that the noodles wont get mushy and a happy helping to each lil belly. The Lemon Grass in this made it AWESOME!!! Thank you, THANK YOU for posting this recipe!
For a basic, no-frills recipe, this recipe does the trick. It's got a mild flavor, perfect for those days when you're not feeling well but need some healthy sustenance. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of tossing in a few cloves of garlic (I added three but will add more next time) and I used lemon grass paste instead of lemon grass, since that's all that was available at my grocery store. I also added salt and pepper to taste. This recipe was quite a bit of work, however. I've made decent chicken noodle soups that had more flavor and took a lot less time.
I Love this soup!! I normally just look up a recipe and thats it..after making this I had to log in here and give my review..This is terrific soup! My picky 16 yo loves it...I used to make my moms recipe but this beats it hands down..I would have never put lemon in soup..didnt have lemon grass so just used lemon pepper seasoning the flavor is amazing!! Thank you
what a perfect and classic chicken soup. i would add a bit of white pepper. i cook and hold the noodles separately from the soup. i also hold the chicken separately. this practice keeps the soup from getting murky, it keeps the noodles from getting mushy, and it keeps the chicken from breaking up. just place a bed of noodles and chicken at the bottom of each individual soup bowl and then ladle the soup over them. let it sit for a moment and the noodles and chicken will heat right up. if you are a piping hot or nothing soup eater, you can microwave the bed of noodles and chicken briefly (maybe 30 seconds at high power.)
I've made this several times and its very good especially with the lemon grass! I use chicken breast instead of a whole chicken because I prefer white meat. I like some of the other reviewers suggest to boil the noodles separately. I use a whole box of farfalle (bowtie) noodles. I also throw in a can of petite diced tomatoes drained sometimes for a change.
I thought my chicken soup recipe was the best until I made this one.
Great soup! My husband and daughter loved it. It is a hearty soup. It's great!!! Worth the time to make it.
This is time consuming, but you get out what you put into it. I had a hard time finding the chicken base (paste). I usually get it at a "superclub", the lemon grass I get at an asian international grocery store. It smells so good w/ the lemon grass. I added between 16 and 20 bouillon cubes instead of the chicken base. Had a salty flavor. I also added a little basil and a package of frozen, chopped spinach for color and nutritional value. I like that this makes a lot and freezes well.
Awesome recipe! It was so easy to follow. We like lots of pasta so we put just over a pound of stars and pearls which made it fun to eat for us big kids. Just what we were looking for. We have tons for leftovers, too, but my boyfriend won't give them up!
This was my first time making chicken soup, and it turned out great! I did add a couple cloves of garlic to the pre-strained broth, and some minced to the actual broth, as well as lemon pepper (couldn't find lemon grass), and a goodly amount of coarse black pepper. I used about 6 lbs of chicken thighs, and used closer to a pound of noodles (also upped the water to ~ a gallon and a half). As other reviewers suggested, I cooked my noodles separately. Good recipe, esp for first-timers! Thanks!
I made this soup when my husband and I were home sick and it was just great. The only suggestion I can give would be to put the lemongrass (I used dried) in a mesh bag. It never got soft and we had to keep picking it out of our mouths.
I made this last night using MKOSSEN's suggestions and it turned out great. My husband had 3 bowls! I did add the lemongrass with the veggies but put them in a wire loose tea basket so I could remove them after an hour. Wonderful taste!
LOVE THIS ONE!! Best chicken noodle ever! We use thicker spiral noodles so they don't get over-squishy when stored. I use quartered ckn halves of dark meat only, better flavor than white and it pulls easier too. Thanks so much alank!
In an update from my earlier (5 star) review I'd just like to add that though I'm not overly frugal it kills me to throw out all the vegetables from the first batch. So I save them and purée them for another soup base. Today I cooked barley in vegetable stock with sliced mushrooms and pureed the veggies with a bit more stock. If it's too bland just add bouillon granules, curry powder or paste, or whatever other taste you're looking for. It's not as awesome as the chicken soup but pretty good.
Can I say this is the best chicken soup ever? It's not as salty as the ones I've tried on this site and it's absolutely delicious! The lemon grass gives it that wonderful, subtle flavor. I'm sick, so I've been making a lot of chicken soups this week and this is my new favorite one. Lets just say, after I had myself a bowl in the morning, I came back for seconds in the afternoon, only to find an empty pan (makes a mad face). Thanks Alan.
Simple enough to follow for me! Tastes absolutley delicious. I guess I did it a little different. After my chicken boiled and simmered I sliced up the carrots and celeray and added them along with the whole onion for an hour instead of doing the whole pieces to cut later. I think it just saved some time and the veggies were still perfectly tender. Goes great with a dinner roll! I didn't use the lemon grass and it's still delicious so if you don't have this don't fret as it turns out fine!
I thought that this was a good but not great recipe. It's good in an ordinary way. No big surprises. The one thing we didn't care for was the subtile sweet taste it took on due to so many carrots. I might make this again but would cut the carrots and celery amounts by half and would use all chicken broth rather than water.
This was a great recipe. Mt husband had 5 bowls of it right after I made it. He couldn't get enough of it. I didn't really measure anything just guesstimating - I used 4 leg quarters and it was plenty for a huge pot.
My husband got a cold so I wanted to make him some homeade chicken soup - which I never tried before. I started off using another recipe from Allrecipes, but found that halfway through the cooking, the broth was bland and the vegetables were already mushy (the recipe suggested using the same vegetables used for the broth in the final product). So, I found this recipe and tried to salvage the soup from the other recipe. I was so glad I did because it came out great. I made a few variations, such as adding whole garlic cloves to the broth from the beginning of cooking. In any case, the soup was easy to make and tasted great. Thanks Alan!
