Awesome Chicken Noodle Soup

4.6
423 Ratings
  • 5 316
  • 4 80
  • 3 21
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Home style chicken noodle soup that really makes a wonderful side or meal, it cures what ails you. If you like lots of noodles use a whole pound of them. Serve hot with your favorite salad and bread. This freezes or doubles well.

Recipe by ALANK

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
48 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken and water in a large pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer, skimming fat as needed, 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place the halved onion, bay leaves, peppercorns, whole celery, whole carrots and lemon grass in the pot and simmer, covered 1 hour.

  • Strain broth and reserve chicken. When chicken is cool enough to handle, remove skin and cut meat into bite-size pieces.

  • Return strained stock to pot over high heat, and stir in chicken base, chopped celery and chopped carrots. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes, or until carrots are tender.

  • Chop celery leaves and stir into pot with the noodles. Simmer until noodles are cooked, about 10 minutes more. Stir in chicken and heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 81.1mg; sodium 864.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022