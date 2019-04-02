Award Winning Chili

4.6
513 Ratings
  • 5 379
  • 4 89
  • 3 27
  • 2 12
  • 1 6

This delicious chili took 2nd place at our local chili cook-off! Bet you can't eat just one bowl. If it is too thick, add water 1/4 cup at a time until you reach desired consistency. Even better tasting the second day!

Recipe by Jennifer

Gallery
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium-low heat, combine tomatoes, tomato paste, carrot, onion, celery, wine, pepper flakes, bell peppers and steak sauce.

    Advertisement

  • While tomato mixture is simmering, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove to paper towels. Cook beef in bacon drippings until brown; drain. Stir chili seasoning into ground beef.

  • Stir seasoned beef, cumin and bacon into tomato mixture. Continue to simmer until vegetables are tender and flavors are well blended.

  • Stir in beans, cilantro and parsley. Heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 64.2mg; sodium 1168.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022