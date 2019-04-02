Award Winning Chili
This delicious chili took 2nd place at our local chili cook-off! Bet you can't eat just one bowl. If it is too thick, add water 1/4 cup at a time until you reach desired consistency. Even better tasting the second day!
This delicious chili took 2nd place at our local chili cook-off! Bet you can't eat just one bowl. If it is too thick, add water 1/4 cup at a time until you reach desired consistency. Even better tasting the second day!
I made quite a few changes to this, and boy was it great! If I haven't mentioned an ingredient in this review, it is because I used what was in the original recipe. I used 2 1/2 pounds of lean ground beef (I had about 10 people to feed and I like it meaty and thick), so I doubled the chili mix, the kidney beans, steak sauce, green and red pepper, as well as red pepper flakes and cumin. Instead of stewed tomatoes, I used one big (32 oz?) can of organic fire roasted chopped tomatoes with the juice. I did NOT add carrots or celery. I added about 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. of cayenne pepper, and about 5 tablespoons of fresh cilantro. Finally, I shook in some chili powder to taste. Of course I sprinkle this with freshly grated cheddar before serving and serve corn bread or muffins on the side.Read More
This is a good recipe if you like a chili that is on the sweeter side. The wife and I do not, therefore it was not for us. Personally, I think that the wine and/or the steak sauce really hurt this recipe from being better. We ate it all, but won't make it again. I would definitely not add the steak sauce again!Read More
I made quite a few changes to this, and boy was it great! If I haven't mentioned an ingredient in this review, it is because I used what was in the original recipe. I used 2 1/2 pounds of lean ground beef (I had about 10 people to feed and I like it meaty and thick), so I doubled the chili mix, the kidney beans, steak sauce, green and red pepper, as well as red pepper flakes and cumin. Instead of stewed tomatoes, I used one big (32 oz?) can of organic fire roasted chopped tomatoes with the juice. I did NOT add carrots or celery. I added about 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. of cayenne pepper, and about 5 tablespoons of fresh cilantro. Finally, I shook in some chili powder to taste. Of course I sprinkle this with freshly grated cheddar before serving and serve corn bread or muffins on the side.
I have made many a chili. All of which I have loved. However, my wife has loved none. This one however was loved by all. I made it last weekend and my wife wants it again this weekend. I used ground turkey (again, the wife) instead of beef. Also, skipped the bacon (wife). Did it a slow cooker for 10 hours. Excellent! If too mild, a couple of dashes of hotsauce (not for the wife) will do the trick. A definate keeper.
My husband LOVES chili and I have had a hard time finding a recipe that suited his picky taste. Well this one did it! He and I both really enjoy this chili. It does taste great re-heated. To make things quicker we use the Oscar Meyer real bacon bits found in the salad dressing aisle. It is peices of real chopped bacon in a vacuum sealed bag already cooked. I thought it may make a negative impact on the taste, but it really didn't. It cut down our cooking time and also the fat content. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!!!!!
Awesome! My husband and I tried this last night, and we are hooked! I made the following adjustments to fit our tastes/nutritional menu: we substituted 99% fat free ground turkey for the ground beef; we made our own chili seasoning with cumin, chili powder, cayenne pepper and garlic powder; we omitted the bacon and tomato paste; we added half a can of tomato juice (some reviewers suggested water or beef broth, but we like a more tomatoey chili) and a second can of sliced stewed tomatoes; we added more carrot (we diced 1/3 of a bag of carrot chips), more green and red bell pepper and minced garlic to the mix as well as 2 cans of drained/rinsed organic black beans (in place of the 1 can of kidney beans) and a can of drained white corn. I also cut down on the parsley to 1/2 tsp and dried cilantro to 1/4 tsp. Wow! As the chili cooked, the liquid dissipated a bit, so we added more tomato juice as needed and upped the amount of steak sauce (we used A1) and added more white wine (marsala) to taste. The result was a very hearty and delicious chili with the most superb taste! I served it with shredded sharp cheddar cheese and chopped white onion for a kick with a side of organic blue tortilla chips. We can't wait for leftovers tonight, and we will definitely be making this recipe again and again. There is so much you can do with this recipe to adjust it to your personal taste preferences, yet the end result will always be great. Thanks so much!
This is a five-star chili recipe, if there ever was one. We like a meaty chili, so I used 2 pounds of ground beef, instead of the 1.5 pounds called for. Obviously, that required more liquid be added to this already somewhat "dry" chili, so I added two small cans of tomato sauce--just enough to keep all the ingredients from sticking together like paste. Every few bites, one catches a whiff of bacon, which is quite pleasant indeed. I used real bacon, which I think is clearly the way to go. The 57 Sauce, cilantro, and parsley all contribute their own subtle additions. This recipe is well planned and I highly recommend it. It takes a little time but is quite worth it. Just excellent!
I made this chili and my usual chili recipe for my son's birthday party. All my guests liked this one better..I have found a new chili recipe! I didn't add celery or carrots. At the advice of other reviewers I added a 14.5 ounce can tomato sauce and a 14.5 ounce can beef broth to thin it out. I also added one whole red pepper and one whole green pepper. Even my complete "country boy" brother in law raved over this one (and he was skeptical about the wine in the chili!!) It's not very spicey, so if you like it hot, add a few more pinches of red pepper flakes. VERY GOOD!!
Easy and darn good! I didn't use the carrots, but definitely used the bacon and may add a bit more next time. The bacon adds a wonderful, smoky base to the chili. Also chopped up a small red-hot chili pepper to spice it up a little. Used Heinz 57 for the steak sauce. The chili lasted all week -- very economical meal planning!
Definitely a FIVE STAR RECIPE!!! I have made this chili for my family many, many times and it never fails to impress! This is, by far, the best chili recipe I have ever found. We like it spicy so we add chili powder and hot sauce. We also eat it with sour cream, chopped onions and cheese. It's even better the second day!
This was a good easy chilli recipe. Next time I will leave out the carrots they add a crunch to the chili that it does not need. also, I might add something to give it some heat! this version is very mild. We added garlic power and I think it worked out just fine. Will make again.
Great chili recipe, it was quite thick and needed to have water added to it. We added about 2-3 cups of water, alittle at a time. We did not add the carrots or wine, but it was still excellent!
I made 7 (seven) gallons of this amazing chili for a cook-off yesterday. (28 Jan. 2012). I was competing for our Humane Society, and was up against chefs from some of the best restaurants in town. It was my chili vs. experienced chefs' chili. It was a hit and I took 2nd place! (out of over 20 entries). I made a few adjustments because I was making such a huge amount. I omitted the fresh cilantro, and used dried parsley instead of fresh. I grated carrots into the chili instead of chunks. The carrots cut the acidity of the tomatoes nicely. I used more wine than suggested. (some for me, some for chili). I also opted for fire roasted, jalapeno diced tomatoes and gave it more "heat" by adding pepper sauce with the pepper flakes. I put in celery salt, replacing the celery. I added garlic powder and used a lot of ground chuck. (chili should be extra meaty for competitions). I put the packet of chili seasoning directly into chili instead of with the meat. This is a wonderful chili recipe & I recommend chili lovers to make it.
This is a good recipe if you like a chili that is on the sweeter side. The wife and I do not, therefore it was not for us. Personally, I think that the wine and/or the steak sauce really hurt this recipe from being better. We ate it all, but won't make it again. I would definitely not add the steak sauce again!
Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
My husband loved,loved it - think he liked the bacon and steak sauce flavoring in the chili. I always make my chili with chuck - stewing meat rather than ground beef. I cooked the beef in a covered skillet longer to get it tender. I also used red wine, added some water, and used more red pepper flakes - used black beans as well. I think next time, I would pre cook my onions with some garlic. I garnished with lime, sour cream, and extra chopped cilantro. Thanks for a great recipe!
Although I don't care for carrots in my chili, I made this exactly to the recipe instructions so that I could do a true rating. It is excellent! I like chili with a good kick so next time I will add extra ancho chili powder but other than that, it is an excellent bowl of chili and has wonderful flavor with a bit of sweetness that I really like. The steak sauce and bacon and wine come through nicely together. It is a very thick chili so you will need to add water a little at a time to get the desired consistency, just like the header instructions stated.
I doubled this recipe and made itfor a chili cook-off today and loved it - competition is later! I followed some of the review tips I read and added 2 spoonfuls of minced garlic, 1/2 bag of frozen corn, substituted marsala cooking wine for white wine, chopped an entire green and red pepper, used A-1 steak sauce, heavy red pepper flakes, chili beans, no parsley, heavy cilantro, splash of beef broth and splash of spicey tomatoe juice. I decided to cook in the crock pot and then lightly layered with Louisiana Hot Sauce and Zatarain's Creole Seasoning - cooked all night. I expect a trophy today!
I brought this to our church chili bake off and I did not win. The winner put in garlic, bay leaf, more cumin, smoked paparika and I used red wine. The flavors were great, but I think this would help to win and taste even better.
AMAZING chili. Used A-1 sauce and it was divine.
I didn't care for it. My wife thought it was good though.
Really good chili. The VERY picky husband said it was the best chili he's ever had. I used the veggies (just sauteed them with minced garlic first before adding the tomatoes, wine, etc). Served with shredded cheddar cheese and the Sweet Cornbread recipe on this site.
Wow, what a GREAT chili! I have made this twice now, once for tailgating and once yesterday for Super Bowl party. Each time, EVERYONE requests the recipe. I did omit the carrots (because I forgot to buy some), used Heinz 57, and increased the meat to 2 pounds (we like meatier chili). Everything else, I did as written. For yesterday's recipe, I cooked the meat as directed then combined the cooked meat and all the other ingredients in a crock pot. I cooked it on low for several hours. Thank you, Jennifer for our new chili staple recipe:)
I gave this recipe four stars but it's exceptional when you add some more heat. (I omitted the carrots, celery) I added cayenne pepper and a bit of ground chili pepper. Smells fantastic! You will not be disappointed with this recipe. I cooked it a day early to give the flavors time but I had to practically beat my family out of the kitchen from wanting to eat it tonight! I plan on making a cornbread recipe from this site to go w/ it tomorrow. Enjoy!
wow. I am shocked how well this turned out. Added a cup of water to it though! Amazing
I have made this a few times. Everyone loves it and it is not too spicy to serve a picky crowd. It is also easy to adjust to what you have on hand but great just as described! Thanks!
Well. what can I say. I made this and started out with sticking kinda close to the recipe and tweeked it a bit to be mine and took it to the Elk's Chili Cook off this last weekend and dang it the ole pot won!! Had 14 entries so not like there were only a couple to judge from.
I made this chili last year for the Super Bowl (football), and my guests said that they loved it so, and my brother said it was the best chili he has eaten....and he eats a lot. I have decided to only make it once a year on Super Bowl Sunday. Great chili! Thanks for making my party great!
Sooooo good!
EXCELLENT CHILI!! I made this for a work chili cookoff and was the winning pot out of 7! Thanks for sending me to the movies :)
I love this recipe. I have been making it on and off for almost 1 year. The only changes that I make are that I cook all of the meat and then place everything in a crockpot on low for 7 to 8 hours. I also dont put in the bacon or carrots all of the time. My whole family loves it and always enjoys when I make it.
ok, not your traditional chili, but ok
I won 1st place at my office chili-cook off with this recipe! And I don't even like chili!
I really loved this chili! Didn't use the carrots, but kept the bacon. Added beef broth to loosen it up as needed. For the stewed tomatoes, I used a can of "Mexican Stewed Tomatoes," which already had cumin, garlic, and jalapenos. I'll definitely make this again.
I made this recipe with 2 lbs. of a combination of Johnsonville, hot and mild Itailian sausage. It is truly out of this world!
This chili is very tasty. I did find, however, that I needed to add quite a bit of water while cooking. In fact, I added almost 3 cups total! Next time I think I will try using beef broth and more wine to keep more flavor locked in.
The only reason I gave this four stars was becaus we made a few changes but they were for personal reasons. I consider us to be somewhat of "chili snobs". We've always just really liked our own chili recipe and may veer sometimes but always come back to it. but today we tried this and it was kick butt! I was intrigued at the steak sauce and wine addition and it has a great flavor! I gave it four stars ONLY because we like spicey chili and I threw in a lot more pepper flakes and three serrano peppers. Other than that - FAB! Thanks for opening our eyes to your great chili recipe!
this recipie with chili I amazing combo
This was a good recipe (but not the best I've had). I used baby carrots and chopped them up really small and used celery salt in place of the celery. I didn't have a good brand of steak sauce so I used about 2 TBLS of worchestershire sauce and added some garlic powder and salt. Like DREGINEK..and alot of other reviewers, I found this to be a bit dry, so I added a can of beef broth. Chili isn't meant to be too runny but if you threw this up against the wall it would stick. I enjoyed this, but the real challenge is seeing how hubby likes this. Thanks Jennifer. OH... I didn't use the bacon!
Good chili, a little different than your usual chili. I'm sorry but i can eat the brown bag chili all day, but this is really good. I like the crunch of the carrots. Worth the time to make for "company folks" chili
This recipe is GREAT, although I agree with others that it comes out too THICK as it is written here. What I did to thin it out was to add one 14.5 ounce can of tomato sauce and one 14.5 ounce can of chicken broth. I didn't use the carrot or the celery because I am not used to eating chili like that. I also used one large white onion and 1 medium green pepper. I loved the bacon addition and the steak sauce. I used garlic A1. I also added two cloves of crushed garlic in the mix of veggies. Yum Yum!!
Excellent recipe - and even better as a base to personalize to your own taste. The flavors from the carrots and celery help to make it complex, but I opted to grate (large setting) rather than chop to make a smoother texture. We made a meatless version, so for extra liquid and flavor I added a cup of beef broth. I thought red wine would be more appropriate, so I used leftover Petite Syrah rather than white wine. Finally, for an added spike of flavor, try coriander seed, oregano and sage and a 1/4 of a lime cooked with the chili rounded out all the sweet ingredients. Definitely five star, whether or not you add your own ingredients. By the way, I agree with a few other posts that it needed some more heat, so we added significantly more red pepper. Next time I'll consider adding fresh jalapeno and perhaps some cayenne.
Great recipe. The family loved it and they are picky eaters. Three minor changes: 1) 2 tablespoons garlic 2) Substitute can of refried beans and 8oz of tomato sauce for tomato paste. 3) Add a small can of green chilies when adding the first batch of ingredients.
Okay just tastes like your standard packet chili. I am in search of the perfect chili
I've never been able to make a good chili, and this was awesome!!!
I modified the recipe a litle, used an entire bottle of steak sauce, and 2/3 cup of wine, it was awesome.....maybe the best chilli i have ever had!
This chili recipe came in dead LAST (out of 14 chili's) during an annual chili cook-off this past weekend. I was extremely disappointed in the way this turned out and I followed the directions perfectly. For true chili lovers, DO NOT make this recipe, it doesn't taste like chili, at all!
Excellent recipe! I made this last night, and only strayed as follows: added 1/3 cup white wine, used half Heinz 57/half Lea & Perrins steak sauce, and microwaved the bacon. End result was winning the office chili cookoff among 8 other contestants. Thanks, Jennifer!
instead of white wine i used pabst blue ribbon beer. :)
This wasn't my 100% favorite, but in all fairness, I didn't have all the ingredients. I used diced tomatoes with green pepper, 1 lb of ground beef, half of a package of chili seasoning (so it wouldn't bee to strong), left out red pepper flakes and parsley. Next time, I wouldn't use any carrot and would consider using more bacon, which added great flavor.
This recipe is wonderful. My three year even thought it was great and my husband said it was the best chili he's ever tasted. I liked the fact that the spices were not overwelming. I just used my individual spices out of the cupboard instead of buying a spice packet. I used chili powder, cumin, a pinch or so of cayenne pepper and some garlic. It turned out great.
Very thick. Guests thanked me for the dip. Tasted OK, nothing great.
The best chili recipe ever. One up on Jennifer. I took the dish to our local chili cook-off and won 1st prize. Everyone wanted the recipe. And right on. One bowl is never enough. Harry, Barbados
I have eaten a lot of chili in my day and this is one of the best I've ever sampled! Made a batch for my boyfriend who's a finicky eater and he can't get enough of it. Even better the second day.
WOW! This won an award in our house tonight! Wonderful chili! I ommitted the carrots (as did many others I see), used only 1 lb of hamburger and due to the very thick results of this soup, added 1 15oz can of tomato sauce AND 2 cups water. YUM! As another reviewer noted, I will not use bacon next time...it really doesn't add additional taste. This will be the chili recipe I use from here on! Thanks for sharing it with us Jennifer!
I stayed as close to this recipe as I could. My only change is that I had a 1lbs of beef and 1/2lbs of pork sausage. Instead of steak sauce, I had hickory, brown sugar barbecue sauce. The rest was the same. This was a very thick chili that I had to add some beef stock/water to. If I didn't add anything, it would basically be sloppy joe mix. The flavor was outstanding and I personally loved the crunch that the carrots added to it.
This recipe was absolutely delicious. My husband loved it. I omitted the wine, and substituted ground meat for chili meat. I will definitely make this again. I'm eating some of the leftovers for lunch at this very moment. Dedrell "Dee-Dee" Hobbs - Houston, TX
My Husband loved this chili! I added a tablespoon of cayenne pepper, 1 1/2 teaspoon of salt and black pepper. I left out the carrots and celery and cooked it on high for four hours in the slow cooker, allowing the ingredients to blend together. "Delicious" is the census from my family. If you like a thick chili, this is the one.
Loved it!!!! I just won the chili cook off at my husbands work today with this recipe. I did double up on the peppers, wine and cumin and added a beer. Thanks for the recipe it was great. Making it again today for the Giants playoff game hopefully it brings them luck!
Phenomenal recipe!!! I have been making this recipe for a few years now, I use ground turkey instead of beef, and I don't use bacon. My husband can't wait until it's "Chili Season". Everyone LOVES this chili. Thank you SO MUCH for sharing!
i have made this 3 different ways. my son loves it the original way. my wife wants the bacon left off. do not add extra wine, leave out the carrots
I always thought that people who didn't like a recipe that everyone else liked, were doing something wrong. Well, I was wrong. I followed the recipe exactly. This chili was by no means "bad." It just wasn't great either. The flavor was fine, though a bit odd. Not sorry I tried it, but will attempt a different chili recipe next time.
Our family didn't care for this at all, they all agreed it was too sweet tasting. Plus they did not care for the carrots that were included as directed. Not a keeper in our house. Sorry.
My husband and I loved this chili although it was very thick for me. I'll definately add a lot more water next time. It had a great taste with the bacon and cilantro and we'll keep it as our family chili recipe.
GOOD STUFF! I am not a huge Chili fan, but I loved this and so did my family. It had a very fresh taste to it. We omitted the carrots and next time I'll leave out the bacon too (it didn't add to the flavor and so wasn't worth the trouble.) We did add finely chopped smoked sausage that had jalapenos in it (I think that added a nice kick, along with a few pinches of cayenne pepper and a few shakes of celery salt. Before serving add a handful of shredded cheddar (it'll melt right on) and a sprig of Parsley to each bowl for a nice finishing touch.
Great! I used tomato sauce instead of paste, white grape juice instead of wine, 1 lb beef instead of 1.5, and added an extra cup of broth to thin it out a bit.
This chili is so good that I always double the recipe so that I can share with my family.
Like everyone else (it seems), I modified this a bit. I used a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes with green chiles. I used 2 lbs of ground beef and a 28 oz can of kidney beans. There are no "packets" of chili seasoning in our local stores. So, I used chili powder and red pepper flakes ( we were out of cumin). There was no wine in the house so I used chicken broth. I also used garlic flavored A1 Sauce and doubled the green peppers ( red peppers were 4$ each!). After all of that, I thought it was pretty good. My BF's children thought it was awesome. The 15 year old has a great palate and she actually hugged me and that's pretty rare from a 15 year old girl! Like most chili, it was even better the next day. ******Update- We had an office chili cook off and this won first place so I guess it is award winning chili*******
I am not a huge chilli fan and I've never made it before. But this was very good and everyone raved about it! I changed a few things, I used a whole red pepper and green pepper, one jalepeno and a small can of green chillies. Added two cans of beef broth and a can of tomatoe sauce since all the reviews said how thick it was. It was award winning in my book!
This is my favorite Chili recipe now. I've used the same recipe for the past 20 years and this has now replace my old recipe. Thanks for sharing.
This was OK, I was expecting so much more based on the reviews. I think I wasn't thrilled by the steak sauce flavor...kinda weird in chili. My husband didn't have seconds and he LOVES chili. Will stick to my own traditional recipe.
I made this chilli for my friends on Super Bowl Sunday. Was A hit! Let Simmer all day in crock pot made the taste soak in even better!
The carrots keep it from being to acid or spicy, a great little trick. I made this chili for my family, they liked it so much I had to remake it for SuperBowl Sunday
I made this recipe for a chili cook-off in our small town as an entry for our local public library. We won! We took fully 1/3 of the votes. This chili is easy to make, very tasty, thick enough to eat with a fork, and can be spiced up or down as desired. I didn't leave anything out - all the vegetables, not overcooked mind you, just added to the texture and the experience. The only suggestions we had was it should have had mushrooms, and one person wanted jalapenos. But, the majority preferred this one over the other entries. Try this recipe - it's great!
What attracted me to this recipe was the variety of ingredients used, which I thought was unusual. I was leary about the carrots and celery, but I used my Pampered Chef Food chopper to chop them small, and it was fabulous! I made a few revisions to make a more "smoked" flavor. I used A-1 steak sauce, and Chardonnay wine. I added 3 tbsp of Hickory Smoke flavor, and 1/2 pound of bacon which made a huge difference. Most of the reviews for this recipe said it was too think so I did not use the tomato paste and I used 2 cans of Hunts fire roasted tomatoe's (keeping the juices and 2 cans of kidney beans (keeping the juices). I also added a can of Mexican corn (drained). My chili was a huge hit at a work related function.
This chili was amazing. It won 2nd place at our Super Bowel Chili cookoff this past season!
Yeah, this chili is tops. Super delicious. The only thing I changed was putting about a half a cup of chicken broth to give it some liquid. Perfect flavor, texture was great. Loved it!!
This is the best chili! I'll keep this recipe handy. I thought it smelled weird at first when I added the wine and steak sauce, but don't worry, it turns out wonderfully! Thanks for the recipe!
Best non-Cincinnati chili I've ever tasted! Followed recipe pretty much as is. Used A1 Bold & Spicy Steak Sauce and added just a dash of Emiril's Hot Pepper Sauce(BAM!). This may be the best recipe on AllRecipes!
I've never cooked Chili before... Had a cook off at work and won it with this recipe by a landslide. Thanks for the recipe!!! It was delicious!!! And I won...
The chili recipe I've been searching for! My husband and I aren't fans of watery chili so this thick chili hit the spot. After reading the other reviews I skipped the celery and carrots and didn't miss them. I served it over cornbread with cheddar cheese and sour cream on top-delicious! *The only change I would make would be cut the steak sauce down to 1/4 cup as the flavor was a little strong*
This was the best chili I ever had!! I never used bacon before in chili but it definately made all the difference. thanks.
Great recipe! I just won a Chili Cook-Off with this! I did not use carrots or celery, and added more steak sauce. So good!
I needed a recipe for my husband's work chili cook-off and I picked this one because it won second place in another contest. The smell of this chili made me absolutely ill and I could smell it in our house for 2 days. My husband thought it was good and talked me into letting him take it to work even though I was so grossed out by it. No joke, it won first prize and 8 vacation hours for my husband. I about died. So, thanks for the recipe even though I'd NEVER make it again. 5 stars for the free vacation day though!
Added a few personal touches, won Best chili award in cook off.
This was great! I omitted the celery & carrots, & added cayenne pepper, and more chili powder for some added kick. The steak sauce added a nice flavor. I love trying new chili recipes, and this is a keeper for sure!
This is by far the absolute BEST chili I have ever had. The only suggestion I have is to double the recipe if serving more than 4 hungry people. It was so good everyone wanted more and I was all out. DELICIOUS!
I'm giving it 4 starts but it might be my fault---I didn't hve steak sauce, so I used barbeque sauce. Turned out a little sweet that way. It was REALLY thick, which I thought was great---it is really hard to find a thick chili recipe. I added a can of Rotel with the juices to thin it up a bit. would absolutely make again!!!! PS I also used seasoned pinto beans in a can rather than kidney beans.
The steak sauce really makes this chili stand out.
This chili is awesome!! I won 3rd place in a chili contest. I would add a second can of stewed tomatoes though and skip the carrots and celery. I also put 2 cans of chili beans in replace of kidney beans. It is super YUMMY!!
This was the best chili I have made yet. I made a few modifications because I didnt have all the ingredients on hand, i left out the cumin all together since i had none, and I added mushrooms and corn since i didnt have any carrots. Used diced tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes. Turned out really flavorful!! I am making it again tonight!
This chili is absolutely amazing! I'm so used to making the regular hum-drum boring chili. Instead of white wine, I used chicken broth. It gave it an unbelievable flavor. I also used my home-made chili mix with garlic. Way to go! Thanks for sharing!
What an amazing recipe! Since we like our chili really hearty I added an extra red bell pepper and an extra onion. I also added 4 cloves of minced garlic. Thank you very much for sharing your recipe.
I chose not to use the carrot or celery, like others. I also used red wine instead of white, added a couple dashes of hot sauce, and omitted cilantro/parsley. I had crushed tomatoes, instead of the stewed, and I ended up using the entire 28 oz. can, because it was a little too thick otherwise. Also, used a packet of taco seasoning instead of chili seasoning, because that's what I had. It was great and also quick and easy!
I truly enjoy making this chili. This recipe (with my own touches) has earned quite a bit of notariaty with my friends. I learned early on to double this recipe so all the people demanding seconds wouldn't be left without. I thought at first that the long list of ingredients would lead to a very confused chili, but the tastes blend perfectly. There is a lot of room to work with this recipe. I add an entire extra can of tomato sauce or paste depending on how thick I plan on serving the chili. I also double the amount of peppers used, including the red pepper flakes. To make a yummy vegan alternative, use a ground beef crumble substitute like Quorn in place of the beef. Use Bacon Bits to sub for the bacon to taste. The substitute beef tends to break down as it simmers, so don't use the initial consistancy as a basis for adding more water or tomato paste.
This is the best chili recipe! I ommitted the carrots though.
THIS IS SO GOOD! I made it for a sick friend of mine with a batch of White Lily Cornbread. It looks great and I can't wait to give it to her. I added a full cup of wine and 2 chopped red apples. Thank you so much for the recipe!
this was an excellent chili, it had all the right spices and heat that makes it good. I will definetly make this again. thank you for your recipe.
I see why it won an award! Everyone in my household fell in love with this recipe! Surely a keeper! Wouldn't change a thing
Very good chili. I agree with s lot of the other reviewers - I would not add the carrot next time.
Great base recipe. The first time I followed the recipe fairly close and thought it to be a bit sweet and that it didn't have enough heat to it. This time I used ground turkey, left out the carrots and used beer instead of the white wine. I also added a few jalapeno peppers and put a few extra pinches of red pepper flakes. The final touch was to put in some course chopped garlic cloves. Absolutely love it now and will make again and again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections