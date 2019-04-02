Award Winning Chili

Awesome! My husband and I tried this last night, and we are hooked! I made the following adjustments to fit our tastes/nutritional menu: we substituted 99% fat free ground turkey for the ground beef; we made our own chili seasoning with cumin, chili powder, cayenne pepper and garlic powder; we omitted the bacon and tomato paste; we added half a can of tomato juice (some reviewers suggested water or beef broth, but we like a more tomatoey chili) and a second can of sliced stewed tomatoes; we added more carrot (we diced 1/3 of a bag of carrot chips), more green and red bell pepper and minced garlic to the mix as well as 2 cans of drained/rinsed organic black beans (in place of the 1 can of kidney beans) and a can of drained white corn. I also cut down on the parsley to 1/2 tsp and dried cilantro to 1/4 tsp. Wow! As the chili cooked, the liquid dissipated a bit, so we added more tomato juice as needed and upped the amount of steak sauce (we used A1) and added more white wine (marsala) to taste. The result was a very hearty and delicious chili with the most superb taste! I served it with shredded sharp cheddar cheese and chopped white onion for a kick with a side of organic blue tortilla chips. We can't wait for leftovers tonight, and we will definitely be making this recipe again and again. There is so much you can do with this recipe to adjust it to your personal taste preferences, yet the end result will always be great. Thanks so much!