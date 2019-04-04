Alison's Slow Cooker Vegetable Beef Soup

This was very nice. I'm not sure where the dividing line between a soup and a stew is, but I sure thought this was a lot more like a stew. Not complaining, though. There was a decent amount of broth, but lots of chunks of meat and veggies in comparison. I made it exactly as written, using a yellow onion and 2 medium-sized red potatoes. I did forget to stir everything together before starting the slow-cooker, but even the veggies still on top cooked nicely after the full 8 hours. One complaint, though - this was much too salty. Considering that the ingredient list on the bouillon cubes I used showed salt as the primary ingredient, I'd skip the recipe's "1 tablespoon salt" next time. In fact, I think I'll make this again in the next several weeks, since I have 10 more bouillon cubes to use up. I liked this recipe a lot (despite the salt).