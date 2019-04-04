Alison's Slow Cooker Vegetable Beef Soup

318 Ratings
  • 5 168
  • 4 93
  • 3 29
  • 2 12
  • 1 16

Easy and delicious vegetable beef soup!

By HURYSZ

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place beef in a slow cooker. Pour in water. Stir in onion, tomatoes, mixed vegetables and potatoes. Season with bouillon, pepper, salt and basil. Cook on low 8 hours.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 37.7mg; sodium 1716.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022