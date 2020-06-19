Warm Asparagus Salad with Tomatoes

4.4
7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

You can eat this asparagus salad cold and use leftover cooked asparagus but I prefer it when the asparagus is still a little bit warm. Tastes great with meat or fish dishes.

Recipe by backfee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat and cook garlic until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add asparagus and stir-fry until tender but still firm to the bite, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and drizzle with lemon juice. Place in a bowl and add cherry tomatoes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir vinegar, mustard, sugar, and salt together in a small bowl. Pour in olive oil and mix well. Drizzle dressing over asparagus and tomatoes and mix well. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 8.4g; sodium 371.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022