Warm Asparagus Salad with Tomatoes
You can eat this asparagus salad cold and use leftover cooked asparagus but I prefer it when the asparagus is still a little bit warm. Tastes great with meat or fish dishes.
yummy!
We did Not like this at all. No one did. Basically, it tasted like warm asparagus in Italian dressing plus tomatoes. I was mad I wasted my asparagus because it went uneaten.Read More
yummy!
I made it but left Dijon mustard out, and added a squirt of regular mustard. also added some grilled chicken to make it more of a main dish. And taste good together.
Added a little extra mustard to the dressing—delicious!
It was wonderful!! I added a few shavings of Asiago cheese. Even the kids loved it.
Everybody loved it made just as the recipe directed! Will definitely make again and again!!
