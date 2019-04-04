Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oats

4.9
16 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Steel cut oats and the Instant Pot: two of my favorite discoveries from the last 10 years. Top with ground flax seed, hemp seed, cinnamon, fruit, honey, syrup, vanilla extract, nut butter, etc.

Recipe by MoMosGoGo

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and oats in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot). Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 3 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

    Advertisement

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Oats will thicken as they cool.

Tips

Use soy milk or any nut milk in place of water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 5g; sodium 10.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/02/2022