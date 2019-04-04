Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oats

For me, this is the perfect method for IP steel-cut oats. This is so much easier than stove top, I now make them much more often than I used to. The liquid to oats ratio is the right consistency for me. And the time of 3 minutes is perfect. Other recipes call for 5 min or even up to 15 min! The oats start sticking to the pot after 5 minutes. They might seem a bit watery at first, but they thicken quickly. And you can put your add-ins right in the pot if you'd like. If your IP isn't done releasing pressure after 10 minutes, you can go ahead and release it.
I added 4 cups water to 1 cup steel cut oats because that was ratio on the package. Excellent results! It was a little "watery" until I blended it together. The pressure cooker is definitely the way to go when preparing steel cut oats!
The ratio of liquid to steel-cut oats is perfect. So, I consider this a basic starting point recipe especially since salt and sweetener are omitted. I used 1 cup almond milk and 2 cups water (as the submitter suggested in the cook's notes). I also added chopped apples and cinnamon to top the oatmeal.
My daughter definitely prefers SC Oats when they are prepared in the Instant Pot. She likes the taste and texture better from the Instant Pot vs stovetop or rice cooker. I like that it is super easy to prepare and possibly slightly faster to make in the Instant Pot. I add cinnamon, butter and 1 or 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. For a creamier result, I use milk instead of water.
I have used this recipe for years and it’s perfect! Tip: spray your insert with non stick cooking spray for easier clean up. I mix in golden raisins and sliced bananas along with real maple syrup. Keeps very well in the fridge and reheats to fresh consistency with a little milk or water in the microwave.
This is a great simple recipe. I usually make a batch on Sunday and put them in individual jars to make morning breakfast a breeze. I add the toppings when I warm them up since each kid likes different oatmeal.
I used this recipe to prepare my oatmeal yesterday and it was perfect for me.
