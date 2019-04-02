Buffalo Shrimp

4.6
365 Ratings
  • 5 278
  • 4 59
  • 3 23
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This is the BEST...you can adjust the intensity of the buffalo sauce to your liking. We like it HOT!!

Recipe by JIGGYnFL

Gallery

Credit: Edwina Macdonald
48 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
BUFFALO SAUCE:

Directions

  • In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the flour, Creole-style seasoning, garlic powder, ground cayenne pepper, onion powder, and ground black pepper. Seal the bag and shake a few times to combine the ingredients well.

    Advertisement

  • Rinse the shrimp under cold water and place them in the plastic bag with the flour mixture. Seal the bag and shake to coat all of the shrimp well with the flour mixture.

  • Place the coated shrimp on a cookie sheet and place in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Save remaining flour mixture in the bag.

  • In a mixing bowl, whisk together garlic, butter hot sauce and cayenne pepper; set aside. In a pot, heat the oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Remove shrimp from refrigerator and shake a second time in flour mixture.

  • Place the shrimp in hot oil and fry until pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. Immediately coat with buffalo sauce.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
626 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 32.1g; cholesterol 198.5mg; sodium 2128.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/11/2022