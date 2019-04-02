Buffalo Shrimp

My husband and I just made this recipe for dinner tonight...it was awesome!! We did make a few changes...for the shrimp we used frozen cooked shrimp instead of fresh; they were fine, we just lessened the cook time slightly (we also took the tails off). Instead of just rinsing them off with water we did the egg wash like some other reviewers suggested. It worked really well. For the hot sauce, we used Frank's which everyone said was the best, and they were right. And we also pan-fried the shrimp. The sauce and the shrimp were both great! This recipe was super easy too! We were so sad when the shrimp were gone. :( We can't wait to make it again!