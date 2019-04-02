Buffalo Shrimp

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
626 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 32.1g; cholesterol 198.5mg; sodium 2128.8mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2003
This was excellent!! At age 73 I like spicy foods, but not KILLER spicy. I omitted the cayenne pepper from the sauce--turned out to be perfect for me. As another viewer suggested, I left the shrimp in the bag after the first shaking, refrigerated it for about 20 minutes while I finished my scotch and water and the deep fryer was heating to temperature, and then sifted excess flour off. Placed in the deep fryer for 3 minutes, removed and covered with the sauce. PERFECTOMENTO!! I served it to myself with a spinach salad with mushrooms, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, and the spinach dressing from another contributer to this site. I highly recommend this to any young, middle-age, or senior citizen.
Made these last night and they were good. I used EVOO for the frying and they didn't get as crispy as I had hoped so I would recommend a different oil. I also used a bottled Buffalo sauce (that I love) so that was easy. I served it with a spinach salad and long grain rice. Tasty - will keep practicing to make better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2001
I'm the person who orginally entered this recipe. We tried something different the last time we made it - we dipped the shrimp in egg and then flour, then repeated this. It put a heavier coating on the shrimp. My husband like this way better, I still prefer the original recipe. Just thought I'd share this information with you...Janet Roetzel
If you don't like spicy, this isn't the recipe for you if you don't have the sense to adjust it to your own taste! I made these tonight, my husband isn't even a big shrimp fan but he really liked these. Although there is no way I'm cooking anything that calls for 4 cups of oil for deep frying, I followed the instructions to a T and sprayed them with Pam, broiled them and then tossed them in the sauce. EXCELLENT!!! A definite keeper, thank you Janet.
I used collassal shrimp and a fry baby type deep fryer and found that this is the way to go with the really big shrimp. Take them out as soon as they just turn golden. I've made rubber out of the big shrimp when boiling or grilling or they aren't done enough. These are fantastic. We love Buffalo Chicken Wings and I have a standard recipe I use for the sauce using Frank's Hot sauce (it's slightly garlicky as it is) and butter. I used that instead of making the sauce in the recipe. These were terrific! I've made them several times so far and I'll make them again.
This was an easy dinner to prepare. I served it with rice and garlic bread for a complete meal. For the coating, I left the shrimp in the bag for the 15 minutes, then shook them again (someone else suggested it) as opposed to laying the shrimp out on a cookie sheet in the fridge. My suggestion is to remove the tails, for simpler eating. And, instead of making the suggested "hot sauce" I just microwaved some butter with Frank's Hot Sauce -- worked fine.
These were sooo good! We will be having these again and again. I made cheesy ranch new red potatoes( from this site) and the flavors went really well together. Next time I'll do some chicken wings using this recipe as well. Would be great for a party or get together as well as part of a meal.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2002
Wonderful! Thought it was a simple recipe however it had GREAT taste. Just a word of caution though to those who are sensitive to spicy food, my fiance thought it was a little too hot. I, however, thought it was just perfect.
I made this recipe tonight for dinner, it was excellent! It was fairly easy to prepare and was pretty much like something you'd order in a restaurant. It wasn't super crispy it was tender-crispy. I made two pounds of shrimp instead of one and didn't have to double anything else the flour was enough, I just made a bit more sauce. Oh yes I heated the butter and garlic in the microwave to soften it up and then added the hot sauce, then drained it to get rid of the garlic so as not to scare my husband too much (he gets heartburn). It really was scrumptious. This is the first time I ever made buffalo shrimp....great.
Absolutely delicious! I DID dip the shrimp in an egg wash before coating with the flour mix to give it a "heaver" coating & it turned out great. I also added a little orange juice to the Buffalo sauce to add a little sweetness and cut back on the butter, squeezed with fresh lemon while hot & served with a home-made Blue Cheese Coleslaw & 5-Cheese Garlic Bread =)
This was really good - everyone enjoyed it!!! I think I will make it a bit more spicy next time the pepper sauce I used wasn't too hot but I have some really hot ones I may mix in but definitley will make again!!! SOOO GOOD!!!!
We absolutely LOVED this! my husband was asking for seconds! i didnt have creole seasoning so i used Cajun Seasoning... Also i dipped the shrimp in egg first and then the flour mix, i did this twice so it can be thick. Delicious! i used Franks Hot Sauce since my husband loves it so i just added butter =)
Fabulous! I took one reviewers suggestion -- sprayed with pam and broiled for 2 minutes each side. The result was a healthy AND yummy shrimp appetizer! Also, I dredged half in flour once as originally suggested, and with the other half, I ran through egg yolk and dredged a second time. The result was a thicker, heavier coating, again very yummy. The twice-dredged shrimp needed an extra minute under the broiler to crisp up. This was so easy to make and a nice alternative to the boring chicken wings. It's a keeper!
This recipe is awesome! I used a bottled buffalo sauce I had on hand to make this a little quicker, so I can't review the sauce. We made tacos out of it. Tortilla, shredded lettuce, drizzle of homemade ranch dressing, sprinkle of blue cheese crumbles, buffalo shrimp... YUMMY! Next time I will try dipping in egg then flour for a thicker coating, but I loved the original recipe as is. Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2002
We have made this several times and it has always been terrific! One step I don't do anymore though, is place the shrimp on a cookie sheet. Instead, I leave them in the bag of flour mix and put them in fridge. Then I just gently toss them again before cooking. Nummy! Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2002
Great recipe! I used a package of frozen, cooked medium size shrimp. They shrink but it was still really good. I would have prefered a bit more hot sauce, so adjust to your taste.
I was very upset when I read all the reviews, followed the recipe, nix cayn, and old bay instead of creole, and when the were finished they did not look like any of the pics......well let me tell you how great this recipe was, we did a trial, with 5 shrimp what a mistake, wanted more!!!! frying in a 6 in frying pan w about 1/2 of oil, used Franks red hot will make again very soon!!! thanks!! :) 5 min later- thought id clean up but my sauce was soooo good and I just happen to have a fresh loaf of italian bread I cut, dipped in sauce then blue cheese yumm yuumm, ruined my dinner
OK, so we have a sports bar in our area called Taco Mac, which features my favorite menu item when eating out, Angry Shrimp. This is close to that recipe. I tweaked it just a bit to make it more closely match Taco Mac's version. I used large shrimp from Costco, which I removed the tails because they are enormous even without them and much easier to eat. I used a blended Canola/Soybean Oil to fry them in. The sauce was actual just the butter and a healthy portion of Taco Mac Wing Sauce(I bought a bottle at our local TM) These were near dead on to Taco Mac's version. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was very good. I followed the advice from some other people and dipped it in egg before putting it in the flour. I also skipped the part about putting the shrimp on a cookie sheet. I'm not a huge fan of very spicy food and this was just right for me. My boyfriend loves very spicy food and added some more hot sauce to his. Thanks for the recipe!
This was yummy! Spicy and good at the same time - to make things a bit different we also added in a pinch or two of Old Bay Seasoning. Slight recommendation though: unless you are using a deep fryer, the amount of oil is way too much! Try cutting back to maybe two or three, particularly if you find the batter is coming off the shrimp.
My fiance absolutely loved this recipe! We usually eat buffalo wings and shrimp at Hooters and he said this was better than their recipe! I only used 12 oz of raw large shrimp and I peeled them and took the tails off instead. I also marinated the shrimp for about an hour in Franks, garlic and cayenne pepper before coating them with flour. So yummy!
My husband and I just made this recipe for dinner tonight...it was awesome!! We did make a few changes...for the shrimp we used frozen cooked shrimp instead of fresh; they were fine, we just lessened the cook time slightly (we also took the tails off). Instead of just rinsing them off with water we did the egg wash like some other reviewers suggested. It worked really well. For the hot sauce, we used Frank's which everyone said was the best, and they were right. And we also pan-fried the shrimp. The sauce and the shrimp were both great! This recipe was super easy too! We were so sad when the shrimp were gone. :( We can't wait to make it again!
This was SO good!! The only change I made was to use one cup of flour instead of two (still had a ton of mix left over) but with the stated quantities of spices. I also just put the mix and shrimp in a lidded bowl, shook, refrigerated, then shook again. The shrimp take no time at all to cook, maybe 30 seconds per side. Served with the hot sauce, and Ranch. Amazing. Thanks so much!
WOW!!! This recipe was OUTSTANDING!!!! My husband LOVED it! The only thing that I changed was that I used 1 cup of flour and 3/4 tablespoon of the cayenne pepper and left the shrimp in the flour mixture. I used Frank's Red Hot Wing Sauce. Thank you so much for sharing!
My husband loved these shrimps. According to him, I "outdid myself". To me, however, the shrimps were okay. I ate some with the buffalo sauce and without. I preferred the ones without the sauce but again they were just okay and nothing spectacular. I guess this is also because I'm not big into spicy food as my husband is.
I tried this last week, but broiled it like one of the reviewers suggested. The texture was not so good -- but the flavor merited a second try. I made it again this week, using the double-coat egg suggestion of the author and pan-fried it in 1/2" of oil. THIS WAS FANTASTIC! My husband -- who doesn't like "different food" --said I could put this into my weekly rotation! Other than peeling and deveining the shrimp, this is quick and easy. I'll definitely make it again.
I loved this recipe. My husband loved this recipe. I will make it again. The shrimp i used were too small (my own fault) but it was still good. Would be great if you removed the tails before frying and then mixed the shrimp with pasta and then added the sauce...really delish! Thanks for the recipe!
WOW, you werent kidding when you said they were hot. I even tried numbing the recipe by adding tomato paste, a bit of milk, some ketchup, garlic bbq sauce, and a bit of ranch dressing. It turned out awesome and everyone loved it. . .as soon as their mouths stopped burning! I love it, Perfect recipe, definately a keeper!
These are really good shrimp. My husband and I kinda tweaked the recipe a little though. We added Worcestershire sauce, extra garlic to the sauce and used 12 oz of hot sauce instead of 6. They turned out amazing.
I combined this with 'Coconut Shrimp I' and only used the Creole seasoning (homemade!). The sauce is really spicy, even made without the teaspoon of cayenne. I've made a buffalo wing recipe from here that wasn't as spicy as this, and will use that sauce next time. Good as modified.
YUM!! I loved this! I took the deep fat fryer outside on the deck so the house didn't get all stunk up and boy was it worth it! The only thing I was sad about is that I didn't make more... I will be sure to next time!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2002
I have made this 3 times for neighbors & friends and everyone makes me promise to make it again next time. It was the Hit of the Super Bowl!
This is amazing! My husband isn't much on spicy foods but he loves these shrimp. I always buy 2 lbs of fresh shrimp just for this and there is never any leftovers. I will say, I don't put as much pepper in the hot sauce to keep the "kick" down. Also, since I make this so often, I keep the ziplock bag sealed up and in the freezer for the next time to reduce waste. Great recipe!
This is really good - and really spicy! It was also quick and easy to make. The only thing I don't like about it is that you have to eat it all right away (shrimp doesn't reheat as forgivingly as chicken). Next time, I'll do this in 2 batches (it really is quick) so my son can enjoy his fresh when he gets home from work. Thanks for the recipe!
These were hot hot hot hot...I like hot/spicy food and this was too much. I would cut the cayenne in half next time. These were crispy right out of the oil and I recommend tossing them in the sauce right away and eating them ASAP because they get cold quick. I think I might try to do the egg wash then flour then egg wash then flour next time to give them a little more coating but overall these ROCKED the house!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2004
I am from Buffalo, and this reminds me of the wings my Mom used to make -- except with Shrimp! I also added a 1T of vinegar to the sauce (that's the way we always did it) and reduced the garlic a touch, but excellent!! YUMMMM!
This is such a great recipe, my mother who hates seafood liked it! For the sauce I used the recipe from this site for Restaurant Style Buffalo wings and served it on the side. It was wonderful!! I did cut down on the cayenne in the flour mixture by about half.
This was a really good recipe, like some others I cut the cayenne down to 1/2 tsp and it was still really hot. I will add more cajun spice and omit the cayenne next time. I did not make the sauce in the recipe instead we used about 1 cup of Franks store bought hot sauce with 1 tbl butter and 1 tsp garlic powder, heat to blend and it was excellent.
this was quite good. i used jumbo? shrimp, 26/31 count per lb. next time i'll use two lbs. as one lb. is barely enough for two servings if you like shrimp like we do. i also made some buffalo chicken legs with the same recipe. i call them hot legs. used my trusty lectric fry pan. do not over cook the shrimp, as soon as you get them all in there, start to turn once and then remove.
The coating for the shrimp was absolutely delicious, with a great subtle spice. They turned out very nicely in the FryDaddy. The only reason I'm not giving this five stars is the sauce, I thought it was pretty terrible. The spiciness was good, but I should have taken my mother-in-laws advice and never use hot pepper sauce for buffalo sauce: it just had a terrible aftertaste. When I make this again I'll take the suggestions of a few others and melt some butter into my regular bottled wing sauce, then this will be a five! Thanks for sharing.
This was very yummy me and DH enjoyed it very much and he is not much of a shrimp eater. I used Franks Redhot sauce in mine and we didn't find it to spicy. I served ours with a homemade ranch since I don't care for blue cheese. Will def make this one again since it passed DH's test ;)
I made these the other night and followed the recipe to a tee. They were okay, but not outstanding. I found the outer coating of flour and spices to be soggy, even after letting the shrimp sit on paper towels. The coating also fell off pretty easily. I don't know if it's worth the time and effort to make these again.
This was delicious! Had people over for Monday Night Football & decided to try this. I should have doubled the recipe. I did take other's suggestions and used Franks Hot Sause & butter instead of making the sauce in the recipe. ***The 2nd time I made these I shook the shrimp in the mixture, refridgerated in container for 20 minutes, then dipped shrimp in milk & shook in mixture again. I also deep fried outside to avoid smelling up the hosue. Wonderful Recipe!
According to my husband this is the best shrimp that I have ever made. (I make alot of seafood dishes.) It was very easy and tasted just like the Buffalo Shrimp I had on the coast in Savannah years ago! Served with Blue Cheese and used Franks Hot Sauce.
This turned out well. I made some adjustments for dietary restrictions; used arrowroot powder rather than flour, halved the flour mixture, which was plenty, just used buffalo wing sauce for the buffalo sauce rather than add the butter, etc. I also pan fried in olive oil rather than frying. Tasted "fried", but a little bit healthier than deep frying! YUMMMMMMMM!
Wowweeee, this was excellent! We used margarine instead of butter, it was amazing and spicy!!! Not for wimps.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2003
This was a great recipe and so easy! I did as the others suggested and kept the shrimp in the bag rather than place on cookie sheet. Also I didn't have enough hot sauce only 2oz, and it was more than spicy enough for my husband and I. My husband wanted less garlic next time(that's just his personal thing, not much into garlic)..We used the end sauce more like a dip rather than putting it on top of the shrimp. I just loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2001
I had a dish like this 5 years ago at the Eagles Nest, a sports bar owned by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski. My mouth was in heaven then and I've been searching for a comparable recipe since then. This is it!! Fantastic!
Outstanding. This was my first experience cooking shrimp and knew exactly what I wanted to do. This recipe lead me to it. This is not extremely spicy... it's pretty much what you'd expect of anything touting the name "buffalo" in the headline. You'll have leftover powder and sauce... maybe this would be good with fish as well?
We made those tonight and they were absolutely delicious !! The batter is perfectly seasoned and mouth watering! We did not use the buffalo sauce recipe and simply used Frank's Red Hot and it was absolutely perfect! Will make these over and over again !
For the chicken wing lovers - it's the same but with shrimp instead! I followed some other reviewer's advice and did 2 things: dipped it in an egg wash and again in the flour mixture for a little thicker coating and also used store-bought "Frank's Hot Sauce" partly because I was lazy and didn't know how 'hot' the buffalo sauce recipe would turn out (although it sounds yummy too). It was an easy prep, quick to cook, and MmMmm tastey! This recipe is definitely a keeper -says the boyfriend.
These are awesome, and easy! If you love Hooter's, then these are the shrimp for you. Try using Frank's Louisiana Hot Sauce for that perfect zing and water chestnut flour so the sauce doesn't make the coating soggy.
Awesome! I used 2TBaby Bam (Emerald's recipe) and 1T creole seasoning and just a bit of cayanne pepper for my young guests. Everyone loved it. These are the kind of recipes that this site was made for! I made about 3 pounds of shrimp and had enough flour seasoning for another pound.
I have been making this for quite some time...its excellent. Of course the heat can easily be adjusted. Thanks Janet! ps....I make the dry mix ahead & keep it on hand in a zip bag labeled....great on bone-in chix wings also.
I love anything hot, and this fit the bill. However, I used cooked shrimp and so they came out a little chewy, I served the sauce to my family from New Orleans and it was a big hit when I made it again for fresh shrimp that were grilled and fried. They took the recipe home with them!!!
This was wonderful. I didn't dip them all in the sauce because my husband had really spicy food for lunch, so my daughter and I just dipped ours in the sauce one by one. The only change I made was to use 2 1/2 Tbsp. of hot sauce--the same ratio as the butter. My husband really liked the batter on the fried shrimp and said it was very flavorful.
