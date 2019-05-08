Vegan Tomato Soup

Rating: 4.62 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I don't peel the tomatoes because there are lots of vitamins and fiber in the skin. If you puree the soup well, you won't taste them. I use half cherry tomatoes, half regular tomatoes.

By Karin50

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a pot over low heat and cook onion until soft and translucent. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Increase heat to medium, add all tomatoes, and cook until they start to break down, about 5 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add vegetable broth, bay leaves, and 1 sprig of basil. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until tomatoes have broken down and soup starts to thicken, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove soup from heat and cool slightly. Remove bay leaves and basil.

  • Puree tomato soup with an immersion blender until smooth. Reheat soup before serving and garnish with basil leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 7.6g; sodium 69.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Jenn
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2018
My first attempt making tomato soup. Loved that I didn't need to peel the tomatoes. I only used cherry tomatoes from my garden roasted them and added a cup of soaked raw cashews and nutritional yeast in the blending. What resulted was a lovely not too tomatoey creamy like soup that was good hot or cold. Read More
Krysta
Rating: 3 stars
02/19/2020
Maybe the tomatoes I used weren't perfect for this recipe? It's so sour. This was the first soup I've made that my husband wasnt crazy for. Read More
juscookin
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2018
Absolutely positively 100% perfect! Now THAT is tomato soup:) Read More
Ellie
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2020
Great tomato soup. I added 1/2 cup coconut milk and left out the cherry tomatoes. Read More
Kathryn Fyffe Harrison
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2018
I added a 1/2 c. of almond milk and some vegan cream cheese lowly while simmering. So good. Read More
grempuppy
Rating: 3 stars
03/23/2020
Soup tastes pretty flat. I added salt and coconut milk. Read More
dlittlegnome
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2021
Super easy and super good. A perfect way to use tomatoes that are past prime. No one else in my family likes tomato soup, but I now have lunch for the next few days! Read More
Eric Ochieng
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2021
I had very good luck with this recipe. I concur that you have to use quality tomatoes. My oldest daughter is a vegan so this soup hit the spot. My only addition is to have red pepper flakes on the ready if people want to up the spice (serve table side in case others don’t like the heat. Same with salt and pepper. And only natural paired food is toasted grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough bread. Read More
Lorna D
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2020
Tasty and filling. I would recommend this soup. Read More
