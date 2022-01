Vegan Tomato Soup

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars My first attempt making tomato soup. Loved that I didn't need to peel the tomatoes. I only used cherry tomatoes from my garden roasted them and added a cup of soaked raw cashews and nutritional yeast in the blending. What resulted was a lovely not too tomatoey creamy like soup that was good hot or cold. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars Maybe the tomatoes I used weren't perfect for this recipe? It's so sour. This was the first soup I've made that my husband wasnt crazy for. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely positively 100% perfect! Now THAT is tomato soup:) Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great tomato soup. I added 1/2 cup coconut milk and left out the cherry tomatoes.

Rating: 4 stars I added a 1/2 c. of almond milk and some vegan cream cheese lowly while simmering. So good.

Rating: 3 stars Soup tastes pretty flat. I added salt and coconut milk.

Rating: 5 stars Super easy and super good. A perfect way to use tomatoes that are past prime. No one else in my family likes tomato soup, but I now have lunch for the next few days!

Rating: 5 stars I had very good luck with this recipe. I concur that you have to use quality tomatoes. My oldest daughter is a vegan so this soup hit the spot. My only addition is to have red pepper flakes on the ready if people want to up the spice (serve table side in case others don’t like the heat. Same with salt and pepper. And only natural paired food is toasted grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough bread.