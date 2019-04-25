Tagliatelle with Mushrooms and Asparagus

Interesting and yummy! I started the water as soon as I had prep done, and it turned out to be perfect timing. I eat a low-sodium diet, so I omitted the salt. I also replaced some of the olive oil with butter. The taste of the veggies is a little overpowering; I think it really needs the salt and more cheese, or maybe additional seasonings (thyme? rosemary?) to bring out the flavor of the veggies. Definitely will try again. I really liked it!

Next day, I reheated it with 2T of gorgonzola cheese and 1T of light cream. Really balances out the flavor. Delish!

