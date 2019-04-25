Tagliatelle with Mushrooms and Asparagus
For this Italian pasta dish, make sure to pick thin green asparagus spears, so you can easily stir-fry them in a pan without blanching first.
Interesting and yummy! I started the water as soon as I had prep done, and it turned out to be perfect timing. I eat a low-sodium diet, so I omitted the salt. I also replaced some of the olive oil with butter. The taste of the veggies is a little overpowering; I think it really needs the salt and more cheese, or maybe additional seasonings (thyme? rosemary?) to bring out the flavor of the veggies. Definitely will try again. I really liked it!
Next day, I reheated it with 2T of gorgonzola cheese and 1T of light cream. Really balances out the flavor. Delish!Read More
The taste is great and I even forgot the parmesan. I used linguini instead of tagliatelle and I cut it to 8oz but that was still too much. I used a full pound of asparagus too. I'd say 6oz of pasta is plenty. I'll definitely make it again but I'll try whole wheat pasta next time. This is good enough for company!
