Easy Garlic Fried Shrimp

A super quick and easy recipe for sauteed shrimp. Only cook them for a few minutes, and on high heat, so they stay tender. I season them with soy sauce instead of salt.

Recipe by Nora

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Stir together soy sauce, water, and sugar in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat and cook garlic until lightly browned. Add shrimp in one layer and pour soy sauce mixture on top. Cook until shrimp are pink, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Cook's Note:

If your skillet is not large enough, cook shrimp in 2 batches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 216mg; sodium 699.9mg. Full Nutrition
