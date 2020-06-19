Spicy Shrimp Fettuccine with Garlic and Tomatoes

This is a very tasty, quick dish made up by one of my work colleagues. Shrimp are sauteed with fresh tomatoes, parsley, lemon, and chile peppers, and served over pasta of your choice. I prefer fettuccine.
Made as written minus a couple of tomatoes due to personal preference. This turned out pretty good. The celery seemed like an odd choice but I really liked it in the dish. The jalapeno def brought some heat which was nice too. Overall good recipe and one I would make again. I'd add mushrooms next time.
Made as written minus a couple of tomatoes due to personal preference. This turned out pretty good. The celery seemed like an odd choice but I really liked it in the dish. The jalapeno def brought some heat which was nice too. Overall good recipe and one I would make again. I'd add mushrooms next time.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.