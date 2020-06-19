Spicy Shrimp Fettuccine with Garlic and Tomatoes

This is a very tasty, quick dish made up by one of my work colleagues. Shrimp are sauteed with fresh tomatoes, parsley, lemon, and chile peppers, and served over pasta of your choice. I prefer fettuccine.

Recipe by bexfoot

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Cook fettuccine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and garlic and cook until soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in chile peppers and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Add shrimp and cook until opaque, about 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and parsley and cook for 5 minutes. Season with lemon juice and sugar and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Drain fettucine and toss with shrimp mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
718 calories; protein 41.9g; carbohydrates 75.6g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 258.4mg; sodium 528mg. Full Nutrition
