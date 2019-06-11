Tourtière Spices

I've never had tourtiere pie before, but I'm making bite-sized "tourtiere phyllo bundle" appetizers for a staff Christmas party this year. I used an entire recipe of this spice in approximately 1 lb of pork, and will be wrapping small amounts of it in phyllo, and baking until crisp. The filling, so far, is great - slightly floral, nicely spiced and balanced by the cloves, pepper, and cinnamon. I would make this again to accompany pork, or even lamb - delicious! Edit: everyone loved the pork bundles! I had cooked the pork a little lean, so the appetizers were served with a tamarind sauce. With or without the sauce, the hors d'oevres were great.
I've never had tourtiere pie before, but I'm making bite-sized "tourtiere phyllo bundle" appetizers for a staff Christmas party this year. I used an entire recipe of this spice in approximately 1 lb of pork, and will be wrapping small amounts of it in phyllo, and baking until crisp. The filling, so far, is great - slightly floral, nicely spiced and balanced by the cloves, pepper, and cinnamon. I would make this again to accompany pork, or even lamb - delicious! Edit: everyone loved the pork bundles! I had cooked the pork a little lean, so the appetizers were served with a tamarind sauce. With or without the sauce, the hors d'oevres were great.
This was just what I was looking for I combined it with the Cipate Pie which is the way they make it on the south shore of Quebec. I did add the allspice as well. I soaked my meat & potatoes in theses spices which chicken broth overnight. The smell as it cooked was mouth watering.
What a great idea - I never thought to prepare this mix ahead of time! My mom and aunts will be thrilled to receive little jars of this at Christmas - they were raised by my French-Canadian great aunt and are forever talking about her cooking. thanks for sharing!
It smells wonderful. I used this in my Pate a la Viande and they were fantastic. I did add 1/2 teaspoon of allspice to the mix and putting it in a jar for the next pies is a great idea. Thanks for the recipe.
I made the spice mix with the addition of allspice. I used one recipe for each pound or so of a mix of lean and medium ground pork. I cooked almost 4 pounds of meat, browned with onions and then simmered with the spice mix for about 45 minutes. I refrigerated the meat over night and the made 3 pies over Christmas weekend for various get-togethers. A hit at each!
For someone who doesn't care for cinnamon and cloves, I admit this is very, very good. I used it on lamb in a tagine and found it produced a rich, savoury flavor that was enjoyed by everyone. Thank you for the recipe.
I used this spice mixture in Jean's AR Tourtière recipe. I added 1/2 tsp of allspice and used the mixture to season a little over a pound of ground veal/pork/beef mixture. I might bump up the quantities next time I make it. Otherwise, very nice.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.