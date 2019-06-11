Tourtière Spices

A blend of spices used in the traditional French-Canadian tourtière (meat pie). I use beef, pork, and veal, but this meat pie spice mix goes with any combination.

Recipe by Peter Gagné

prep:

5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
4
Yield:
4 teaspoons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine celery salt, pepper, savory, cloves, cinnamon, thyme, sage, and mustard powder in a small bowl. Mix well and store in a sealed jar.

Tips

Add to your tourtière recipe when adding broth to the cooked meat. If you make more than one serving, add spice mixture to taste, stopping when it tastes salty enough. Bon appétit!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
5 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 371.8mg. Full Nutrition
