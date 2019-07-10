Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake

So yummy! I did make some changes, not because the recipe was missing anything, that's just what I do.

Used evaporated canned milk because I was out of regular milk. Dried Parsley and Dill because that's what I had on hand. I omitted the tomato (my husband hates them) Lime juice instead of lemon. I used cut up chicken breast with the shrimp, I saute'd onions with the garlic and butter and didn't use any oil. I added 2 tsp. of dried basil, 2 TBSP. of heavy whipping cream, extra chicken broth and a little extra butter. I do that because I am always worried once the pasta gets added, it will be too dry, I just kept adding more dill, parsley and lime juice as I added more liquid and taste as I go. I also put the chicken/shrimp back in the pan with the sauce and mixed it up, then added the pasta, topped with parmesan cheese and baked. It was so good, my husband and son really enjoyed it as much as I did. I am sure the recipe is fantastic just the way it is. I just never follow any recipe exactly.