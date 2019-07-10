Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake

4.8
117 Ratings
  • 5 103
  • 4 13
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Want a super satisfying, quick and easy dinner? Then this buttery garlic shrimp pasta bake is definitely a family pleasing meal idea that you should try!

Recipe by Ed N Angela Latimer

Gallery
25 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon butter and vegetable oil large oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add shrimp, 2 tablespoons parsley, and dill. Cook and stir, flipping shrimp halfway, until pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Move shrimp to a plate and set aside.

  • Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the skillet, stirring into the shrimp juices. Add flour; whisk until fully combined and starting to turn golden, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add chicken broth and milk in that order; whisk to combine. Stir in tomatoes, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Bring sauce to a simmer.

  • Stir 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and Romano cheese into the sauce until cheeses begin to melt and sauce is creamy. Add 1 tablespoon mozzarella cheese. Mix in about 1/2 the cooked penne to start; add more if there is enough sauce to coat. Add the shrimp and stir to combine. Top with the remaining parsley, Parmesan, and mozzarella.

  • Bake in the preheated oven and bake until top is golden and sauce bubbles around the edges of the skillet, 8 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If the top of the dish is not a nice golden color after baking, you can broil it, watching closely, until top is golden, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 156.2mg; sodium 982.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/03/2022