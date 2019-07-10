Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake

My boyfriend made this without the tomato, with dried tarragon instead of fresh dill, dried instead of fresh parsley, and more parmesan in place of Romano cheese. He's not much of a cook, but this came out so well. Absolutely delicious!!
I would 100% make this dish again. Perfect and easy to make for a family meal. I made it without dill (only because I forgot to buy it from the store) and it was a hit. Paired with a nice Chardonnay called Buttercup.
TREMENDOUS RECIPE!!! I sautéed some shiitake mushrooms to add some rich umami flavor. My whole family scarfed it down in minutes. I usually cook meals to last two days. There were no leftovers that night. Will definitely make this again.
This came out so good! The whole family loved it. Would not change a thing! I will say these pictures make it look dry, but once you scoop it out it’s definitely not.. picture does not do it justice lol!
Little tip…prep EVERYTHING just like you would if cooking Stir-Fry. Very good as is. Although for a person like me who has to watch pasta intake I would maybe not put it in the pan with everything just have it on the side.
Excellent! So easy and quick. I like the fact that it uses regular milk. Most creamy dishes use heavy whipping cream. I added more cheese than called for and I used dried herbs because that’s what I had. Thank you for the recipe.
Good recipe. I subbed sherry for lemon and cream for milk because it's what I had on hand. Turned out great but I would recommend not using cream, it was a little heavy. I also added buttered panko to the top and broiled it just for kicks.
A 5 star dish. Followed the recipe to the letter. Turned out great. Great taste. Great texture. No left overs. Always a good sign. We had a couple of different white wines about. This was the perfect recipe to indulge.
I liked this recipe. It is indeed very good. Next time I might try it with cherry tomatoes for a bit more intense flavor and maybe would not add the lemon to prevent the sauce to become grainy. You can add a bit of the pasta water to the mixture to make up for any extra sauce you may need to coat the pasta then put it in the oven.
My husband said he could have eaten the entire pan it was so good. It was absolutely delicious. I fixed it as the recipe calls with the exception of using Half & Half instead of milk. I didn't have milk on hand. The fresh herbs help take the dish to a higher level. This would be great for company. Easy to clean up as you go with the dish so that, by the time it comes out of the oven, everything else is cleaned up.
Made this for the first time last night instead of shrimp scampi and my family loved it! I turned the broiler on for a minute or two at the end to make the topping a little crusty. Made a substitution of Italian cheese blend which contained all of those called for in the recipe and a few more. Everytime the recipe called for a cheese, I used the blend in the same quantity. Saved time and money and it tasted great.
This is one of the best recipes I've ever tried, everyone in my house loved it! I did make a few changes...I didn't have fresh dill and parsley so I used dry. I also added a ex- large chicken breast chopped into bite size pieces. As I stated...out of this world!! I will definitely make it again. Thanks to whomever came up w this recipe!!
This recipe is fantastic! However, I did tweak the recipe a bit. I DID NOT use any dill...not a fan...but I did add bacon and mushrooms. I added them with the shrimp as it was cooking. Turned out fantastic! I will definitely make this dish again.
I loved this recipe. Everything sounded perfect especially with so many reviews saying they did not change a thing. My men in the house loved it and thought it wasn't too rich and cheesy. With that in mind I did alter it slightly only b/c of what I had in the house. Instead of the Parmesan, Romano and Mozzarella noted in the recipe, I used 1/2 c. of Italian Blend shredded cheese. I had only 1 lb of large shrimp but next time I will go with the suggested medium shrimp and maybe add a bit more. Also my son went to the pantry and got some crushed red pepper to add to his dish. That gave it a little zing. Personally I will add more a bit more garlic next time. All in all this is a great recipe that I will make again. Thanks Ed and Angela!!
I have made hundreds of great recipes from this site but this is the first time that I have been compelled to comment. This is a wonderful restaurant quality dish. I didn’t have any fresh dill or parsley but I don’t think that it affected the outcome. I can’t wait to have this again.
Fantastic! Made exactly as directed, only substituting dried herbs for fresh and chopped cherry tomatoes for larger ones. The flavors meld perfectly! And that lemony finish was perfect - will be on my usual rotation!
I made it twice and it was excellent both times. The first attempt I followed the recipe exactly, the second I used wine instead of chicken broth and added a small jar of drained artichoke hearts during the tomato step. I also didn't put the dish in the oven, just heated it on top of the stove. My changes didn't make it better, but also didn't hurt the dish at all. Thanks so much for the recipe - it's quick but still worthy of serving to others for a meal!
This is a really good recipe. I didn't have parsley so I used Italian seasoning. I added mushrooms and cut back on the lemon juice. My first try came out creamy but not thick so I might try adding some cream cheese next time. This is definitely a keeper.
One of the best recipes I have ever made! I chose to use 1.25 lbs. of shrimp and about 1 cup of pasta instead because my husband can eat a lot and my family devours shrimp! Because of this, the bake time was a little longer, I suggest if you make the serving size a bit larger, to preheat your oven to 370 instead of 350, and it won’t take as long to cook. With my portion size of choice, 8-10 minutes at 350 did not allow the cheese to bubble or for the dish to turn a golden brown as instructed. So at 370 for about 15-20 minutes, it came out perfect for me. I highly recommend this, it’s easy, it’s fun, and it’s yummy.
This was fairly quick and easy and super tasty. I had to change a few things as I was making it on the fly. I didn't have parsley or dill but rosemary did just fine. I didn't have any fresh tomatoes, so I drained a can of diced tomatoes. Still delicious. Looking forward to making it as written!
I followed the recipe exactly, except I doubled the recipe for the sauce and used half the pasta. (We love saucy pasta!) This was very easy to make and the whole family loved it. I do not have an oven proof saucepan, so I just put everything in a casserole dish and baked it. I will definitely make this again.
So yummy! I did make some changes, not because the recipe was missing anything, that's just what I do. Used evaporated canned milk because I was out of regular milk. Dried Parsley and Dill because that's what I had on hand. I omitted the tomato (my husband hates them) Lime juice instead of lemon. I used cut up chicken breast with the shrimp, I saute'd onions with the garlic and butter and didn't use any oil. I added 2 tsp. of dried basil, 2 TBSP. of heavy whipping cream, extra chicken broth and a little extra butter. I do that because I am always worried once the pasta gets added, it will be too dry, I just kept adding more dill, parsley and lime juice as I added more liquid and taste as I go. I also put the chicken/shrimp back in the pan with the sauce and mixed it up, then added the pasta, topped with parmesan cheese and baked. It was so good, my husband and son really enjoyed it as much as I did. I am sure the recipe is fantastic just the way it is. I just never follow any recipe exactly.
Delicious! Definitely a saver! The only changes I made was substituting Parmesan for the Romano (my son went grocery shopping for me and couldn’t find Romano - beggars can’t be choosers! Lol) I’d just be careful not to use salt anywhere else in the recipe if you make this change because Parmesan is super salty! I also used heavy whipping cream I needed to use up before it expired instead of milk. I really don’t think these changes made much difference in the final product but I look forward to following the recipe exactly next time and I’ll update.
I followed the recipe exactly the first time I made this and it turned out very well.
The second time, I made a few changes. First, I melted the butter in the oil and then added the garlic for just a minute or so. Then I added the shrimp. Once cooked, I removed them from the pan. Then I made the sauce, adding in the dill and parsley after the stock and milk. I mixed the penne, sauce, some of the cheese and shrimp together and then transferred the mixture to a casserole, topped with cheese and baked as directed. I liked this method slightly better. Next time, I intend to season the raw shrimp and then saute to see if that works even better.
This is an outstanding recipe as written or modified. No leftovers.
This is company worthy pasta dish! I had to skip the tomatoes cause children won't eat them. Also, I didn't have any Romano cheese, so just used extra Parmesan, and used some dried dill in place of the fresh.
Made a few tweaks here and there because of the empty shelves at our stores. I added peppers of different colors, onions and a thickening with whipping cream and flour. Also used a combo grated cheese that had Romano in place of just Romano. I used Bay Seasoning when I cooked the shrimp. It was very delicious.
A challenge to prepare. Terrific meal. I used 40 count shrimp. The challenge was differentiating the amount of cheese to put into the mix and the reserve for the topping. Used more cheese, but a tasty result.
This dish is absolutely delicious! I did use a whole pound of pasta and added a few extra shrimp. I also used half&half instead of milk bc I only had skim and I didn’t think it would thicken up enough. Making it again this week!
Very tasty. I did add to this a bit, because I did wind up using a 16oz box of pasta, so I added just a touch more of all the ingredients. I also added a chicken boullion to the sauce and a bit of red pepper flakes (1/2 tsp)ish which weren't part of the recipe and I saved some of the pasta water and did add a little, knowing the pasta would soak up the liquid. Quick, tasty, excellent!
I had to double the recipe for the number of people being served, but oh my goodness!! It was excellent! Easy to make; non-stop compliments. Will definitely make it again, but will probably peel back on the tomatoes.
This recipe was amazing! I did make it with a few minor changes. Instead of the 2 chopped tomatoes, I used a can of drained diced tomatoes. Instead of the Parmesan, Romano and Mozzarella cheese, I just used a 1/2 cup of Italian blend cheese. I did not use any dill.
This was absolutely delicious!!! I did not have dill and did not use it. I also thought I had lemon juice but realized halfway through I only had lime. I used it and this dish was...just...amazing! Everyone who mentioned tasting like an expensive entree are right. It looks expensive, feels expensive, and tastes just like an expensive entree you would order from a restaurant. If you are thinking of making a date dinner or something else really nice with not too much effort, this is the dish for you. We ate this with a salad and crusty garlic bread. The only thing I did different was to use angel hair pasta for the pasta. Just heavenly!
This dish was amazing, everyone cleaned their plates. We doubled the servings and had it for dinner the following night, it was that delicious. We used canned diced tomatoes as that is what we had on hand. We also doubled the garlic as we love garlic.
