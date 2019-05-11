Easy Fried Salmon

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Really easy and really good fried salmon!

By Patrick O'Neal

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 fried salmon fillets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season salmon with salt and black pepper.

  • Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Place salmon skin-side up in the skillet.

  • Cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Turn with a spatula and cook until salmon feels firm to the touch and skin is crisp, about 3 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

You may use this recipe with as many salmon fillets as you want.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 24.5g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 167.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

easternlily2
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2019
I made this and my husband and I really liked it. I did follow the recipe however I added a few other spices. After I added the olive oil to the skillet, I also added a shake of salt, tiny bit of black pepper, a shake of dry basil and a shake of garlic powder. I then added the 3 - 6oz salmon filets to the skillet. I repeated the same added spices this time over the 3 salmon filets. I cooked 8 minutes, then turned the filets and cooked 5-7 minutes . I’ll make this again soon. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
easternlily2
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2019
Helpful
(1)
Beckyk FL
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2021
Sometimes I change up the seasoning and instead of salt and pepper, I'll use Old Bay seasoning, or Dill and garlic powder. Just depends on what mood I'm in when at the spice rack! Cooking method is same as the recipe and always turns out great! Read More
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2021
A good, basic method for those needing guidance in how to cook salmon, or if you need to precook salmon for another recipe. You could totally use whatever seasonings you prefer. The cook time was spot on for 3/4" thick filets, BUT you really need to cook them at medium, not medium-low, to get any sort of color. Read More
