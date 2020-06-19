Homemade Baked Egg Custard

This egg custard recipe makes the best egg custard tart I have ever made and tasted. You should check this out; it's cheap and easy to make. The custard tastes best chilled.

Recipe by AMThornton

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pastry:
Egg Custard Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease the bottom of a deep-dish pie plate.

  • Make pastry: Beat butter, sugar, and egg in a bowl until creamy. Blend in flour to form a dough, using your hands to knead it together at the end.

  • Roll pastry out on a lightly floured surface and place into the prepared pie plate so it covers the bottom and the sides.

  • Make egg custard filling: Beat eggs and sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer until combined. Beat in vanilla extract. Gradually stir in milk until fully incorporated. Pour custard mixture over crust and sprinkle with nutmeg.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until custard is set and a sharp knife inserted near the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and cool completely before serving, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
546 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 64.4g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 182.1mg; sodium 72.8mg. Full Nutrition
