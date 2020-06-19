Homemade Baked Egg Custard
This egg custard recipe makes the best egg custard tart I have ever made and tasted. You should check this out; it's cheap and easy to make. The custard tastes best chilled.
This pie is absolutely fantastic. I make custard all the time but never made it into a pie. You won't be sorry you made this.Read More
The custard tastes amazing! That said, it took so long to set up, the crust was nearly burned. I think if I had rolled the crust out in flour as indicated rather than in wax paper, it would have helped to set up faster.Read More
Delicious old-timey baked custard pie. Comfort food. I often use a ready made pie crust and pre-bake the crust for 10 min before adding the custard filling but either way it's good. Be sure and serve it well chilled.
Fabulous! I have been looking for a clone recipe for the Tippins custard pie I used to get at Hen House and this is the best I've found. I love the custard and usually skip the crust so I just bought a crust, unrolled it and baked it with the custard. The custard part was delish! And I must say the pastry recipe looks yummy. Next time I may try it with the pastry or just see if custard cups work. I can't thank you enough for this recipe! Definitely THE keeper!
How about, I grew up on egg custard. My Mother made it regularly along with lemon sponge pudding. Both also worked well as pies.
I made it by using shop pastry, it did not turn out good as the pastry tasted yuk ! So next time I will make my own
I added 4 eggs and cayenne pepper & ginger plus some heavy cream to the recipe.
just like Mom made
Delicious and extremely easy !
I'm English but live in New Zealand. I have been craving a typical English Custard Tart for years....and this was it. Delicious!
easy and family loved it
Try this with a graham cracker crust. Add fresh berries when serving.... Outta this world !
KETO FLAN! Thank you so much for this recipe! I was hoping this would satisfy my craving for flan. Flan recipes looked complicated (water bath). I decided to give this recipe a try WITHOUT making the pie crust. I used parchment paper to line a glass casserole dish. I used oat milk, allulose for sugar, dusted cinnamon instead of nutmeg (ingredient swapping because that's what I had at home). It baked beautifully. Allulose burnt at top, giving caramel taste. Home smelled of caramel. I chilled it over night. It tasted divine! It really satiated my flan craving. It tasted and felt like flan! Thank you so much for this recipe! So simple. So tasty. Thank you!!!
So easy and awesome.
I added nutmeg into the mixture instead of on top.
So easy and inexpensive! I cheat and use a store bought Pillsbury crust… but it’s still good. Lol.
This was a delicious pie and easy to made. It was just like one my great grandma made.
