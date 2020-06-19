German Rhubarb Streusel Cake

Rhubarb cake (Rhabarberkuchen) is very popular in Germany and this rhubarb streusel cake is especially delicious. It is fairly quick and easy to make since the dough for the crust and the streusel are the same. Try it! You won't regret it.
Very simple to make and a great way to enjoy rhubarb! It turns out like a crumble but with a cookie-like base on the bottom. I didn't have vanilla sugar, but I don't think I needed it. I also used a normal cake tin - just made sure I greased it really well with butter. I'm so glad I did because it came out of the tin nicely when I did a quick flip. Will make it again!
I had one bag of rhubarb in the freezer from last year's harvest. I drained it in a sieve overnight to make sure it was somewhat dry. I found the dough very dry, I added one more egg which was perfect. I pressed 3/4 into the pan then put it in the fridge with the topping portion to chill. I sprinkled the rhubarb over the base then sprinkled the topping, then sprinkled with 1 tbsp of vanilla sugar. I skipped the extra sugar and butter as it was not necessary. Baking time was 40 minutes in my oven. We enjoyed this cake, my Omi made kuchen all the time with whatever fruit was in season. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #InternationalFavourites #FacelessNoMore
I used almond extract instead of vanilla which gave is a marzipan-like taste and baked it at 375 F. Sooo good!
06/18/2022
Mainly I followed the recipe. However, I was a little short on fresh rhubarb so I added frozen which I had. There was not as much streusel for the top as I would have liked. Some rhubarb became more crispy but it was a nice colour. I will do this again for sure.
