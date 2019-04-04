Caribbean-Style Fried Salmon Fritters

A salmon fritter recipe that my dad used to make on the occasional Sunday. It's adapted from fried Caribbean accras made from salted cod. I didn't have salted cod, so I substituted canned sockeye salmon, and it turned out awesome.

Recipe by Andy A

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together flour, parsley, baking powder, salt, thyme, and cumin in a large bowl. Add chopped onion and jalapeño pepper; mix until incorporated. Add salmon and eggs; mash salmon and mix until combined. Add water and stir until a thick batter forms.

  • Heat 1/4 inch oil in a frying pan just below the medium heat setting.

  • Working in batches of 3, drop 1 tablespoonful scoops of batter per fritter into hot oil; fry until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with remaining batter for about 16 fritters in total.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 10g; cholesterol 91.9mg; sodium 805.3mg. Full Nutrition
