Pan-Fried Salmon in Curry Cream Sauce

This is a very easy and yummy salmon recipe for 2. I usually serve it with basmati rice and salad. Perfect for during the week.

Recipe by heidi_k

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Combine cream, curry powder, lemon juice, and ginger in a skillet and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and slide salmon into the cream. Cover and simmer until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 12 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillets. Flip 1 to 2 times while cooking. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 26g; cholesterol 130.2mg; sodium 152.3mg. Full Nutrition
