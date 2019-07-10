Pan-Fried Salmon in Curry Cream Sauce
This is a very easy and yummy salmon recipe for 2. I usually serve it with basmati rice and salad. Perfect for during the week.
Loved the flavor of this! I will definitely make it again, however I think I'll change up the method. I will cook the salmon first in some oil in a pan, remove to a plate to keep warm, then whisk the cream sauce in the pan. Then I'll either return the salmon to the pan to cover with sauce, or just serve the pan sauce over top of the salmon. I found when the sauce simmered in the pan the whole time, the cream had a tendency to separate/curdle, and there wasn't a whole lot of liquid to simmer the fish in. Very tasty and great for company!Read More
Cannot give this salmon recipe even one star. Made it exactly the same as shown online. It is really terrible, no taste for the most part. I wasted good salmon on it. We ate some and the rest was donated to the garbage disposal. Too bad this can’t be sent unless I highlight a star. Poor rule.Read More
I baked the salmon in the oven and simply poured the sauce over it on the plates.
Quick, simple, tasty. I put little extra curry in. I would probably put 1/2 teaspoon extra
Loved this recipe! The sauce was awesome. Very easy and charged with flavor. Will definitely serve this again. I did grill the salmon separately as well as the sauce....and then combined the two. This kept the salmon with that grilled edge and the sauce was a perfect accompaniment.
Extremely happy with this sauce! Tastey and simple. Making again tomorrow except this time i will simmer sauce in a seperate saucepan and pour over seared salmon.
loved it!
Hello, This recipe is good. But I've done salmon in coconut milk. Its the Island way! First I fry for 3 mins on each side in a little olive oil, then simmer in seasoned coconut milk. It's GOOOD!!
Fast and easy! Very good! I will make this again.
Delicious!!!
I liked this recipe but the sauce needs a little salt.
So simple and tastes great! My husband loved it. A “keeper.”
This was really good! I thought I had lemon juice...but it turned out to be lime juice instead. I tried it anyway and it was SO good. My husband and I both agreed that this is a “do again” recipe. I did double the recipe with the plan of having leftovers, but it was so good we just finished it off instead.
It was great only thing I changed was I used a tablespoon of curry powder. My wife loved it super easy and great taste!
