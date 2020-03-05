Glazed Pecan-Crusted Baked Salmon

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious and quick pecan-crusted salmon recipe that my wife loves! Great paired with a good Pinot Noir or other red wine.

By Christopher Gomez

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 fillets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix bread crumbs, pecans, and fresh parsley together in a small bowl.

  • Whisk olive oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, lemon pepper, thyme, basil, dried parsley, and garlic powder together in another bowl.

  • Pour the brown sugar glaze generously over each piece of salmon. Cover the top of each fillet with bread crumb mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until salmon flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes depending on thickness.

Cook's Note:

Bake fish for 10 minutes per inch of thickness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 873.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Alex Roma
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2020
Thank you for this recipe. This is one of the most delicious salmon dishes I’ve ever prepared. I used 1/2 lb of salmon divided into two 4 oz pieces but kept all the ingredient amounts. Other than that no other changes were made. I will also use this recipe for pork or beef, it is that amazing. Read More
