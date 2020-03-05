Cedar Plank-Grilled Salmon

Rating: 4.63 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Salmon did planking before it was a thing! Cedar keeps the fish from getting burned or blackened and infuses it with delectably earthy flavor. Brush with my Awesome Sauce recipe before serving.

By Greubel Rosie

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 6-ounce fillets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Sprinkle over fillets. Arrange fillets 1 inch apart on the soaked cedar planks.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Place planks over the cooler section of the center of the grill, turning the thickest sections of the salmon closest to the fire.

  • Cover and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest parts of the salmon reaches 135 degrees F (57 degrees C), 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from grill and let salmon rest on planks, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 114.1mg; sodium 141.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Reviews:
Ryan
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2019
Nice and easy to make. Adds nice flavor.
Nancy Krah
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2020
So easy and so delicious!! Did it on a cedar plank that had soaked in water for about 3 hours. I really recommend this recipe to novice fish preparers! Enjoy!
Steve
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2021
Substituted the kosher salt with garlic salt. Grilled over indirect heat at about 500F. Turn out super moist and melt in your mouth tender.
Sam Stevens
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2019
Added a homemade peach/jalapeno chutney style topping upon arrival at the table. (Courtesy of our friend Evie). Sooo good! Thank Evie..
Sheri Cooper
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2018
Yummy.
