Peruvian Salmon Ceviche

This ceviche recipe is from my husband's family from Peru. The ceviche is made with salmon, shrimp, and of course, lots of lime juice. You can substitute other fish, like tilapia, as well. Use fewer chile peppers (or remove the seeds) if you don't like it too spicy. In Peru, it is generally eaten with sweet potatoes.

Recipe by Maria_de_Cuba

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine salmon and shrimp in a large glass bowl. Combine 2 quarts water and 1/4 cup sea salt; stir until salt has dissolved. Pour salt water over salmon and shrimp and set aside for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix onions and remaining 1/4 cup sea salt in a bowl and cover with remaining cold water. Set aside for 15 minutes. Drain.

  • Combine lime juice, celery, ginger, garlic, and chile peppers in a blender; blend until smooth. Strain mixture through a sieve.

  • Rinse salmon and shrimp in a sieve under running cold water to wash off the salt. Rinse red onions. Mix salmon, shrimp, and onions in a large bowl. Cover with lime mixture. Set aside for 30 to 40 minutes. Serve garnished with fresh cilantro, lettuce leaves, and lime wedges.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of brine ingredients. The actual amount of brine consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 48.6g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 197.7mg; sodium 5499.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022