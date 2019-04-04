Peruvian Salmon Ceviche

This ceviche recipe is from my husband's family from Peru. The ceviche is made with salmon, shrimp, and of course, lots of lime juice. You can substitute other fish, like tilapia, as well. Use fewer chile peppers (or remove the seeds) if you don't like it too spicy. In Peru, it is generally eaten with sweet potatoes.
