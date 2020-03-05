Baked Salmon in Foil

The salmon was 2.5 lbs and the amount of liquid was just right. It took me 40 minutes to bake and make sure the center was cooked. I marinated it overnight did not wrap in foil but covered the dish with foil. It came out so delicious everyone loved it. I did not have fresh parsley but the dried parsley worked just fine. Will bake again.
My dad loves salmon so i thought i would try this version in the foil pack since sometimes when i cook right in the oven it seems dry this came out wonderful very tender and flavorful. I didnt have oregano so i left out i did add parsely flakes on top before i cooked.
Not at the top of the search results, but I'm glad I had the patience to continue looking. This recipe is a gem, and as said, simple to make. Everyone at home loved it. The only thing I did different was to add some sliced onions on top of the fillet before sealing the foil. But I'm sure it would have also turned great without it.
I am not a very good cook and our oven is a full 50 degrees too cool, so cooking is always fraught with potential awfulness. But this came out well! I substituted 1 TBSP maple syrup and 1 teaspoon of dill for the brown sugar and oregano, respectively, and it came out tasting lovely. A little heavy for my liking; I might forego the garlic next time or use less of it. All in all a good recipe.
Awesome. I added red pepper flakes and about 1.5 tablespoons of honey. Then topped with capers, cuz I love capers and salmon together. Plus used Himalayan pink salt instead of regular and ground peppercorn medley for added flavor. Super tasty. Made a giant 4 lbs slab and divided into 1 oz portions for lunches, baggied and froze. Reheats at work super easy.
Didn't have any lemon juice, used a little lemon zest. Husband loved it. Great, simple recipe.
Made exactly as written, just skipped the parsley. It was easy and delicious!
This was delicious. I was looking for a recipe with flavor and this delivered. Next time I might increase the brown sugar from 1 tablespoon to 1.5 just so that it's evenly spread across the whole filet.
Hubby and son enjoyed it. I cut down the cooking time since I had a few smaller fillets I was using. They both said the would like it again.
Didn't think it had alot of flavor.... Didn't get a single "WOW" from anyone as far as being tasty or anything..... Pretty dissapointing.....