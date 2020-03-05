Baked Salmon in Foil

Rating: 4.48 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious recipe for salmon in foil - I bought a really large piece of wild salmon and made this when we had guests. Very little prep and the fish came out wonderfully.

By barbara

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine 1/2 cup olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, brown sugar, oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

  • Place a large piece of aluminum foil on a baking sheet and brush with olive oil. Place salmon in the middle of the foil, skin-side down. Drizzle with olive oil mixture. Fold up the edges of the foil over the salmon to create a packet, making sure to seal the edges.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes. If your salmon fillet is very thick, it can take longer. Garnish with fresh parsley and lemon slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 41.5g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 96.2mg; sodium 130.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (30)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Pinai Cook
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2019
The salmon was 2.5 lbs and the amount of liquid was just right. It took me 40 minutes to bake and make sure the center was cooked. I marinated it overnight did not wrap in foil but covered the dish with foil. It came out so delicious everyone loved it. I did not have fresh parsley but the dried parsley worked just fine. Will bake again. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Terri Smith
Rating: 3 stars
09/16/2019
Didn't think it had alot of flavor.... Didn't get a single "WOW" from anyone as far as being tasty or anything..... Pretty dissapointing..... Read More
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Pinai Cook
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2019
The salmon was 2.5 lbs and the amount of liquid was just right. It took me 40 minutes to bake and make sure the center was cooked. I marinated it overnight did not wrap in foil but covered the dish with foil. It came out so delicious everyone loved it. I did not have fresh parsley but the dried parsley worked just fine. Will bake again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lisa M. Unterholzner
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2019
My dad loves salmon so i thought i would try this version in the foil pack since sometimes when i cook right in the oven it seems dry this came out wonderful very tender and flavorful. I didnt have oregano so i left out i did add parsely flakes on top before i cooked. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tony L.
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2018
Not at the top of the search results, but I'm glad I had the patience to continue looking. This recipe is a gem, and as said, simple to make. Everyone at home loved it. The only thing I did different was to add some sliced onions on top of the fillet before sealing the foil. But I'm sure it would have also turned great without it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Alycia Keating
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2020
I am not a very good cook and our oven is a full 50 degrees too cool, so cooking is always fraught with potential awfulness. But this came out well! I substituted 1 TBSP maple syrup and 1 teaspoon of dill for the brown sugar and oregano, respectively, and it came out tasting lovely. A little heavy for my liking; I might forego the garlic next time or use less of it. All in all a good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lori Howard
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2018
Awesome. I added red pepper flakes and about 1.5 tablespoons of honey. Then topped with capers, cuz I love capers and salmon together. Plus used Himalayan pink salt instead of regular and ground peppercorn medley for added flavor. Super tasty. Made a giant 4 lbs slab and divided into 1 oz portions for lunches, baggied and froze. Reheats at work super easy. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mrs A
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2018
Didn't have any lemon juice, used a little lemon zest. Husband loved it. Great, simple recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Lisabeth
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2020
Made exactly as written, just skipped the parsley. It was easy and delicious! Read More
Sara Kohler
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2018
This was delicious. I was looking for a recipe with flavor and this delivered. Next time I might increase the brown sugar from 1 tablespoon to 1.5 just so that it's evenly spread across the whole filet. Read More
Maureen Ferrara
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2018
Hubby and son enjoyed it. I cut down the cooking time since I had a few smaller fillets I was using. They both said the would like it again. Read More
Terri Smith
Rating: 3 stars
09/16/2019
Didn't think it had alot of flavor.... Didn't get a single "WOW" from anyone as far as being tasty or anything..... Pretty dissapointing..... Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022