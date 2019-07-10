Salmon Tartare

A beautifully simple preparation of raw fish that is a celebration of freshness. The thing I love about this dish is the magic worked by the lemon juice. As well as imparting sharp fresh flavor, the acid in the lemon juice affects the protein in the fish, causing a cooked texture on the surface of the meat whilst leaving the centre rare and soft. Serve with buttered crusty brown toast.
If you shy away from raw fish in any form, you can handle this. The texture is firm enough to overcome the eww factor and raw enough to not destroy the raw feeling of the fish. Address the pickle on an as desired basis. If you're not a pickle fan, go lighter but don't omit. I've tried this several times because I like sushi but was looking for a less than Japanese way of eating it. This fits the bill perfectly! Enjoy!
