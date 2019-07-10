Salmon Tartare

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A beautifully simple preparation of raw fish that is a celebration of freshness. The thing I love about this dish is the magic worked by the lemon juice. As well as imparting sharp fresh flavor, the acid in the lemon juice affects the protein in the fish, causing a cooked texture on the surface of the meat whilst leaving the centre rare and soft. Serve with buttered crusty brown toast.

Recipe by grubdaily

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove salmon skin and cut out the grey colored blood line so you have only the shiny pink flesh. Cut salmon into small cubes and place in a bowl. Mix in shallot, parsley, chives, pickle, lemon juice, sea salt, and pepper. Let marinate for 5 minutes before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 41.9mg; sodium 227.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022