Chicken Pot Pie VIII

This recipe is great! My first time making pot pie and it came out AWESOME! I personally love the crust for every bite, so i used a six pack of mini pie tins instead of making one large one. By doing this, I used all of my filling and did not have any left over like most of the reviews stated. I also doubled my pie crust ingredients, which i had enough left over for two more small pies. My chicken i cut into cubes and seasoned with garlic salt, basil & pepper and sauteed in butter in a frying pan. I also boiled my potatoes just enough so they were easy to cut into. Making the filling for the pie I followed directions but i let my carrots and celery cook for about 5 minutes before adding my chicken, just to avoid the chance of them to still be a little crunchy when i put them to bake. I added the potatoes last for about 3minutes just so they did not get soggy. I also added about 1-2 tsp of cornstarch- i like my filing a little thicker than what it was from the directions. I also used egg whites to glaze the top of each pie which made them a beautiful color on top. Cooking time was accurate about 30min, & I let them cool about 5-10. This is a perfect recipe for made-from-scratch chicken pot pie. I will definitely make this again in the future and have already bragged to my family members on how beautiful and delicious it tasted! Newly Wed Wives this is PERFECT to show off for your Husband. Nothing says I love you more than hard work in the kitchen ;) making food from scratch!!