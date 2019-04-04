Chicken Pot Pie VIII
Old fashioned, made-from-scratch chicken pot pie.
This is delicious! I made it last night and it turned out great; not a crumb left over! I did read the reviews ahead of time and knew to cook the potatoes a bit before adding them. I also added a bag of frozen peas and carrots and skipped the mushrooms. The other reviewers are correct that it makes WAY too much filling for the crust recipe provided, especially if you add extra vegetables. Do yourself a favor and double the dough so you can make two of these yummy pies! In preparation for a birthday party where I'm serving my son's favorite meals as appetizers, I actually made miniature pies in my muffin pans and ended up with six pies. They baked perfectly in the time and temperature for the regular pies and turned out great as cute little individual pies that popped right out onto the platter!
not bad but the recipe didnt specify cooking the potatoes and carrots... maybe im just an idiot but ive never made a homemade pot pie before and now i know how to do it right! cook the veggies well first
Oh, MAN! Goooooood stuff! I steamed the carrots and celery first, boiled the potatoes in the broth and then used it for the sauce so it was even thicker and I added some frozen peas and brushed the inside of the bottom crust and the outside of the top crust with beaten egg white to make sure they didn't get soggy. This recipe is going on an index card and into my box, which is high praise.
Truely fantastic recipe! I agree that the filling is enough for almost two pies, so cut back on the broth and flour. I used the called for amounts of veggies, but added an extra cup of chicken and some peas and broccoli. Here's what i did to solve the crunchy veggy problem: i boilied the raw chicken tenderlions in the chicken broth for about 10 min, then added the potatoes and carrots and cooked for another 5-7 min until they softened a bit. then i took the chicken out of the broth and used a large straining spoon to get the potatoes and carrots out, and poured the broth into the butter mixture and followed the recipe from there, adding 1/2 cup of whole milk at the end. And to solve the soggy bottom crust problem, i found the PERFECT cure! I used Pilsbury crust and put it in the oven while preheating. About 3 min after it had heated to 400, i took it crust out of the oven and let it cool for just a few minutes. Then i brushed egg whites on it (and on the top crust). Not at all soggy on the bottom - PERFECT!! The only other modification i would make to the recipe is to use one potato to cut back on the filling. Or, perhaps it's possible to freeze/refridgerate the leftover filling to use later with some buttermilk biscuits?? yummy! Ps - although i have once added a teeny bit of rosemary, i don't recommend it. cooking the chicken in the broth and adding the whole milk added that slight extra bit of flavor that i will now never try to change! Enjoy! :)
Very good pot pie. My family loves it. I did use a Pillsbury crust to cut down on time. I also boiled the carrots, celery and potatoes in the broth for about 7 minutes. I was concerned that they wouldn't be cooked enough if I didn't boil them first. Also, I make a double batch each time so I can freeze the pot pie filling for another day. I just thaw it and put it in a crust and bake. This recipe is definitely a good one.
I followed this to a "T". cut potatoes into 1/4" - 3/8" cubes. They definitely were not done. I recommend par-boiling them.
My husband and I loved this recipe. The 2nd time I made it I tried to skip making the crust and used a ready made pie crust. It wasn't nearly as good as this pie crust. Also I sauteed all the vegetables before adding them to the flour mixture so they weren't as crunchy in the final product. Excellent!
Wow!! This pot pie is AWESOME!! So easy and delicious! I used a premade crust, added a little extra onion and used 3 cups water plus 3 chicken boullion cubes in place of the broth, but the flavor was still supurb! I didn't have a pie tin, so I used a deep square baking dish and make mine "deep dish" style, which works pretty well and keeps the crust from overriding the flavor of the filling. My guests, husband, and children all wolf this down -- its perfect!!
I thougt it was very good. I did cook the potatoes and carrots before I baked the pie. I just added them into the chicken broth and let them cook just until them started to soften. I left out the mushrooms because no one in my family likes them that good and I didn't have and celery but I think it still turned out very good. I did add some spices to the broth for flavor. I will use this recipe again for sure!
I rolled Rosemary into the pie crust and I added 1/3 cup of sour cream and splash of milk into mix before putting in crust.
This was very good, very easy for me to make. Alas, I didn't read the reviews before tackling it, and my potatoes were hard. u.u; Next time, I'll boil them. I also had to add a bit of corn starch to thicken the sauce, but it was very delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe! My son raved about it and has been requesting it since I made it last week for the first time. I used leftover roasted chicken that I flavored with garlic, onion, celery etc. and I also used the broth from that chicken. The gravy for the pie was delicious and just the right thickness. No gooey canned soup that tastes processed. I cooked the veggies and potatoes in the broth for a bit to soften them. Only one thing I will mention regarding the crust, after about 4 TBS of water, just add one at a time. You will need more or less depending on the humidity in the air.
This was amazing! My husband who does not like chicken pot pie and tried to talk me out of making it, had 3 helpings. Because other users mentioned it made a lot of filling, I used my deep dish pie pan and it worked great. Also I cooked my pototoes and carrots with the onion in a little bit of safflower oil at the mention from several users that the potatoes weren't quite done. This is a wonderful recipe that my entire family enjoyed and will be made many more times.
I liked this recipe because of it's simplicity, but spiced it up a bit with fresh rosemary and a little lemon juice and grated provalone to the sauce. Also I added some garlic and yum yum!
The best pot-pie ever! My family was so disappointed when I didn't make another one the next day! Followed directions to a T, no changes needed. THANKS!!
Crust was great! Overall a very good recipe. I feel I need to point out that anytime a roux is involved it's full thickening potential is not realized until you have let it boil for a few minutes. I allowed mine to boil while I simmered a half cup of heavy cream. I added the cream to the soup. I let this simmer a few minutes more, until it coated the back of my wooden spoon. I think the cream did wonders for the pot pie. I felt I was back in my Grandmother's Southern kitchen! Delicious!
This was the best Pot Pie i've ever had! I used Pillsbury Pie Crust and put egg whites on both the top and bottom and followed the directions of another reviewer and added 1/2 C milk to the broth. Cant wait to make this again!
this is SO good! I was so happy that I was able to make a dairy-free chicken pot pie! I substituted the butter for olive oil, and it turned out great. I also sauted the potato cubes in olive oil until they were almost soft, and they were crispy and brown on the outside. It's worth the extra effort, in my opinion! I left out the mushrooms (yuck) and also added garlic. I took other reviewers advice and put the filling into 2 pies... which I regretted. they were too skimpy, and I don't think it's way too much filling for 1 pie, like others said. Maybe that's personal preference, or maybe I used smaller potatoes, carrots, etc? don't know... but either way.. it's SO good and doesn't turn out runny or soggy. mmmm
This was excellent! I know how frustrating it is for people to tweak recipes and then rate them, but I did make a few "enhancements" because of what I had on hand...I had sweet potatoes instead of white, and in place of mushrooms I tossed in broccoli, right before adding everything to the pie crust. I also added some chopped garlic, sage and thyme to the sauce. I may add some frozen peas next time. This did make a lot of filling -- I used about half to fill the crust and froze the rest for another chilly night.
One of the best I've ever had!
Love this chicken pot pie! Having said that, I have learned to parboil my celery, carrots and potatoes. No matter how small you chop them, they are still crunchy if you don't. Also, I usually use a store bought crust, just don't have the time/desire to make my own most of the time. Finally, to cut down a bit on fat, I will just use a top crust sometimes too. Just made one with some leftover turkey I had frozen and it was DELISH!
first time making this... was sooooooo good! used premade pie crust - will make my own next time just to compare if it makes a difference with the outcome. it was still good as pillsbury makes a great pie crust! left out mushrooms (for my son) but he may lose that battle next time it would have added a great flavor. the sauce is so good. we barely have any left over! I used a small casserole oval shape dish and used up all the filling. I could see where you would be able to make two pies out of this if you used pie pans. To sum it up 5 big stars, will make again and again for sure!!
This was absolutely delicious!! I followed the receipe very closely. Left out the mushroom and celery and put in peas instead. The flavor of the filling was the best! I used pre-made pie crusts which were good. The only problem I encountered was that the gravy seemed to dry out during baking. I'll try more broth in the gravy next time. And, I had more filling than my 9" deep dish pie crust would hold. But, that's not a bad thing!Next time i think I'll try individual pies so I can take them to work for lunch. This is definitely a keeper!!
This is by far the best recipe I have tried so far on this site. Absolutely delicious, authentic, comforting, homemade goodness! I used puff pastry instead of making the crust but other than that, changed nothing. Try this, you won't be disappointed! Thanks for sharing!!
I used a pre-made crust so I can't say anything about the crust recipe here but the filling recipe is very good. Very rich.
I boiled chicken in broth until no longer pink, then added potatoes and carrots. Delish!!
Good recipe, except make sure everything is cooked BEFORE you put it in the pie - other than that it's a good recipe. I half-cooked my potatoes in the microwave but they didn't get cooked further, and the carrots stayed crunchy. I sauteed the onions, two cloves garlic, and the celery together before mixing with the flour etc. Furthermore I recommend blind-baking the bottom pastry crust before adding the filling to make sure it's cooked too. (I used store-bought puff pastry). Lastly I think the recipe will benefit from addition of herbs such as thyme and rosemary but I guess this is according to each person's taste.
YUM! My husband loved it, especially the crust. I used "smart-balance" shortening in place of the lard (health preference) and took the advice of another reviewer to brush the top and bottom crusts w/beaten egg so that the crusts wouldn't be too soggy. I also took the advice of other reviews and boiled the veggies & potatoes in the broth for a few minutes, which made it nice and thick. And for an extra health boost, I replaced half the flour w/whole wheat in the crust (the other half was unbleached all purpose). This was great for my family because I needed a pot pie recipe that did not use the cream based soups (son is lactose intolerant), or a premade pie crust (they usually contain bleach, which my family doesn't do either). All in all, its definately a keeper, and extremely filling!
A favorite of mine! I use my own pie crust recipe. Definitely boil the cubed potatoes for a few minutes to soften, so they're done when the rest of the pie is. I sometimes substitute peas for the celery. Overall a fantastic recipe. Great comfort food.
I use this recipie but I but ready made crust. mmm mmm good!
LOVE THIS RECIPE BUT MADE ALOT OF CHANGES FOR THE ADDED FLAVOR THAT I AM USED TO: Sauteed Chicken in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, H'erb de Provence and then butter at the end for added flavor. Sauteed Veggies in butter, salt, pepper, Garlic for added flavor. For the Sauce - I Melted the Butter, added minced onions until carmelized, added flour and stirred until cooked, added salt, pepper and slowly added chicken stock until thickened. For the Crust: I substituted the Shortening for Butter and it came out so nice and flaky (Yum). I also Brushed the Top Crust with Egg Whites for it's lovely coloring on top. If you use a bottom crust first brush on egg whites and then bake for a few minutes first before adding filling so that it isn't soggy in the end.
Excellent! My kids dislike chicken pot pies, but gave the recipe to my daughter in Alaska, and they loved it! Thank you
Fantastic version of an old classic. Chicken Pot Pie is my wifes all time favorite comfort food. After eating this recipe, she has informed me that it has to be this one from now on. I also recommend simmering the pototoes and carrots in the sauce for about 10 minutes before pouring in the crust.
This is a great pot pie recipe. I'll be making it again for sure. My husband was very excited to hear this is what we were having for dinner last night, and sure enough, he loved it!! The only thing I changed was I omitted the mushrooms by personal preference. It worked out good because with the rest of the ingredients it was a VERY full pie! Delicious!!!!
I constantly make this, but always leave out the mushrooms. I always get rave reviews and it is requested for birthdays and special events! Perfect for gifting a meal as well!
Excellent! I made it with a stuffing top instead of pastry - quite good.
This one is a keeper- a classic pot pie taste. The crust recipe is delish. Double the crust, because there will be just enough filling for two pies. I added peas instead of mushrooms and boiled raw, cubed chicken breasts with the veggies (minus the peas) for about 15-20 mins like in Chicken Pot Pie IX. Then used the liquid for the broth, and didn't even need any bouillon to boost the flavor.
This is a wonderful chicken pot pie recipe, the only change I made was adding a bit of parsley to the crust. You should defiantly give this recipe a try.
I made this to a t the first time how can you rate a recipe if you change it.2cnd time i did not have a 9inch pie plate so i used an 9x9inch pan added some oregano and some peas and threw in some cheddar cheese I had leftover about half a cup. this is wayyyyyyyy to much filling for one pie as others have said so make two pie crusts.My roommate tried this for the first time and said hes never moving out.Hes not used to homemade cooking so ive done spoiled him.A definate try if this is your first time.Alot of work but if followed will come out good.and the crust is the key make sure to use lard makes it so flaky and easy to work with.I use the pie crust recipe anytime i need one for a fruit pie.
Loved the crust! Great chicken pot pie and will be making this again :)
This recipe is a delicious dish to serve as comfort food. It is going in my favorite recipes. I made it for my family last night. I read the other reviews and precooked the vegetables as suggested. I also added peas and omitted the mushrooms. Instead of making one large pie, I used Rachel Ray's individual ceramic baking pans. The filling and crust was enough to fill and top six bakers. My family loved it!
EXCELLENT!! Crust was awesome using Crisco. I followed others advice & decreased chix & broth to 2cup. I sprinkled chix w/ Adobo seasoning before i sauteed. I also cooked veggies half way & added chopped leek & peas to the pan. I used small baby carrots. I didnt have a pie plate so i used a 13x9 glass pan. This recipe would be fine using the full 3c. of chix & broth if you use the large pan. I just made a layer of crust on the bottom & top. DELICIOUS!!
Really really good chicken pie. - which is one of my favorite feel good meals. I use Grandma's secret pie crust recipe - off this site (because it's the only pie crust recipe I can make. I followed this recipe to the "T" except I didn't add mushrooms. It was really good!
LOVE this recipe!! My kids think it's great so it's definately a keeper. It really does make enough for almost three pies though.
This was delicious. Only problem I had is that I used ready made pie crusts and you need to transfer these crusts to a regular pie dish (as opposed to the aluminum one it comes in) because there is too much filling for the ready made one. Also, it was difficult to get out of the pan without falling apart...a little juicy.
Just for the filling - I keep cheating on the crust because I'm not much of a baker. I parboil the potatoes and carrots and saute the other veggies separately with some garlic. Then I make the roux, add the stock with some milk or cream, and add the veggies and chicken back in with frozen peas and corn. Then, it becomes 5 stars.
I have made pot pie with biscuit mix topping for many years but this was very first attempt to make one from scratch. From the pie crust to the flavor of the gravy inside and to the fresh potatoes and carrots, this was by far the best pot pie I have had in ages. I am not a huge celery lover so I omitted the celery and added some peas. Result was still outstanding!! Thank you so much for sharing the recipe!
This is a great pot pie recipe. I used leftover Easter turkey, sweet potatoes, peas, onions, mushrooms and rosemary - very good. I also put it in a casserole and used puff pastry over the top - quick and yummy. Thanks for the post!
Very good, as others have said there is too much filling. I was really surprised how flavorfull it was. I used Flaky Food Processor Pie Crust recipe, as a short cut, which was great.
Delicious. I added a bit of minced garlic, basil, rosemary, & thyme, plus an egg wash for the crust...wow!
I adore hearty, homemade meals, and this pot pie was just that! I chose to make little, individual pot pies, and I had so many left over ( I doubled the recipe) that I froze quite a few and passed them on to friends and family, who raved about them! I sauted the veggies until soft, and pre-cooked the potatoes before adding them. I used a different pastry recipe (a favorite out of my personal recipe collection) and it turned out thick and delicious with a flaky crust that was to die for! I crimped the edges of each crust and slashed the top to let steam escape. They looked like perfect little pies, and they tasted that way too!! A definite favorite!
very tasty!! Im a fan of veggies and used a couple extra stalks of celery, an extra carrot and 2 large baking potatoes which made alot of filling (probably enough for 2 pies by the time I added the chicken). Since ther ewas so much left, I made extra gravy (the butter, flour chicken broth mixture) added it to the left over filling and it made a creamy soup. the soup is just as delicious!! Unfortunately I didnt have time to make the pie crust, I bought a pie crust premade. Next time I will be sure to make the pie crust mentioned in the recipe (and will add parsley like someone mentioned. seems like a good combination). thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic! I will not be buying Marie Callender's chicken pot pie 'cause now I can make it myself. I followed the recipe except I used another pie crust that I have liked, but I am sure this crust recipe is as good as the filling. I did add 2 tablespoons of cream to give it a bit of added "whiteness," and I added half box of frozen peas/carrots to the mix. Overall, my husband loved this and so did I!! Thanks Wendy L.!
This was fantastic! My hubby had 3 helpings. I cooked 2 frozen Costco chicken breast in my crock pot with 5 cups water, 3 chicken bullions and 3 whole cloves of garlic. While it was cooking i steamed the potatoes and carrots and put in fridge. I think cooling the potatoes helped keep them from breaking up when it was all mixed with the sauce. The sauce is amazing. I actually used the broth from the crockpot- I only used 2 cups of broth and then one cup of water- it is important to taste here to judge how salty you like it. I actually cut the salt down to 1/2 tsp since the broth was salty enough. I used pilsbery pie crust and precooked it for 5 minutes on 400 with a wash of egg. I also put an egg wash on the top crust which gave it a beautiful shiney finish.
This was a really good recipe! I used shortening in the dough rather than lard (ew!)- and it really did turn out flaky. I thought potatoes in the mixture would be weird, and it was a little bit, but I would make this again. The first step I took for the filling was to saute the onions, carrot, celery and potatoes with the lid on and a sprig of rosemary (which I later removed) until they were soft. I spooned the filling into 6 individual gratin dishes and covered them with the dough, letting it overlap the sides (instead of making a bottom crust). I used a small heart cookie cutter to create the vent. They turned out so cute! Thanks!
I made this recipe yesterday for my husband and a couple of friends, and they raved about it. It was the first chicken pot pie i've ever made (let alone from scratch). And it was relatively simple and quick. I followed some of the review suggestions by pre-cooking the potatoes, and it turned out perfect. Instead of cooking it in a pie plate, I used a large round casserole dish and made one large pot pie, and I had no troubles with having too much filling as some of the other reviewers had. It was awesome!
Made this last night for dinner on the spur of the moment and it was great. Of course, being spur of the moment, I didn't have all the ingredients on hand. I know, I know...you should follow a recipe as written the first time, then make changes. But I went ahead and made changes the first go round. First, I used a Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust because that's what I had on hand. I also left out the mushrooms. And I cooked the veggies first before putting them into the pie. I chopped 1/2 cup of onion and sauteed that with the carrots, celery and potato (I only used one potato). I cooked the carrots and potato in a bit of butter and started those first, since they take longer to get soft. I cooked them about 10 minutes, then added the onion and celery and cooked another five minutes until everything was soft. I added in the chicken, which I'd sauteed in another skillet. I threw in a handful of frozen peas at the end. Then I made the roux as written with butter and flour, but left out the onions since I had put those in the veggie mix. I didn't have chicken broth on hand, but I had chicken bouillon, so I put in 1-1/2 large cubes of chicken bouillon in the three cups of water and added that to the roux. I didn't salt the gravy since I had already used the bouillon. I put in 1/4 tsp of ground thyme, 1/4 tsp of poultry seasoning and 1/4 tsp of ground sage and 1/4 tsp of black pepper. I mixed that gravy into the chicken and veggies and poured everything into my deep dish pie plate
YUM... I love that this recipe didn't use any "cream of soups"... I did purchase the pie crust because I stink at rolling out pie dough! For the chicken I boiled 4 thighs along with celery, carrot, onion, bay leaf, garlic, salt & pepper to make my own stock. I strained it and used the cooked carrots; added "cooked" green beans and potatoes... Super de duper! :) Message to self: 1/2 the roux ingredients, add potatoes and filling to roux, keep on low heat, add 1 tsp. rubbed sage, 1/4 tsp. thyme then add enough broth until desired thickness. Freeze remaining stock when cooled.
My whole family loved it -- that says a lot! I want to start by saying YES, make two crusts so as not to waste the extra filling you are bound to have. Also, for the undercooked potato problem, after I sauteed the mushrooms I added a bit of olive oil to the pan and sauteed the potatoes for a few minutes to start the cooking process. I did not have any fresh carrots or celery, so I used frozen veggies. I just threw them in the skillet after I sauteed the potatoes and heated them with the mushrooms and potatoes before adding it all to the yummy gravy! I added some of the stock from boiling the chicken to the gravy to thin it just a bit and simmered it with the veggies a few minutes before putting it in the crust! The only REAL addition I made to the recipe was to throw in some fresh thyme and fresh cracked pepper. I thought it needed just a little something. My other changes were made just because I really wanted the recipe and didn't have the fresh veggies on hand! Great recipe and certainly a "keeper" in my hubby's book!
This recipe is absolutely incredible. You are doing a disservice to yourself if you don't make the crust from scratch because it is so delicious and completely worth the effort. I took the advice from others and halved the amount of filling and it still made more than enough. I also baked the bottom crust for 10 minutes prior to filling it and brushed the top with an egg wash. Also, you have to saute the vegetables (especially the potatoes) for about 5 or 6 minutes prior to putting them in the pie or else they won't be done. Make sure you bake it on a cookie sheet or else you'll have a mess in the oven because it bubbles over. It was the first time I'd ever made chicken pot pie from scratch and everyone was really impressed and wanted the recipe.
This recipe, with a few minor changes I made (listed in my profile), got rave reviews from my super-picky family.
Yummy! But dbl the crust and make two, or half the filling. And precook the potatoes a little.
Good but we thought it was a little bland as written.
I simply love recipes that are made from scratch. There is nothing more rewarding than knowing every single ingredient that went into your dish. I had left over chicken from the night before and was looking for a use for it. I followed the recipe with the exception of the addition of some thyme, sage, and rosemary. Just tasting the roux, I knew this was going to be a tasty dish. I cubed the potatoes and used the mandoline on a fine slice for the carrots, sauteed them with the herbs and added to the roux along with the chicken. I didn't have any problems with the potatoes being uncooked nor the quantity of pie filling as others had experienced. If you have the time, you should really follow the recipe for the pie crust. It was very light and flaky. A very fine dish. Thank you for this delicious, made from scratch, recipe.
Fantastic Recipe! The only changes I made were to make the Best Ever Pie Crust from the Allrecipes site because I didn't have lard, added a little extra chicken boullion granules and salt to the gravy mixture. I also boiled frozen chicken breasts to make the broth used in the recipe. The crust was flaky and the filling was hearty and tasty! Thank you for sharing!
This was sooo good! A slam dunk all the way around. I used a store bought pie crust as I cant make one to save my life, and it made a huge deep dish pie with filling left over. Next time I will make 2 smaller pies. Also threw in a handful of frozen peas. Perfect! Hubby requested that I make it again...
I used premade crust but pot pie still turned out fantastic!
To save time I used refrigerated pie crusts. I added some minced garlic, dried dill and poultry seasoning because the sauce seemed bland. Also, the first time I made this the sauce was too thin and I had way more than I needed to fill the pie. The second time I cut the broth to 2 cups, which worked out better. I also let the pie rest for about 20 minutes after baking which makes it firmer and easier to serve. My family and friends really like this recipe.
This recipe was tasty, especially the crust. I ended up using butter flavored shortening instead of lard, and the crust was still delicious. I have also substituted turkey for chicken with excellent results. Another change I made was that I substituteda cup of frozen peas and carrot for the fresh carrots and celery. The only complaint I have is that this recipe does made WAY too much filling for the pie. However, before making this recipe I remember this complaint among other users, and used only 2 cups of broth and 2 cups of chicken with great results.
I have made this several times and it has turned out perfect each time. I have made it with beef too. I saute the cubed beef and then add it to my mixture using beef broth instead of chicken. Then I let the mixture cook on the stove for about 15 minutes then pour into the pie crust and let it cook as directed. It had turned out great that way too. Thanks for the great recipe.
This gave me a good starting point. I made a lot of changes. No onions, or mushrooms. Used red potatoes, baby carrots and peas. I pre cooked everything. I also brushed the crust with egg whites. I also made enough filling and crust for 2 pies.
Easy to make and delicious to eat. My first attempt at a pot pie, and it was great.
I followed this recipe very closely and it came out fantastic! Like the others, I noticed that it did make a ton of filling, way more than one crust can fill. No worries though, it won't go to waste. Next time I may add some herbs and garlic, but it really is an exceptional recipe on its own. Also, the crust was very tasty and so easy - do yourself a favor and dont use a cardboard store-bought crust for this. Making your own crust is ridiculously simple.
Great recipe! I've made it a few times and it's been a hit each time! I am, however, guilty of making changes. I use refrigerated pie crust (I find it tastes just fine and such a time saver!). I saute the onion with the mushrooms, I add a few cloves of garlic and a sprinkle of dried thyme. After the chicken broth/flour/butter come to a boil I add a 1/2 cup of heavy cream (at room temp), makes it extra creamy and rich! I also par boil the potatoes and carrots and add frozen peas. When I am short on time I buy a roasted chicken from the grocery store and shred the meat to use in the pie, the chicken is so flavorful and juicy! I make individual servings and only put crust over the tops b/c my dishes are a bit shallow and a double crust would be to much for me and my family.
Super recipe!! My husband loved it and would probably eat it every night if I would make it! I did find the vegetables a little too crunchy and will par boil them for a few minutes in some of the chicken broth in the future. I also added about a cup of frozen peas to the recipe. I used premade pie crusts as well and it turned out just fine! Thanks for a super recipe.
This is amazing...I used a Betty Crocker pie crust boxed mix...This worked well...It is important to cook the vegetables before placing in pie shell...I cooked them in the chicken broth. These were the only changes I made...We really loved this. Flavor is wonderful and contains much less sodium than pot pies available in the store. Note...I have made a couple of times since writing the above review...I made the crust according to the directions with this recipe and it turned out really well.
Fantastic. I used Kroger's premade pie crust to save on time and had to add some extra flour to the gravy to get it to thicken. Next time I think I will use steam in the bag frozen veggies to save time chopping.
Fantastic pie recipe, but too much filling for the amount of pastry. Will make twice as much pastry next time!
Very good taste. However, the potatoes were not nearly cooked. I had to cover the entire pie and cook for an additional 20 minutes.
I precooked the veggies first, added a dash of garlic powder and used refrigerated pie crust. It was hearty, meaty and divine. We couldn't finish it tonight, sure hope it reheats well. This a keeper everybody!
I made this recipe and it was wonderful. I Did cook the veg. and others commented on.. I would also recommend this step.. I also added some extra spice to the recipe.. I had never made home made crust.. This was also a plus.. Now I am hooked and I am going to make some beef pot pies.. I also cooked the bottom shell till it was lightly brown.. I made small dishes with the left over filling and pie crust.. These were the best.. Just a top crust.. Cooked them at work for 3 days in a row.. I would make the gravy double next time I cook this. But it is a 5 star recipe in opinion. Thanks for sharing...
mmm!! i can smell it already, or is that my mom cooking dinner?! oh well either way, it is chicken pot pie for dinner!!
This makes the best pot pie I have ever had! I use a frozen pie shell and a refrigerated crust for the top. It is so flaky and tender and the filling is so good I think about it for days. I have made this twice now and think that I would like to try it with beef. Substituting the chicken stock with beef and the chicken with left over pot roast or stew meat. I don't use celery in this recipe as I tend to pick up a sour flavor, but that's just me as I find that whenever I have celery that's been cooked. And I LOVE the addition of the mushrooms! Thank you for posting this recipe, it is the only one I will use.
The best chicken pot pie recipe EVER! I make two pies, double the pie crust. I make one for my family and then let the mixture cool before making the other pie. Then I freeze it for later. Then I just set it out the night before to defrost. I recommend using this crust, its what makes the pie so delicious. My family, and company, request this dish more than any other. I would give it 10 stars!!!!
Awesome! A recipe that doesn't rely on condensed soup to make the sauce. I sauted the chicken breasts, de glazed the pan and then browned the veggies slightly in the same pan. It adds yummy depth of flavor. I made the roux in the same pan, perfect!
I loved this. I never thought it would be so easy to get that comfort food feeling!! MMMM!! I pre-sauteed the veggies......did not use mushrooms. I boiled the chicken to almost done....I pre-baked the crust for about 6 minutes, as with another review, I brushed on some egg whites, and I did the top of the crust too! I loved this pot pie, I was weary at first, the filling did not smell as tasty as it REALLY was when it was all complete and baked in the pie! TRY THIS! It is delisious!
Omigosh!!! Is all i can say about this recipe. Everything about it is perfect. I did read the other reviews before making it, so i did make a few changes. I cooked the potatoes before adding them in.I also used corn and peas in the place of mushrooms and celery. Added a little poultry seasoning. Amazing!?I agree with other reviewer, you will have left over filling. I just ate that by itself!! So good!
I made this a couple of months ago. It was out of this world! The only thing I did was to add more carrots and leave out the mushrooms because not all of us like mushrooms in my family. Next time I'm going to add some green beans, peas and maybe corn and stretch it to three small pies rather than one pie
we thought this chicken pot pie tasted delicious. made as directed except i added about 1/2 c. chopped onion & a handful of frozen peas. thank you for this yummy comfort food recipe, wendy!
Sooo delish! I didn't have a pre-made pie crust and didn't want to go to the trouble to make a crust, so I topped the vegetable/sauce mixture with stuffing mix. After baking the stuffing made a nice "crust". I did pre-cook the vegetables until barely tender, they were just perfect when the "pie" came out of the oven. Like previous reviewers, I added frozen peas. Try this recipe - you won't be disappointed!
I make this every time I have leftover turkey, and it turns out great! I usually have enough extra crust to make a small pie, as well.
Yum!! I was concerned about the veggies not being done, so after adding them to the mushrooms (I used crimini) I let them cook for a few minutes. I had no problems with them not being done after the cooking time. I did have about a cup of extra filling. Oh, and I used the refrigerated Pillsbury crusts to cut down on some time. The pot pie tasted fantastic!
This recipe is great! My first time making pot pie and it came out AWESOME! I personally love the crust for every bite, so i used a six pack of mini pie tins instead of making one large one. By doing this, I used all of my filling and did not have any left over like most of the reviews stated. I also doubled my pie crust ingredients, which i had enough left over for two more small pies. My chicken i cut into cubes and seasoned with garlic salt, basil & pepper and sauteed in butter in a frying pan. I also boiled my potatoes just enough so they were easy to cut into. Making the filling for the pie I followed directions but i let my carrots and celery cook for about 5 minutes before adding my chicken, just to avoid the chance of them to still be a little crunchy when i put them to bake. I added the potatoes last for about 3minutes just so they did not get soggy. I also added about 1-2 tsp of cornstarch- i like my filing a little thicker than what it was from the directions. I also used egg whites to glaze the top of each pie which made them a beautiful color on top. Cooking time was accurate about 30min, & I let them cool about 5-10. This is a perfect recipe for made-from-scratch chicken pot pie. I will definitely make this again in the future and have already bragged to my family members on how beautiful and delicious it tasted! Newly Wed Wives this is PERFECT to show off for your Husband. Nothing says I love you more than hard work in the kitchen ;) making food from scratch!!
Delicious, but make sure to cook the carrots and potatoes first
Flavorful filling but you need to par-cook the vegies first.
This was *delicious*. I followed the recommendations from BAMBARBIE and L Sacher. I used a crust recipe from Joy of Cooking, which was actually very close to the one in this recipe, but didn't really roll out very well... maybe it needed more time to chill? Regardless, it ended up being very tasty & flaky. I pre-baked the crusts for a few minutes and brushed on egg whites to the insides of the base and both sides of the top. I omitted the mushrooms (my own preference), added a little bit more onion to the roux, steamed the carrots and celery, and boiled the potatoes in the broth for ~6 minutes. I also used bouillon cubes to make the broth. I agree, the filling this recipe makes could fill 2 pies... not a bad thing, though! I made a pie, 3 tiny pies in a muffin tin, and froze the rest of the filling. Quite a few modifications are necessary to improve the recipe... but a good base recipe nonetheless! Chicken pot pie at its finest.
YUM YUM YUM! My whole family loved this one, even the picky kids! I ate so much I had to go lie down after supper! I did add blanched carrots and potatoes as those are favourites with my kids. THX!!
One of the best meals I've ever had. Wonderful comfort food. The only reason I gave it a 4 not a 5 was that I wish I would have listened to the reviews and pre-cooked the potatoes a little. I baked my pie for about 10 extra minutes as it didn't look done, and the potatoes and carrots were a little crunchy still.
There must have been a step left out of this recipe. The carrots and potatoes should have been pre-cooked, because when I pulled this pie out of the oven (after having it in there for 10 extra minutes) the potatoes and carrots were still completely raw. I was SOOO disappointed because other than that, it was really tasty.
