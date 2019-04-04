Chicken Pot Pie VIII

Old fashioned, made-from-scratch chicken pot pie.

By SWIZZLESTICKS

  • Combine 2 cups flour and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in water until mixture forms a ball. Divide dough in half and shape into balls. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Roll one ball out to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Place bottom crust in pie plate. Roll out top crust and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C.)

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter in a large saucepan. Blend in flour, salt, pepper and onion. Gradually stir in chicken broth. Cook, stirring constantly until smooth and thickened. In a separate pan, saute mushrooms in 3 tablespoons of butter, then stir into the saucepan. Stir in chicken, carrot, celery and potatoes; continue to cook until potatoes and carrot are slightly softened, 5 to 7 minutes more. Mix well and pour into bottom pie crust. Cover with top crust, seal edges, and cut away excess dough. Make several small slits in the top to allow steam to escape.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until pastry is golden brown, and filling is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
623 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 42.2g; cholesterol 101.2mg; sodium 752.5mg. Full Nutrition
