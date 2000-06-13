Chicken Pot Pie

A great recipe, and a solid foundation as to where to start. I have found a lot of tips in the reviews. If you sort the reviews by "Most Helpful" you can easily narrow down the many tips that people offer. Mostly I found that several people tweaked the seasoning, so I did too. I added about a 1/2 tsp of Poultry Seasoning to my roux and also used a heavy hand on the salt. I tasted the sauce before pouring it on the chicken and veggies and really tasted the salt and thought I might have added too much, but it was too late and I just poured it on. I am happy to say my finished product was perfectly seasoned/salted. There are so many veggies and chicken in the pie that the salt had plenty of places to go. I also added a cup of diced uncooked russet potato to give it some heft, and I think that also helped to absorb some salt. I also added a few dashes of tobasco sauce to the white sauce, it was not too spicy, just helped to give it a little more flavor. Oh and I did saute the onion with the celery before adding my flour. I chose to only add 1/4 cup of flour as many reviews here said it was too dry. I used a little over 2 C. of stock and about 1.5 cups of skim milk. Much more than the recipe called for but I let the sauce simmer for a bit (about 15 min) so it would reduce and get good and thick. I am very pleased with how it came out and will be keeping this one in my file for future meals!