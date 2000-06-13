Chicken Pot Pie

A delicious chicken pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery in a pre-made crust. Add thyme and poultry seasoning for more flavor.

Recipe by Robbie Rice

Every home cook needs a good chicken pot pie recipe in their repertoire. On the hunt for a new family favorite? You're in luck! This homemade chicken pot pie definitely deserves a permanent spot in your recipe box. 

Chicken Pot Pie Ingredients

Credit: lutzflcat

Here's what you'll need to make the best chicken pot pie of your life:

Chicken
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into cubes) are ideal for making classic chicken pot pie. 

Vegetables
This chicken pot pie recipe calls for the usual suspects: peas, carrots, onions, and celery. You could toss in some mushrooms or green peppers if you want to incorporate more veggies. 

Butter and Flour 
The chicken pot pie filling starts with a roux made with butter and all-purpose flour. 

Seasonings
Achieve the perfect cozy flavor with salt, pepper, and celery seed. Of course, you can add more seasonings to suit your taste. 

Broth and Milk
Chicken broth and milk add depth of flavor and help create a smooth and decadent chicken pot pie filling consistency. 

Pie Crusts
You'll need two unbaked pie crusts. If you opt for the homemade route, you can't go wrong with our Butter Flaky Pie Crust recipe — but store-bought is perfectly fine.  

How to Make Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

It's easier than you think to make a crowd-pleasing homemade chicken pot pie. You'll find the step-by step recipe below, but here's a brief overview of what you can expect: 

Make the Filling

Boil the cubed chicken with the carrots, peas, and celery for about 15 minutes. Drain and set aside. Cook the onions in butter until they're translucent, then stir in the flour and seasonings. Add the chicken broth and milk and simmer until the filling is thick. 

Fill and Bake the Pie

Place the chicken-vegetable mixture in an unbaked pie crust. Pour the chicken broth mixture over it. Cover with the top crust, seal the edges, and cut slits in the top to allow the steam to escape. Bake until the pastry is golden brown and the filling is bubbly. 

How to Store Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: myallrecipe

Allow the pie to cool completely before storage. Wrap the cooled pie tightly in aluminum foil and refrigerate for three to five days. Reheat in the oven or in short bursts in the microwave. 

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"We love this recipe just as it is written," says crs701. "We have had it several times and it is always so good — never dry. I am going to make it tonight and add a cup of diced potatoes, just because we are a potato family. I always use deep dish pie crusts. Simply delicious!"

"Really good," according to TD. "I used a rotisserie chicken and just added it after the veggies were done. Added some house seasoning but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Excellent!! My family loved this!"

"Perfect just the way it is," raves dplatow. "The way chicken pot pie should be. Getting the right consistency in the sauce is key. I've made this a dozen times and it's a family favorite."

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C.)

  • Combine chicken, carrots, peas, and celery in a saucepan; add water to cover and bring to a boil. Boil for 15 minutes, then remove from the heat and drain.

  • While the chicken is cooking, melt butter in another saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in flour, salt, pepper, and celery seed. Slowly stir in chicken broth and milk. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until thick, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Place chicken and vegetables in the bottom pie crust. Pour hot liquid mixture over top. Cover with top crust, seal the edges, and cut away any excess dough. Make several small slits in the top crust to allow steam to escape.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pastry is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 517mg. Full Nutrition
