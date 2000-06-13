Chicken Pot Pie
A delicious chicken pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery in a pre-made crust. Add thyme and poultry seasoning for more flavor.
Every home cook needs a good chicken pot pie recipe in their repertoire. On the hunt for a new family favorite? You're in luck! This homemade chicken pot pie definitely deserves a permanent spot in your recipe box.
Chicken Pot Pie Ingredients
Here's what you'll need to make the best chicken pot pie of your life:
Chicken
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into cubes) are ideal for making classic chicken pot pie.
Vegetables
This chicken pot pie recipe calls for the usual suspects: peas, carrots, onions, and celery. You could toss in some mushrooms or green peppers if you want to incorporate more veggies.
Butter and Flour
The chicken pot pie filling starts with a roux made with butter and all-purpose flour.
Seasonings
Achieve the perfect cozy flavor with salt, pepper, and celery seed. Of course, you can add more seasonings to suit your taste.
Broth and Milk
Chicken broth and milk add depth of flavor and help create a smooth and decadent chicken pot pie filling consistency.
Pie Crusts
You'll need two unbaked pie crusts. If you opt for the homemade route, you can't go wrong with our Butter Flaky Pie Crust recipe — but store-bought is perfectly fine.
How to Make Chicken Pot Pie
It's easier than you think to make a crowd-pleasing homemade chicken pot pie. You'll find the step-by step recipe below, but here's a brief overview of what you can expect:
Make the Filling
Boil the cubed chicken with the carrots, peas, and celery for about 15 minutes. Drain and set aside. Cook the onions in butter until they're translucent, then stir in the flour and seasonings. Add the chicken broth and milk and simmer until the filling is thick.
Fill and Bake the Pie
Place the chicken-vegetable mixture in an unbaked pie crust. Pour the chicken broth mixture over it. Cover with the top crust, seal the edges, and cut slits in the top to allow the steam to escape. Bake until the pastry is golden brown and the filling is bubbly.
How to Store Chicken Pot Pie
Allow the pie to cool completely before storage. Wrap the cooled pie tightly in aluminum foil and refrigerate for three to five days. Reheat in the oven or in short bursts in the microwave.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"We love this recipe just as it is written," says crs701. "We have had it several times and it is always so good — never dry. I am going to make it tonight and add a cup of diced potatoes, just because we are a potato family. I always use deep dish pie crusts. Simply delicious!"
"Really good," according to TD. "I used a rotisserie chicken and just added it after the veggies were done. Added some house seasoning but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Excellent!! My family loved this!"
"Perfect just the way it is," raves dplatow. "The way chicken pot pie should be. Getting the right consistency in the sauce is key. I've made this a dozen times and it's a family favorite."
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams