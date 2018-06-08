Vegan Cranberry Banana Smoothie
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 348.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.1g 16 %
carbohydrates: 68.9g 22 %
dietary fiber: 4.7g 19 %
sugars: 44.1g
fat: 6.6g 10 %
saturated fat: 0.9g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 365.9IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1mg 7 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 31 %
vitamin c: 10.3mg 17 %
folate: 43.3mcg 11 %
calcium: 198.6mg 20 %
iron: 7.5mg 42 %
magnesium: 36.7mg 13 %
potassium: 629.5mg 18 %
sodium: 72.2mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 59
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
