Vegan Cranberry Banana Smoothie

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Want a great way to use up leftover cranberry sauce? Try this vegan banana smoothie that uses dairy-free yogurt and almond milk!

By Fioa

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 smoothie
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place banana, vegan yogurt, cranberry sauce, almond milk, and ice cubes in a blender; blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 68.9g; fat 6.6g; sodium 72.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Tammy Lynn
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2022
Yum! I really liked this. My cranberry sauce was spiced, and I used vanilla yogurt. I'll make this again! Read More
