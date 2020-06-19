Vegan Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry

This is a delicious vegetable curry with chickpeas and butternut squash, but you can use any other pumpkin as well. If you're not vegan, yogurt tastes great with it, or you can use soy yogurt instead of course. I like to use dried chickpeas and cook them myself instead of canned, but you can of course use canned chickpeas as well.

Recipe by MisterHealthy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • Place chickpeas in a large bowl and cover with cold water. Let soak, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Drain and rinse chickpeas under running cold water. Place in a large pot, cover with several inches of water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until chickpeas are soft, 60 to 75 minutes. Drain.

  • When chickpeas are halfway done, heat oil in a large pot and cook onions until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add cardamom pods, chile peppers, coriander seeds, turmeric, and mustard seeds and toast for 1 minute. Mix in tomato paste.

  • Stir butternut squash and carrots into the pot. Add enough water to cover vegetables halfway. Simmer over low heat, partially covered, until all the vegetables are soft, 25 to 35 minutes. Add more water if curry gets too dry.

  • Mix in cooked chickpeas shortly before serving and heat until warm. Serve sprinkled with cilantro.

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 84.3g; fat 10.8g; sodium 69.4mg. Full Nutrition
