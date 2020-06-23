Easy Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 143.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 10.3g 21 %
carbohydrates: 16g 5 %
dietary fiber: 4g 16 %
sugars: 1.3g
fat: 4.9g 8 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 4 %
cholesterol: 31.1mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 664.2IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 5.3mg 41 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 8.5mg 14 %
folate: 34mcg 9 %
calcium: 41.8mg 4 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 44.2mg 16 %
potassium: 442.1mg 12 %
sodium: 55.4mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 43.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved