Easy Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

These fish tacos are delicious and light. Best of both worlds! This is a great dish when you're on the go, as it's quick and easy. Enjoy. Add habanero hot sauce and low-fat sour cream to your preference.

By jacquixox

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tacos
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Season mahi mahi lightly with adobo seasoning and 1 dash of lime juice.

  • Mix tomato, red onion, cilantro, scallions, and 2 tablespoons lime juice together in a bowl for the pico de gallo.

  • Lightly spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray; turn stove to medium-high heat. Cook mahi mahi until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Reduce heat to low; cook, covered, until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes.

  • Place corn tortillas between damp paper towels; microwave until heated through, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

  • Place 1/2 of each mahi mahi fillet on a tortilla. Top each with 2 slices avocado and 1 scoop of pico de gallo.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 31.1mg; sodium 55.4mg. Full Nutrition
