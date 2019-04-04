Twenty Minute Lasagna
This recipe has been in our family for generations. It is to die for. It's been my favorite since I was a child.
This recipe has been in our family for generations. It is to die for. It's been my favorite since I was a child.
I was looking for something simple and tasty, and I found it! I've been using this recipe for almost a couple years now and it's great. I've just made a couple changes. I found that, for my taste, that the noodles could be a bit more done than what they come out if you make the recipe to the letter. So, I now make my lasagna ahead of time, earlier in the day for an evening meal, or the night before for an afternoon meal. I've then adjusted the cooking time to between 30-40 minutes (since I take it directly from fridge to oven, and it may be more or less time depending on your oven) and by letting it sit a while like that, the sauce kind of pre-softens the noodles just enough. I also add to the sauce right before I spoon it into the layers about 16-20 oz of cottage cheese to it to give it that ricotta feel/taste (or, you can use ricotta if you're so inclined!) I also use ground turkey, which tastes great! :)Read More
The sauce is very good in this recipe.... but I really suggest cooking the lasagna noodles!!!! It was still undercooked and chewy in some places and hard in others!!! I think next time I make this I'll definately cook the noodles or better yet, use the new lasagna noodles you don't cook that is on the market now. Thanks Sharon!Read More
I was looking for something simple and tasty, and I found it! I've been using this recipe for almost a couple years now and it's great. I've just made a couple changes. I found that, for my taste, that the noodles could be a bit more done than what they come out if you make the recipe to the letter. So, I now make my lasagna ahead of time, earlier in the day for an evening meal, or the night before for an afternoon meal. I've then adjusted the cooking time to between 30-40 minutes (since I take it directly from fridge to oven, and it may be more or less time depending on your oven) and by letting it sit a while like that, the sauce kind of pre-softens the noodles just enough. I also add to the sauce right before I spoon it into the layers about 16-20 oz of cottage cheese to it to give it that ricotta feel/taste (or, you can use ricotta if you're so inclined!) I also use ground turkey, which tastes great! :)
The sauce is very good in this recipe.... but I really suggest cooking the lasagna noodles!!!! It was still undercooked and chewy in some places and hard in others!!! I think next time I make this I'll definately cook the noodles or better yet, use the new lasagna noodles you don't cook that is on the market now. Thanks Sharon!
I didn't think dry spaghetti sauce would taste so good. Boy was I wrong. It's quick,it's easy, and it tastes great.
Word to the wise...COOK THE NOODLES first..then layer with the sauce and cheese! This a major step that was left out in the cooking directions...unless of course you like to eat raw noodles!
It was good for a quick and easy lasagna. I made the mistake of printing off the shopping list and sending my girlfriend to the store for me, the list only has 1/2 Ounce of cheese when you print it. It still came out good, and the sauce I really enjoyed.
I used this recipe as a starting point for my own lasagne. Instead of using regular spaghetti sauce I used a 4 cheese red sauce and used a blend of 4 cheeses between layers & as a topping...which made this an ultimately cheesy lasagne...all 7 of us loved it and went back for seconds...and thirds.
This was fantastic. I had never used dry sauce mix, but it was great. I did cook the noodles before putting them in the pan. That part was time consuming.
I precooked the lasagna noodles, and blended the cottage cheese, because my husband doesn't like it chunky. It was really good.
Really good but needed to cook it longer than 20 minutes in order for the noodles to be done. But it was really really good.
Not really the greatest. Being a FACS teacher I was excepting a lot from this recipe. The noodles were not done and my students complained about the taste. I didn't give it a 1 because I believe it has potential.
This was a very easy recipe and it tasted very good as well. However, I think it needed more meat. I also added some Italian seasoning for a little more flavor.
Absolutely love this recipe. After reading some reviews I add some riccota cheese in one of the layers. When I make this it never lasts for more than 2 days in my house. But, the title is a little miss leading. It takes me about an hour to make this maybe it's because I use regular lasagna noodles and not the no-bake.
Incredible!!! A big hit with everyone, and I can't wait to have the leftovers (lasagna's always better the next day). I cooked the noodles ahead of time, and served the meal with caesar salad and garlic bread. Easy, and the best lasagna I've ever had! *I've since made this many times, and instead of pre-cooking the noodles, I add 1/4 cup water to the edges, or else leave the dish uncooked in the fridge for an hour before baking so the noodles soften.
Remember to boil noodles before putting in the pan, otherwise you end up with crunchy lasagna like me. The sauce was pretty good though, I'm sure it's better if the noodles are soft though. Not a very good recipe to follow.
This was very good! Based upon previous reviews I cooked the noodles prior to adding them and used up a bit of ricotta in a middle layer as well. Also the sauce was surprisingly good... I've been using the same 5 Brothers sauce for years and this was a great change. It turned out wonderfully!
I could not believe how easy and delicious this recipe was. My daughter who is not a big lasagna fan LOVES this recipe. I usually double the recipe so I have leftover sauce. Then I use the sauce for an easy pasta night. Made one mistake once and used ground pork. Awful so now I only use ground beef.
Freakin delicious
Great taste but COOK THE NOODLES first or use oven-ready noodles. Maybe using 5 cups of water would help too.
Yes, the noodles need to be precooked. I omitted the oil, I didn't see a need for it. My family loves this recipe, as do I. I use the sauce recipe in other dishes it's so good!
Needs a little ricotta maybe. I would use the boiled noodles and not ready to bake due to short cooking time.
I wasn't impressed. It tasted like something was missing, maybe ricotta cheese. Overall, the flavor was ok, but just not that tasty. Plus there were noodles left over and not quite enough sauce. Won't be making this again, sorry.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections