Twenty Minute Lasagna

3.7
24 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

This recipe has been in our family for generations. It is to die for. It's been my favorite since I was a child.

Recipe by Sharon Cormier

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine spaghetti sauce mix, mushroom gravy mix, tomato paste, water and oil. Bring to a boil and stir in ground beef. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish layer the noodles, sauce and cheese; repeat layers, ending with cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 42.9mg; sodium 1224.1mg. Full Nutrition
