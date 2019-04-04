Twenty Minute Lasagna

I was looking for something simple and tasty, and I found it! I've been using this recipe for almost a couple years now and it's great. I've just made a couple changes. I found that, for my taste, that the noodles could be a bit more done than what they come out if you make the recipe to the letter. So, I now make my lasagna ahead of time, earlier in the day for an evening meal, or the night before for an afternoon meal. I've then adjusted the cooking time to between 30-40 minutes (since I take it directly from fridge to oven, and it may be more or less time depending on your oven) and by letting it sit a while like that, the sauce kind of pre-softens the noodles just enough. I also add to the sauce right before I spoon it into the layers about 16-20 oz of cottage cheese to it to give it that ricotta feel/taste (or, you can use ricotta if you're so inclined!) I also use ground turkey, which tastes great! :)

Read More