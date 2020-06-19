Bunny Cake with Round Cake Pans

You don't need a special template or baking pan for this easy Easter bunny cake, just a couple of round cake pans will do. I like to bake the cake from scratch, but you can also use a mix if you're short on time. You can use store-bought or cream cheese frosting as well.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.