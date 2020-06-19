Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes with Vanilla Frosting
These simple vegan chocolate cupcakes with vegan vanilla frosting are wonderfully moist and rich. You can use any sprinkles or candy you like for decorating.
I made these and they turned out rich and moist. I did make the following changes; instead of adding water I did a vegan buttermilk (1tbsp vinegar to 1 c soy milk). I used 3 tbsp dark cocoa powder, 4 would have been way to rich for my liking.Read More
Im on a nondairy and nonsoy diet, so this recipe was very close to what i needed. I had to change the butter for nondairy and nonsoy butter. I also used canola oil, not vegetable oil. And used apple vinegar bevause i didnt have white wine vinegar. I brought it to a party and although there were other cakes and sweets, these cupcakes were the first to go! I used my own frosting recipe though.
I'm not vegan but was out of butter and eggs and thought I'd try these - they turned out delicious, I was really surprised how much flavor they had without any dairy.
I needed to find a recipe for vegan cupcakes because my friend is vegan, and she absolutely loved them. She also enjoyed the icing, but said that she had tried other recipes that tasted better (I specifically asked her so I could leave a review ). This batter made 12 short cupcakes (didn't quite get over the paper when they rose) and the prep time given is pretty accurate, even for a slow baker like me. I will be using the cupcake recipe again if needed again.
my daughter is lactose intolerant and she loved these cupcakes. You can not even tell the difference between a normal one and these ones. My five year old boy also loves them and asks me to make them all the time. I suggest making these cupcakes. I would definitely make them again!
