Easy Roasted Cauliflower

Fantastic! I don't normally add sugar to my food, but decided to go with it. This is SO good! I cut my florets a little smaller, so I ended only roasting for 20 mins + an additional 10. The sugar/curry mixture add so much flavor and caramelizes nicely to give a nice crunch on some pieces, so the more your roast it, the better! I used a sheet of parchment paper to make cleanup easier. This one's a keeper!
So simple and so delicious! It was such a hit- next time I will have to triple the recipe, we ran out within minutes
I doubled the seasoning since I used two small cauliflower heads and it came out delicious. Only change I would make in the future is to reduce the salt a bit.
Easily my favorite way to eat cauliflower besides raw covered in hummus. I could serve this to guests and feel confident.
Made as written and liked. I'm not generally a fan of sweetened vegetables...and actually, roasting veggies does bring out a sweetness anyway, but this was very good. It's really not that much sugar to add, after all...and can be adjusted down in the prep stage of things.
This recipe is outstanding! I roasted carrots mixed with the cauliflower. Delicious!
Love this easy recipe.. it’s become my go to on busy days
Just like it says - easy. Delicious
Loved loved loved this cauliflower preparation. I roasted 2 heards if cauliflowers and I barely had enough leftovers for lunch cause my family just gobbled it all up