Easy Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: 4.91 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Even my kids will eat cauliflower when I make it like this. Roasting cauliflower in the oven makes it crunchy and the mixture of salt, brown sugar, and curry powder adds a slightly sweet flavor.

By tpuell

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

  • Combine cauliflower and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl. Mix brown sugar, salt, and curry powder in a small bowl. Taste and adjust until mixture is sweet and salty. Sprinkle over cauliflower and mix well. Spread cauliflower in a single layer on the baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Turn cauliflower and roast for an additional 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 10.3g; sodium 625.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2018
Fantastic! I don't normally add sugar to my food, but decided to go with it. This is SO good! I cut my florets a little smaller, so I ended only roasting for 20 mins + an additional 10. The sugar/curry mixture add so much flavor and caramelizes nicely to give a nice crunch on some pieces, so the more your roast it, the better! I used a sheet of parchment paper to make cleanup easier. This one's a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Stacey Farber
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2019
So simple and so delicious! It was such a hit- next time I will have to triple the recipe, we ran out within minutes Read More
Helpful
(3)
S Randel
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2018
I doubled the seasoning since I used two small cauliflower heads and it came out delicious. Only change I would make in the future is to reduce the salt a bit. Read More
Donut Enthusiast
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2019
Easily my favorite way to eat cauliflower besides raw covered in hummus. I could serve this to guests and feel confident. Read More
Hezzy_tant_Cook
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2020
Made as written and liked. I'm not generally a fan of sweetened vegetables...and actually, roasting veggies does bring out a sweetness anyway, but this was very good. It's really not that much sugar to add, after all...and can be adjusted down in the prep stage of things. Read More
Rudy Garcia
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2018
This recipe is outstanding! I roasted carrots mixed with the cauliflower. Delicious! Read More
Barbara Roberts
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2020
Love this easy recipe.. it’s become my go to on busy days Read More
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2020
Just like it says - easy. Delicious Read More
barbara
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2019
Loved loved loved this cauliflower preparation. I roasted 2 heards if cauliflowers and I barely had enough leftovers for lunch cause my family just gobbled it all up Read More
