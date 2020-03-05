Easy Roasted Cauliflower

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I don't normally add sugar to my food, but decided to go with it. This is SO good! I cut my florets a little smaller, so I ended only roasting for 20 mins + an additional 10. The sugar/curry mixture add so much flavor and caramelizes nicely to give a nice crunch on some pieces, so the more your roast it, the better! I used a sheet of parchment paper to make cleanup easier. This one's a keeper! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars So simple and so delicious! It was such a hit- next time I will have to triple the recipe, we ran out within minutes Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the seasoning since I used two small cauliflower heads and it came out delicious. Only change I would make in the future is to reduce the salt a bit.

Rating: 5 stars Easily my favorite way to eat cauliflower besides raw covered in hummus. I could serve this to guests and feel confident.

Rating: 5 stars Made as written and liked. I'm not generally a fan of sweetened vegetables...and actually, roasting veggies does bring out a sweetness anyway, but this was very good. It's really not that much sugar to add, after all...and can be adjusted down in the prep stage of things.

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is outstanding! I roasted carrots mixed with the cauliflower. Delicious!

Rating: 5 stars Love this easy recipe.. it’s become my go to on busy days

Rating: 5 stars Just like it says - easy. Delicious