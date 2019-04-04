Lasagna Rolls with Tomato Sauce

These lasagna rolls are the ideal first course for a Sunday lunch or a dinner party. Stuffed with ricotta and spinach and served with a simple fresh sauce, they are sure impress everyone! [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.it]

Recipe by MariaGiovene

Pasta Dough:
Tomato Sauce:
Filling:

Directions

  • Place flour on a work surface and make a well in the center. Add eggs, 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Beat eggs using a fork, progressively incorporating the surrounding flour to make a sticky dough. Grease your hands with some oil and knead dough for 10 minutes into a smooth and soft ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat and cook onion until soft and translucent, about 3 minutes. Add tomato sauce and increase heat to medium. Season with salt and cook, covered, until sauce starts to thicken, about 15 minutes. Add basil and remove from heat, but keep warm.

  • Combine spinach and water in a skillet over medium heat and cook until spinach is wilted, about 5 minutes. Drain spinach in a sieve and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Return spinach to the skillet. Add Parmesan cheese, butter, and garlic; cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Discard garlic and allow spinach to cool.

  • Chop cooled spinach and combine with ricotta, nutmeg, salt, and pepper for the filling.

  • Remove pasta dough from the refrigerator and roll out on a clean work surface into a very thin rectangle. Spread spinach filling on top, leaving a 1/2-inch border on all 4 sides. Roll up dough from the long side and seal well on the edges so filling won't leak out.

  • Soak a large piece of parchment paper in water and squeeze out well. Wrap the lasagna roll with the damp parchment paper and tie up the ends like a piece of candy.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna roll in the boiling water for about 12 minutes. Drain. Discard parchment paper and let cool slightly.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Slice the lasagna roll into 1/2-inch pieces and place in a casserole dish. Cover with tomato sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 49.9g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 111.9mg; sodium 885.4mg. Full Nutrition
