Instant Pot Best Beef Stew

Excellent stew - great recipe Fioa! I'm a little full writing this now:). I followed some of the other recommendations (cutting veggies up into bigger chunks, and used stew meat, etc.). Great advice, everyone! And, as someone else mentioned, I tend to add somewhere between 1.5-2x the spices including garlic, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce. Measuring is optional, right. From other suggestions, I also added extra veggies (whole mushrooms cut in half, thick-cut carrots, and potatoes). My 8 quart InstantPot had about 2-3 inches of room from the top when everything was added. I set the InstantPot on 'Stew' mode for 25 minutes and 10 minutes of it auto pressure release before I opened the vent. My carrots were still moderately firm (because of the larger cuts), the potatoes were phenomenal and the venting had me drooling from the aromas. And because I used stew meat, it was the perfect tenderness! I also made the broth a little thicker, but not to a gravy consistency as I prefer mine somewhere between soup and gravy. The addition of 2 beef bouillon cubes added a nice flavor as well, but I didn't add them until I thickened it up a bit on saute mode. Not many changes to the core recipe (just more of the good stuff) and the flavor was phenomenal!