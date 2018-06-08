Instant Pot Best Beef Stew
This Instant Pot stew recipe is the ultimate, hearty, melt-in-your-mouth comfort food. It's so easy to make in an Instant Pot for a simple midweek dinner.
There are 6 of us, so I used 2 lbs. beef stew meat, 4 cups of beef bone broth, 6 medium russets, and basically doubled the seasonings. I mixed about 6 teaspoons of cornstarch with some of the broth in a small bowl when it was done, added it to the pot, and turned it on sauté to thicken it, and it was perfect!Read More
I only used 2bouillon cubes but should have used 3. Would add 1more Tblspn of tomato paste. Would have liked the broth to be a little thick rather than so broths. Over all it was good.Read More
It turned out great! I added carrots and parsnips both cut into 1 inch pieces. I also used fresh rosemary. It was better than I expected. I took a 1/2 cup of flour, 1 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp black pepper and put it into a gallon sized zip lock bag. I then added the cut up stew meat and shook it until the meat was covered. As I removed the meat from the bag I made sure to shake off the extra flour. I then browned the meat on the sauté feature of the Instant Pot. This made the sauce thick and rich. It was much better this way than the original way which had a very thin broth.
10.27.18 Used stew beef instead of beef chuck and added more carrots (just because we love them). The Worcestershire, tomato paste, rosemary added to the beef broth created great flavor, so once the pressure went down, I removed the meat and veggies from the inner pot, turned to Saute and made some gravy, put the meat and veggies back in the pot, and reheated. Good recipe, would make a again.
I pressured cooked for 25 minutes, then released the pressure and placed my carrots and potatoes in and cooked for 5 more minutes. I like my vegetables al dente. Turned out well, then I released and added my frozen peas and let them cook in the hot sauce. My husband loved it.
This was the first time I used the instant pot and the stew was awesome. I doctored it up a bit with a package of onion soup mix (mixed with about a cup of water), 1 can of beef broth, some red wine, anchovies paste, herbes de Provence. I used small round potatoes instead of Yukon because I had them on hand. I did have to thicken the liquid so it was less like a soup and it was delicious. There are only two of us so I had plenty left over to freeze and have at another time. I couldn't believe I could make something that rich in taste in only 35 minutes!
This was the first recipe I made with my new InstantPot. It turned out very well. I used russet potatoes since I did not have yukons. I substituted thyme for rosemary since I prefer it. In the future I may use a little red wine and decrease the beef broth to enhance the flavor. I also followed the recommendation of others and mixed 1/4 cup flour and salt and pepper in a plastic bag and shook the stew meat in it and then sauteed the meat. The flour helped thicken the sauce. The stew tasted even better the next day. This is a keeper!
I followed the directions pretty much exactly and got a result that was pretty much what was shown. I used one of those trays of "stew meat" from the meat department, and it turned out so tender. I couldn't believe it. I peeled two potatoes and didn't peel the other two as an experiment. The un-peeled ones turned out just fine. I wouldn't bother peeling them next time. I cooked for 35 mins, naturally depressurize for 10, then vented. All veggies were perfect. The liquid is more akin to soup than stew, so I made roux and stirred in the liquid which thickened it closer to a gravy, which is a step I would recommend to anyone making this recipe.
Excellent stew - great recipe Fioa! I'm a little full writing this now:). I followed some of the other recommendations (cutting veggies up into bigger chunks, and used stew meat, etc.). Great advice, everyone! And, as someone else mentioned, I tend to add somewhere between 1.5-2x the spices including garlic, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce. Measuring is optional, right. From other suggestions, I also added extra veggies (whole mushrooms cut in half, thick-cut carrots, and potatoes). My 8 quart InstantPot had about 2-3 inches of room from the top when everything was added. I set the InstantPot on 'Stew' mode for 25 minutes and 10 minutes of it auto pressure release before I opened the vent. My carrots were still moderately firm (because of the larger cuts), the potatoes were phenomenal and the venting had me drooling from the aromas. And because I used stew meat, it was the perfect tenderness! I also made the broth a little thicker, but not to a gravy consistency as I prefer mine somewhere between soup and gravy. The addition of 2 beef bouillon cubes added a nice flavor as well, but I didn't add them until I thickened it up a bit on saute mode. Not many changes to the core recipe (just more of the good stuff) and the flavor was phenomenal!
I cooked on Stew/Meat but only for 25 min. I was worried 35 was too long. Glad I did. My vegetables were very soft, any longer they would have been too mushy. The meat was tender and some pieces still had a little pink to them which I like. I followed another reviewers idea and made gravy afterwards on sauté function. Lots of flavor, great recipe.
My husband is picky about beef stew and said this is the best one he's had in years! We would add at least another lb of beef and some more carrots, possibly celery, too, but the basic recipe is delicious and easy and cooks perfectly in the Instant Pot.
Totally will be making this recipe again! Fantastic flavor. I doubled the recipe. Definitely use the previous advice and thicken the juices into a gravy. Fantastic!
My family really liked the tenderness of the beef & the heartiness of this dish.
I made it according to instructions but included a couple more cloves of garlic. Came out so very good!
Very good and easy to put together. I used a venison roast cut into chunks. I also added one stalk of celery cut into chunks a couple of bay leaves and fresh rosemary and more salt and garlic then the recipe calls for to add more flavor. Also I added two cups of venison stalk along with the three cups of beef stock.. The liquid did not cover the veggies but was close. Used the recommended settings and time. The venison came out tender but the veggies were not over cooked. Served with homemade buttermilk biscuits......to die for # :-])
Perfection in a dish.
Very good! I thickened it with corn starch and broth after cooking. Flavor is just right.
No mushrooms but the rest of the recipe was followed! It turned out fabulous!
Thank you Fioa! Definitely will make it again. Unfortunately I didn't have mushrooms or rosemary. Will try that next time. I did make a larger version of this recipe. I used entire 3lbs bag of yellow potatoes (cut in 1/2 or 1/4 depending if the potato was big) and entire box of beef broth (32oz). I also placed entire trader Joe organic baby carrots at top - so they didn't get as mushy. This made my instant pot full to max line. So, it took a lot longer to build pressure (about 35 minutes). And after the pot was done cooking, I let it cool naturally for 10 minutes and then opened the venting valve. Veggies were perfect!
Very tasty!
Potatoes and carrots disintegrated by 2/3rds into pasty base. Still tasted OK. Recommend separating cooking times for meat and vegetables.
I made this recipe “as is” and it is one of the best stews I have made!
It turned out really good. I omitted the rosemary as my husband and I don't like it. I thickened it with flour & water mixture.
I made this camping this weekend. Easy, and everyone loved it. Thanks!
Really delicious.
Made this for dinner tonight. Only changes I made was to use beef stew meat and add a bag of frozen peas at the same time I added the other vegetables. I also shook the stew meat in a ziploc bag with some flour before sauting. Definitely a keeper.
Delicious! The only other thing I did was thicken it with corn starch.
This was super easy to make and it had good flavor.. I have young kids who don’t like vegetables but I diced several others squash, zucchini and spinach in with it and they never even knew and my 8 yr old daughter had double helpings two nights in a row she loves it so much.. so for sure kid friendly I think =)
Added zucchini, and more garlic. Absolutely delicious! Have made it twice and will make it many times again, Wonderful for a cold, dreary day, with salad and garlic toast.
Meat was perfectly tender. Veggies were perfect, too. Will definitely make again.
This was fantastic and am putting in our 'best dinner ever' recipe file. :)
Tasted great, the broth was a little thin but still good
Made beautiful meat and a great dinner. Will do this again.
added collard greens. so good and quick!
I have avoided pressure cookers for years. I finally decided to try an electric one. The beef stew was fantastic! The meat was tender and juicy. The vegetables were not soggy. The recipe was easy to follow. I did add an extra carrot. I’ll definitely make this dish again.
I used frozen stew meat and increased the cook time ten minutes. I also added peas - it was delicious!
I did not add the mushrooms and I opted to brown the beef in olive oil instead of butter. It was AMAZING! The beef cooked so tenderly in the Instant pot. Will definitely make this again.
Very good recipe- I did up the salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce, but overall very tasty.
Way too sweet because of the carrots. Beef was not tender, and the potatoes were turned to mush.
Good baseplate InstaPot recipe. I have a 6qt and used a 2 lb Swiss steak, 1 lb large carrots 1/2" chopped, 1 lb yellow potatoes quartered, 2 large onions eighthed, and 6 cloves garlic minced. Even though I scaled up the meat, I only used 2 cups of broth, the vegetables sweat a lot so the end product had fluid covering everything. Browned the meat in batches, then lightly rolled in flour, deglazed with a splash of wine. Did as others commented, cooked meat for 25 min, natural released for 20, then put in vegetables for 8 min, and naturally released for 20. The meat was fall apart in your mouth, but not shredding, there was still a good hearty texture. The potatoes, carrots, and onions were very soft, I couldn't imagine them holding any texture if you cooked them much longer.
instant pot, cooked for 35min and let rest depressure naturally (40 min). Result was very tasty but definitely overcooked. Stew seemed very overcooked. vegetables mostly reduced to broth. Need to cook shorter or forced depressure next time??? We do like the recipe and taste results.
Super easy and tasted good as well!
I used 5 cups of broth instead of 3 and left out the tomato paste - why open a 6-oz can to use one tablespoon - the rest would go to waste in my kitchen. I also used round steak instead of stew meat, and added some beef base to the broth. Beef came out tender! I agree with others that this is better if the broth is thickened. After mine was cooked and decompression was complete, I added 1/3 c flour mixed with a bit of water, and put it on saute until thickened. It came out really good and cooked in a very short time. Great with French or Italian bread for dipping.
Made broth with boullion richer than directions. Went a bit heavier on carrots and used bigger cuts. Should have done mushrooms bit smaller than halves. Very tasty and tender and rich
My family loved it! It was easy and I would definitely make it again!!
Great stew!!!
Excellent basic stew recipe! Minor changes for fun, after browning meat and sauteing onions and garlic, I added 1/2 cup red wine. Wife loved it, kids inhaled it and I'm looking forward to making it for the family again.
Best Beef Stew ever!! I followed the added suggestions and it was perfect!! I did add fresh green beans for added color and texture! I may try to add red wine when serving company for added flavor.
Really enjoyed this beef stew. I used an angus beef stew meat that was tender and delicious. My Instapot was large enough to cook all the beef at once, so I did not cook in batches. Added a little Herb de Provence in addition to dried rosemary. Allowed to natural pressure release for 30 min, then released the rest quickly. Like others, I added a cornstarch/water blend to thicken. Will make again.
I've always had a hard time making a thick beef stew before and this one let me accomplish that, with some tweaks. This is definitely one of my family favorites, perfect for those cold winter nights.
Did this just according to the recipe. Found the sauce to be too thin. Also, no stew can be made w/o celery if you are using onions and carrots! So I added 2 large ribs of celery, cut into 1/2" slices. I made a roux with flour, butter and a little red wine. I brought the whole pot up to a boil for about 5 min. and viola! The sauce was just right. My wife, who has hated stews all her life, loved it. She went so far as to say it was the best dish that I've ever made; and she likes my cooking.
Great recipe and thank you to Fioa for sharing it. It comes together pretty quickly and has great flavor. I did put in more potatoes and carrots and then probably 4 cups of beef stock to help cover the additional produce. After Step #1, I deglazed the pot with 1/2-1 cup of chardonnay. Peace and good health to you all!
Great tasting stew!
It was soupy, very watery. I added a flour mixture to make a watery gravy, but I don't think it needs so much broth in the recipe!!! The flavor was good, though.
Meh- not bad but needs "something." Maybe add some red wine? Just kinda blah. Maybe I missed something.....
It was very flavourful! I had expected the broth to be a bit thicker so I can see where adding a bit of cornstarch may help, but it was still delicious and I think I would keep the broth as is.
We really liked this and will definitely make it again. We added extra carrots and some red wine.
Delicious!
Only change is I coated the beef with coconut and almond flour to brown it. Helped to thicken up the broth. Yummy
I used petite potato medley (whole, with skin) , baby carrots, and stewed tomatoes. Added can corn after cooking. . Deleted onion and mushrooms.
Winner! Tasty can't go wrong and I made it in my duo mini. Minus the mushrooms it all fit
It was great. I added a bit of beef gravy mix at the end as I like mine more like a gravy stock.
Easy recipe ! I didn't have tomato paste in the pantry so did without. Used cornstarch at the end cause it was more like soup and wanted to thicken it up. Only gave it a 4 because Im not a huge beef stew fan in general. I forgot to start the crockpot in the am so decided to use the insta pot. I would make this again.
My husband and I love this recipe! I used hot salsa instead of the tomato paste and added 1 large chopped jalepeno. Also dusted the beef cubes in searing flour before browning them. Will definitely make this again!
Liked by all. I doubled the recipe and made it in the 8qt machine. It took 30 minutes before the 35 minute pressure cooking cycle started. I wanted it thicker so I added a couple of tablespoons of dissolved corn starch and let it boil on the sauté function for about 10 minutes before serving.
Make as posted, love that instapot
Taste was good, but I added carrots and potatoes after 15 minutes and the carrots still got turned into paste.
Excellent recipe. Would not change/add a thing!
Loved it, wouldn’t change a thing.
I made it and it was wonderful! I did use Knorr Homestyle stock beef flavor (one little bucket mixed with 2 cups of water-heated to dissolve). Coating the beef with flour in a zip lock bag added the light gravy once the dish is done! I would recommend this to anyone.
I made this and everyone has loved it. Going to make again for this cold winter Sunday.
I’m just starting to use my Instant Pot and this came out great! I didn’t have tomato paste so I substituted an individual serving of a tomato pepper soup I had on hand. I also used a can Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup for the mushrooms. I doubled the recipe and was able to cut back on the liquids by using “beef base:” instead of stock with half the amount of water. Husband loved it too!
I had changed some ingredients to make it my own but in the long run this recipe was very good.
Recipe is great, but I needed lower carbs being diabetic. I replace the potatoes with Parsnips and added fresh green beans. Turned out awesome... next time I am going to experiment with diabetic friendly / keto thickeners.
I cooked exactly to the recipe. It was delicious. The only thing I would change would be to thicken the sauce with a little corn starch next time.
Doubled the rosemary! Used new potatoes and baby carrots! Was perfect!
Substituted beef broth with Better Than Bouillon seasoned vegetable base. Used two sprigs of fresh rosemary instead of dried rosemary. Only had Russet potatoes so used those. Turned out great.
Wonderful! I only added thyme and tumeric and omitted the salt. Next time I'll add frozen peas or green beans after the natural release. Love this!
Everyone loved it! This is a keeper recipe!
Eccellent. Perfect flavor. I am making it for the second time now, and it’s no oh been about a week. One of thosse foods you will probably crave on a regular basis. I made it again. This time I added three grains of allspice, a dash of thyme, and an extra clove of garlic. I also cut the salt in half. I used baby carrots instead of big sliced ones. My husband said it was excellent! He said I did a phenomenal job with it. :) Fioa, thank you for this wonderful recipe!
Followed the instructions, nothing special added a can of corn. Turned out good, nice winter dinner plenty of leftovers. Will make it again.
NOW THAT'S BEEF STEW! I had it with homemade cornbread and boy it was delicious. I'm just learning on the Insta-pot and hope to find more recipes like this.
Very good stew, and very easy to make. I added 1/4 cup of Cabernet to the recipe, which added a nice flavor. Next time, I'll use 1 1/2 lb of meat, because I like my beef stew a little heartier than this.
Everyone enjoyed it,
The flavor of this stew was very good. I agree with other reviewers that it is too soup like. I added cornstarch slurry at the end of the cooking time ( 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and 1/4 cup of liquid from the stew), restarted my Instant pot on sear/sauté , added the slurry and stored until it was thickened. I don’t think the recipe needs 3 cups of broth.i think 2 cups is probably enough.
The only change I made was adding a large can of crushed tomatoes. Everyone enjoyed this stew! Will be making this recipe again.
I actually made it three times! Twice at home for my hubby and once at my Mom's house when I bought her a new Instant Pot!
awesome recipe added celery and thickened as per recommendation in another review to add 6 teaspoons of cornstarch to thicken.
Quick, hearty and tasty! My modifications: I omitted the mushrooms because...kids. I tossed the beef chunks in flour before browning then I deglazed the pan with dry wine. The potatoes came out much too soft, so next time I think I will cut them into larger pieces. I only cooked for 15 minutes under high pressure and the meat was fall-apart tender.
Delicious! I did add some frozen peas, but was just as good without them.
Perfect meal on a cold day
Was very good. Will make it again.
could use more beef flavor other than that its awesome
This was amazing! My husband is easy to cook for, but he doesn't often say "delicious". He did with this one. I made this in the Ninja Foodi and it turned out great. I wasn't sure the pressure temperature to use so went with "high". Next time I'll use a lower temp because some potatoes began to break down. But still amazing and definitely a do-over in my house. :-)
great recipe and so easy!
This recipe was GREAT! Even my husband raved about it and he's not easy to Pease. I really enjoyed how quickly it cooked in my instapot! Barb
Was very good. Will make again
