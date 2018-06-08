Instant Pot Best Beef Stew

184 Ratings
  • 5 123
  • 4 45
  • 3 13
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This Instant Pot stew recipe is the ultimate, hearty, melt-in-your-mouth comfort food. It's so easy to make in an Instant Pot for a simple midweek dinner.

By Fioa

Gallery
18 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot) and select Sauté function. Melt butter in the pot. Cook beef chuck cubes in batches until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes per batch.

    Advertisement

  • Return all beef chuck cubes to the pot. Add potatoes, mushrooms, onion, carrots, and garlic; cover with beef broth. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, salt, pepper, and rosemary.

  • Close and lock the lid. Select Meat/Stew function according to the manufacturer's instructions; set the timer for 35 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to the manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 59.1mg; sodium 1320.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/05/2022