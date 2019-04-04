Filipino Steamed Rice, Cebu Style

One of my childhood favorites from my hometown, Cebu City, in the Phillipines. When finished, you can steam this dish on a steamer for 10 minutes to mimic the effect of a steamed dish like what they do in dim sum restaurants. I personally think it tastes just fine without steaming.

Recipe by Yasmin Reyes

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
For Marinade:
For Pork and Shrimp Stew:
For Garlic Fried Rice:

Directions

  • Mix pork belly with cooking wine, oyster sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Marinate in the refrigerator, at least 20 minutes.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Add garlic and shallots; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the pork pieces; fry until browned, about 6 minutes. Pour in water, light soy sauce, and dark soy sauce. Cover with a lid and bring stew to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook until pork becomes tender and water is reduced by half, about 30 minutes.

  • Cut shrimp into 3/4-inch pieces. Mix cornstarch and water together in a bowl.

  • Bring stew to a boil. Add the shrimp and peas; cook until shrimp changes color, about 2 minutes. Quickly stir in the cornstarch mixture. Cook and stir until gravy is thickened, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Saute garlic until fragrant, about 1 minute. Increase heat to high. Add rice; cook, breaking up the rice with a spatula, until loosened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add oyster sauce and soy sauce. Cook and stir until rice is fluffy and heated through, about 3 minutes. Add remaining sesame oil.

  • Divide fried rice between 3 or 4 bowls. Portion the pork and shrimp stew equally over the rice.

Cook's Notes:

Use any cut of pork you like, preferably something with good lean meat plus some fat, such as collar butt.

You can use white pepper powder in place of black pepper, if desired.

You can substitute a pinch of sugar for the dark soy sauce.

It is important not to over-season the rice, as you don't want the taste of rice overpowering the stew; over-seasoning may make this dish too salty also.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 83.9mg; sodium 1312.3mg. Full Nutrition
