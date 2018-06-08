Spicy Pasta
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 133.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.4g 9 %
carbohydrates: 22.5g 7 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 3.6g
fat: 2.8g 4 %
saturated fat: 0.6g 3 %
vitamin a iu: 742.1IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 27.8mg 46 %
folate: 7mcg 2 %
calcium: 36.7mg 4 %
iron: 1.9mg 11 %
magnesium: 6.1mg 2 %
potassium: 173.2mg 5 %
sodium: 117.4mg 5 %
calories from fat: 25.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved