Spicy Pasta

Rating: 4.05 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a fiery but quick and easy to make pasta dish. For a milder flavor, simply leave out the chiles.

By DONNALOVESCHEESE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Saute garlic with basil and Italian seasoning for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in onion and chiles; cook until onion is tender. Stir in tomatoes and hot sauce; simmer for 5 minutes, or until heated through. Toss with the cooked pasta, and season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 2.8g; sodium 117.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (40)

Most helpful positive review

37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
cookinglovee!
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2008
Fantastic recipe! i loved it! I changed the recipe to my likings though. I sauteed the garlic with dried italian seasoning then i added the onion until is was soft. I then added fresh tomatos and dried chili peppers and simmered it until it looked more like sauce. I added the pasta and mixed. Made this three times in the past month. I LOVE IT! Read More
Helpful
(38)
amandak23k
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2011
This is so yummy and spicy!! I used Valentinas hot sauce. Read More
Helpful
(23)
nayrnosnaws
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2011
Made adjustments - don't recall good Read More
Helpful
(21)
Liz L.
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2009
I make a version of this at home; but I just use a can of Rotel (tomatoes and chili peppers) to decrease a step. Read More
Helpful
(9)
CURLYSUE47
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2003
I liked a lot. Dominic didn't try it. Read More
Helpful
(8)
meglmurphy
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2009
Very good. I was surprised that the sauce did not come out to cover the pasta very well, but it didn't really matter once we started eating - the taste was great. Just the right amount of 'kick'. Great blend of herbs and spices. This is a great dish to try out whole wheat pasta. The sauce/herb mixture will overpower any taste you dislike associated with whole wheat. Read More
Helpful
(8)
JAX8620
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2002
I have had better... Read More
Helpful
(7)
Bruzer
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2011
I really enjoyed this dish. It was even better as leftovers. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Victoria T.
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2010
I thought this pasta was too dry and not all that spicy. I made it as per the recipe then decided to add another can of diced tomatoes along with some crushed red pepper flakes and some curry powder. We ate this with shredded grilled chicken and I think my husband liked the chicken better than the pasta. Read More
Helpful
(6)
