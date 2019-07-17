Moroccan Preserved Lemons

The lemons have to be cured for at least 1 month but then they will keep for many months in the fridge, where their flavor intensifies over time. They are preserved whole but only the peel is used in cooking, the flesh is discarded. If possible, use organic lemons.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Depending on your jar size and the size of the lemons, you might be able to fit in more lemons.
Lemons are ready to be used after 1 month. Transfer to the refrigerator at that point. They will keep in the fridge for at least 1 year. The brine will turn cloudy, which is fine, but if there is mold, bubbles, or a foul smell, discard the entire batch.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 0.3g; sodium 3800mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.