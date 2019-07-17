Moroccan Preserved Lemons

5
5 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The lemons have to be cured for at least 1 month but then they will keep for many months in the fridge, where their flavor intensifies over time. They are preserved whole but only the peel is used in cooking, the flesh is discarded. If possible, use organic lemons.

Recipe by gartenfee

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 weeks 5 days 17 hrs 2 mins
total:
2 weeks 5 days 17 hrs 12 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 preserved lemons
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Scrub lemons thoroughly under cold running water. Cut each lemon into quarters, but do not cut all the way through the top, so that the lemon still holds together.

    Advertisement

  • Rub lemons generously with salt inside and out and along all the cuts. Place them in a large sterilized jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add lukewarm water to cover; the lemons should be fully immersed. Screw on the lid and let cure for 1 month in a dark, dry, and cool place.

Cook's Notes:

Depending on your jar size and the size of the lemons, you might be able to fit in more lemons.

Lemons are ready to be used after 1 month. Transfer to the refrigerator at that point. They will keep in the fridge for at least 1 year. The brine will turn cloudy, which is fine, but if there is mold, bubbles, or a foul smell, discard the entire batch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 0.3g; sodium 3800mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022