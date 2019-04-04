Singapore Noodles
Here is a slightly spicy curry dish of Singapore angel hair noodles with a medley of veggies, shrimp, chicken, and pork. It's an Asian way to clear out the fridge. Serve noodles with hot pepper sauce and soy sauce as condiments.
Here is a slightly spicy curry dish of Singapore angel hair noodles with a medley of veggies, shrimp, chicken, and pork. It's an Asian way to clear out the fridge. Serve noodles with hot pepper sauce and soy sauce as condiments.
Great base recipe. I tried this today and made the following changes after reading the other reviews. I used chickenbroth instead of just water, 2 tbsp. low sodium soy sauce, 2 tbsp. fishsauce, 1 tbsp. sesame oil, and 2 tbsp. curry powder. I also only used chicken and shrimp, instead of all the different meats, and an 8oz pack of noodles. This tasted almost better than would we get at the restaurant. However, next time I will double the spices, sauces, and broth. For people that think something is missing, add the fishsauce and sesame oil.Read More
I gave this recipe only a three because I had to make adjustments. But it`s a good base recipe. To start, don't use pasta. that's just wrong. I used vermicelli noodles from the Asian market. I reduced the curry powder to 1tbs and it was plenty. I added a it of ginger powder (I didn't have fresh). I used cayenne pepper for spicy. I used only shrimp, red pepper, onion, and an oriental mix of frozen veggies. I also added fish sauce (about a tbs), sesame oil (1 tbs), and sugar (2tbs). This turned out pretty good. It could have used some minced pork and also some scrambled eggs. With the changes, my picky fiance told me this was good.Read More
Great base recipe. I tried this today and made the following changes after reading the other reviews. I used chickenbroth instead of just water, 2 tbsp. low sodium soy sauce, 2 tbsp. fishsauce, 1 tbsp. sesame oil, and 2 tbsp. curry powder. I also only used chicken and shrimp, instead of all the different meats, and an 8oz pack of noodles. This tasted almost better than would we get at the restaurant. However, next time I will double the spices, sauces, and broth. For people that think something is missing, add the fishsauce and sesame oil.
This is the goods: one of the most addictive dishes on the planet. Take the man at his word and use it to clear out the fridge: about the only essential distinct ingredients are the shrimp, bean sprouts and the spices, but you can vary the meats and other veggies freely. It's so easy to overcook shrimp that I just bury them in the hot noodles a couple of minutes before tossing everything together. Also, when using frozen shrimp, I use the plumping technique suggested by Molly O'Neil: defrost them in the fridge for 24 hours, then brine them for an hour in a sugar/salt solution. I suggest only one major variation: I picked the brain of my local Singapore chef, and found that he uses equal quantities of curry and chili powders.
I followed the advise of another reviewer and added fish sauce and sesame oil. I substituted chicken broth for the water, and added more of it. First I browned the pork and chicken separately, and removed the meat from the pan. Then I browned the curry powder and some red chile flakes in the remaining oil before adding the vegetables and broth. I parboiled the carrots. I added some bok choy with the bean sprouts, and put the shrimp in at the end and returned the meat to the pan just before adding the noodles. This came out beautifully. My husband and I both loved it and I'm having the leftovers for breakfast.
As I am a Singaporean, I, of course, love this tasty dish of noodles because this is a local dish. Thanks, Iron Chef-SuziQ!
This dish turned out better than our local Chinese Restaurant's! I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and used chicken stock instead of water, used part sesame oil and added some chili flakes for a bite. I doubled the recipe, had 10 people to feed, and there were NO leftovers! Everyone LOVED it! Thanks for a great recipe!
I used rice stick noodles. Also, I used a left over pork chop and some shrimp from the freezer. At the end, I heated some oil in my wok, added two scrambled eggs, and before they cooked completely added the noodles, then the rest. It was very, very nearly as good as what I spend $12 an order on at a very good local Chinese restaurant! On my first try.
Thank you for this wonderful recipe! This is our favorite dish at a local resaurant, we used to go out of our way to go there! Now that i have found your recipe, I make it once a week! I have made this with various ingredients as well, depending on what is left over in the fridge. As long as you keep the base the same, a number of meats and vegetables can be added depending on your preferences. Thanks again, I no longer have to pay $10.95 for 2 small servings. I make enough now to be a side dish for the next evenings meal.
Great recipe. I added more water and soy sauce, along with snow peas and scallions.
Thanks chef Iron Chef-SuziQ for this delicious dish! The more I eat it, the more I'm addicted to it!
I love this. The flavor reminds me of a sai foon dish at my favorite chinese restaurant. I followed the recipe directions, except for using spaghettini instead vermicelli, adding mushrooms & red pepper flakes, and using green onion instead of regular. Served with hot garlic chili sauce & soy. Big hit! Thank you!
i made this vegetarian and added a few more veggies and also added a oyster sauce and sesame seeds on top
This is delicious. I did make some recipe changes, since I did not have all the ingredients at home. I made only with shrimp (vegetarian), skipped bean sprouts and celery, and added a bell pepper. As recommended by other reviewers, I added fish sauce and a dash of turmeric which gave it a lot of flavor. I will definitely be making this again very soon!
Excellent - quick and yummy I added 1 tbsp fish sauce and 1/2 red pepper. Didn't have bean sprouts (sad) but still fabulous! Thank you for my new quick meal night meal...
Very tasty! Left out the pork, figured chicken and shrimp would be enough. Added snow peas and mushrooms and left out the celery. Can't stand the stuff. This was very yummy. Kinda bummed I couldn't find vermicelli noodles, which I love. Used spaghetti instead.
I love this recipe. The first time that I cook from a recipe, I cook it exactly as written; otherwise, I don't review the recipe. Key to the recipe is using a good yellow curry. I now make changes according to what I want to use from my pantry or fridge. And I prefer to use a little less curry (2 TBSP instead of 3). This the perfect recipe if this is your first try as Singapore noodles. Then tweak it to suit your taste.
First time I made it the noodle broke to bits. I used the next size up and that worked much better. Good Dish.
Didn't have any pork...didn't need it. I used a little less Curry than called for and found it would have tolerated the full amount if using a pound of pasta. Curry is one of the "Good for you" dietary substances we should look for if wanting to fight inflammation in the body (which can be responsible for arthritis, coronary artery disease, and other bad conditions). I'm always happy to add other vegetables I have around and extra garlic to everything. I WILL fix this again in one variation or another fer sure!!!
Love this recipe- few changes, I used rice noodles, added chicken broth, sesame oil, red pepper flacks and fish sauce. Cooked the meat and removed- added the curry, fish sauce and soy while cooking the vegetable- then mixed all together. The leftovers are even better!
This what exactly what I was looking for! I did replace with rice vermicelli noodles. The beauty of this recipe is that you can adjust based on what is on hand and the degree of spicyness desired
I also used low sodium chicken broth and varied the meats...used squid instead of shrimp. I lightened up on the curry a bit and used rice noodles to keep it gluten free as well as more authentic.
i had 2 leftover poached chix breasts and some frozen shrimp so decided to make this w/ out the pork(didnt have any). i heated some sesame oil in a skillet and sauted the garlic and all the veggies except the sprouts until crisp tender. then i added the thawed shrimp, water, soy sauce, curry powder, green onions, and bean sprouts. then i added the chix(just shredded it w/ my fingers)and the cooked noodles. i didnt have a cover for my skillet so i lost some moisture add had to keep adding water here and there, which was fine. i did add a ton of crushed red pepper and some fresh ginger because i was worried it wouldnt be spicy enough. i will make it again but it was too spicy w/ my addition of red pepper so i will leave it out next time.thank you for the great recipe(much less greasy than take-out)
I used for the sauce: 1 tbsp soya sauce 1 tbsp & 1 1/2 tsp of curry 2 tbsp brown sugar 2 oxo pkg chicken Mix together, then pour over noodles and other ingredients in skillet. Heat & serve. Yummy.
I made a half batch and used pork and shrimp only. Thought it was a bit dry at first taste, so added butter and milk. Not bad! Next time will try some of the variations suggested by other users especially broth and fish sauce.
Simple and delicious
i did it! looked, smelled, and tasted just like my local Chinese delivery, but customized for my tastes :) i'm a vegetarian, so i left out the meat and the fish sauce suggested by some others, didn't use onions or celery cause i just don't like them, and i used broccoli, carrots, and snow peas, sautéed in sesame oil...i was very liberal with the soy sauce and curry powder, and i added some crushed red pepper for an extra kick...this recipe is a keeper!
great recipe but the funny thing is that in singapore, there's no such thing as singapore noodles :)
This dish was awsome! i loved the spices, i didnt use the pork i just did extra chicken and shrimp. i did add a little more water and used linguinni noodles, but it still turned out awsome.
I gave this recipe only a three because I had to make adjustments. But it`s a good base recipe. To start, don't use pasta. that's just wrong. I used vermicelli noodles from the Asian market. I reduced the curry powder to 1tbs and it was plenty. I added a it of ginger powder (I didn't have fresh). I used cayenne pepper for spicy. I used only shrimp, red pepper, onion, and an oriental mix of frozen veggies. I also added fish sauce (about a tbs), sesame oil (1 tbs), and sugar (2tbs). This turned out pretty good. It could have used some minced pork and also some scrambled eggs. With the changes, my picky fiance told me this was good.
While this recipe was pretty good, I probably won't be making it again. I ended up with a wok filled with the vegetables, meat and sauce, which we served over the noodles (tossed w/sesame oil) because it wouldn't all fit in the same pan. My only complaint was that the curry powder tasted a little raw. A curry paste may have been the better way to go.
After going on the Recipe Exchange to pick the brains of others for shrimp recipes, I took Pixie's advice and made this dish and I am glad I did! Wow! This is a new regular on my menu! I used only shrimp for this, and I didn't have any sprouts (which I will make sure I have next time). I also added an entire bag of prewashed green beans to this. For the sauce, I doubled the soy sauce and added a tsp. of sesame oil, but left the curry and water the same and was very pleased with the result! We all loved it! I was only going to give this four stars because I made a few changes, but thisa dish is so good, it would still be amazing as written!
These were delicious! I loved them so much I ate the leftovers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner the next 3 days. Next time I will pass on the pork--it was okay, but not spectacular--and I'll double the shrimp and chickent instead (okay, that will more than cover the missing pork, but they tasted great in this recipe!) Try this, you'll like it.
My husband has been craving Singapore Rice Noodles like we used to get from the Chinese restaurant around the corner. Now thanks to your recipe he can have them anytime. I just substitute rice noodles for the vermicelli and it's even better than the restaurant's offering!
I wasn't sure when I made this at first if I was going to like it. I used rice noodles and about a tsp or so of sesame oil. I thought it was ok when it was just done but it seemed that as it sat overnight it got better. I just used one bag of shrimp and none of the meat. I would make this again for sure. Not quite the same as the take out noodles as they are not fried, but certainly a good healthier option. A great lunch for work.
Great recipe and flavors in this dish. It is very easy to make and well worth it. It's also very easy to modify the ingredients if you want as well!
Delicious! THis was my first experience cooking with curry and it turned out great. I used chicken broth instead of water as suggested by others. It was a little grainy at the end so I think I will mix the curry with the soy sauce first next time or make sure there is still a little liquid when i mix it in at the end. YUM! Will definitely become a staple in our house!
I just made this for the first time, and I LOVED it!!!!!!
Turned out really well - made it with several other dishes for friends the other night - will be even better when I get some Chinese yellow curry powder :)
add scramble eggs, chili flakes, Lan Nai garlic chili sauce, and double the sauce next time
Excellent base recipe! I used shrimp for the meat and red, orange, yellow peppers, mushrooms, and peas for the vegetables. The prep took longer than the cooking but I had the dish on the table in a little over 30 minutes total. This is going in my regular rotation.
not what i was looking for, maybe would be better if i cooked it in a wok and not a frying pan
Like some other reviewers, I found that the curry didn't really absorb into the meat and noodles. Instead, it was like having a gritty coating of spices on all the ingredients. I thought maybe I was biased having grown up on Indian curries, but my non-Indian hubby didn't like the dish, either. Too bad because the recipe seemed to have a lot of potential, so I made a lot. I managed to salvage the leftovers by turning them into a stew--made a curry base with garam masala, tomato paste, onions, garlic and ginger, then added a bunch of chicken broth and the leftover noodles/meat/veggies. The resulting stew still wasn't fantastic, but better than the noodles themselves.
I LOVE curry, but I found the curry flavor in this dish to be way too strong. Even after adding some sesame and chili oils, all I could taste was curry powder. I would advise using 1 TBSP of curry powder to start and then adding more if you want a stronger flavor.
super delicious, full of flavor no doubt about it! I added more soy sauce because I love it and took out the sprouts because my husband hates it. But even he said how awesome this dish was and he is hard to please with anything involving curry. Awesome! :D
This was amazing. I made this last night for my boyfriend and I and it came out delicious; he couldn't get enough. There is a Chinese place where I get these from which I really enjoy. I wanted to try to make them on my own and I am so glad I did. Thank you so much for posting this recipe. It's definitely a keeper. I did want to add that I omitted the celery and carrots and added more curry powder. I also didn't cook so much pasta. It turned out great!
Great recipe, and so easy to do. I took two comments and mashed them together. Alterations I plan to do: 1. brown the chicken with garlic and ginger. I recommend marinating the chicken first, or make sure you fillet/slice it very thinly. Shrimp would have been amazing in this (only had chicken on hand). 2. I also used fish sauce, sesame oil and soy sauce, as per another reviewer. 3. 1/2 a lime, a handful of cilantro & chili flakes 4. In my next attempt, I will marinate the chicken, brown it, then use the oil to cook down the garlic, ginger, chili flakes and curry powder. Then, add the onions & veg (raw and parboiled, of course by moisture content) with 1/2 cup of chicken stock. Then add the shrimp and cooked noodles, followed by the fish sauce, sesame oil, soy sauce, a handful of cilantro and 1/2 lime.
I was pretty impressed with this recipe - used only shrimp for the meat and onion (both yellow and green), bean sprouts, and red bell pepper for the veggies. Angel hair pasta instead of vermicelli. And...for a change I used just the seasonings the recipe called for instead of modifying the taste. It probably took longer to boil the water for the pasta and peel the shells off the shrimp than it did to cook this!
I took the chicken and pork out of this recipe and replaced the vermicelli noodles with flat rice noodles and it was still awesome! Very delicious curry dish!
This was very good. My kids loved it. I used chicken broth instead of water and added extra soy sauce. I also used fish oil and seasame oil as reccomended by other reviewers. I used chicken thigh and shrimp only plus I added cabbage and snow peas...I left out the celery (just dont like it). It made alrge amount and we are looking forward to the leftovers! Thanks for sharing it with us!
Great recipe! I had a tbsp of leftover green thai curry paste in the fridge, so I chucked that in there too. Delicious.
This was a great recipe. I really like it.
5 stars with the help of other reviewers. yuummmmm!
Great. Everyone loved it.
This is by far the best meal ever. I thought that would be way too much curry and possibly too spicy for my family. I was soooo very wrong.
not what I expected. A little bland seems to be missing something but can't figure it out. Some greens of some sort would help it and it was very dry
This was really good only I thought it was missing something. The heat was just right, maybe a touch more soy sauce? Will definitely make again though.
It's pretty good, but the curry spices didn't seem to settle into the chicken right. I cooked the chicken and garlic in sesame oil, cooked the vegetables in broth mixed the chicken and shrimp then sprinkled the curry and soy sauce over the mix, then mixed it in. If I make this again I'd probably dissolve the curry powder in oil or soy sauce first then mix it in.
Gosh, I wish I had as good luck as everyone else did on this dish as I had high hopes. I would rate it lower but my dislike of the dish could be to the fact that I may not like curry?? The curry was sooooo over powering in the dish. Also, I didn't like the texture of the noodles, they were too mushy. Anyway, enough bashing the dish as I see many people had great luck with it!
Awesome...loved it. But I made WAY too many noodles...now I know for next time!
These were sooo good. I left out the pork. These tasted just like the singapore street noodles at PF changs which are my favorite!!! They would be good with green onions...
Unfortunately, my house is pretty picky, so I left out some of probably the tastiest bits of this recipe-the veggies and sprouts. I only had shrimp on hand, so I used that as the protein. I mainly had noodles with a very tasty sauce. I substituted chicken broth for the water and also added fish sauce and some garlic chili sauce. Thanks for the recipe-I'll make it again!
Being a Singaporean, I thought this was pretty decent. I believe the quality of curry powder is very crucial to this dish, I would encouraged you to buy curry powder from a store which sells product imports from the S.E. Asia for flavor authenticity. I also added couple of eggs (beaten) at the end when I turn off the heat and mix well. Sort of like Carbonara-style.
Delicious! I made with chicken. Kids loved it... easy, no fuss. Will make again.
Very good recipe. It was better than ordering fron the Chinese restaurant! I'm hooked. So long for ordering it from the chinese restaurant. Thanks for sharing!
I made this last night for my family and they all loved it! My husband loved the three different meats and my daughter (17 mos) loved the noodles! My daughter's godfather loved the curry flavor! Great dish!
Great for leftovers too!
This was an excellent recipe. Everyone loved it, even Grandma who doesn't like spices. Very easy and quick to put together.
I've made this a couple of times now, and just can't seem to get it to taste right.
I followed the recipe with some chicken stock, fish sauce and oyster sauce tossed in. It was very tasty! Perhaps a bit heavy on the curry powder, I think next time I'll start with 2 tbsp's.
My husband and I thought this recipe was just okay, nothing great... Might try again.
It was ok but for some reason there was a lot of water when i made the dish. I don't think i'd make it again
Very tasty
This is a great recipe! The only thing I changed was removing the curry it would not go over well with my children. The whole family loved it!
This is a great dish! I put the chicken and pork in a marinade of soy sauce, br sugar and garlic for a few hours first for extra flavor. I also used sesame oil and cut the curry back to 1 tablespoon. Can't wait to make this again.
Noodles to thick for me. Next time will use rice noodles. Otherwise loved it.
This was really good and tasted better than the one I buy from restaurants. Only difference was I did add fish sauce , would use a little more water as well !
This was a great recipe. It reminded us of our time in Singapore. I added about 2 tablespoons oyster sauce with the soy sauce and garnished it with sliced green onions instead of the Chinese chives our cook used to garnish it with.
This is sooo good!! I also used chicken broth instead of water, added fish sauce and sesame oil...this recipe is definitely a keeper! Thanks a million!!
This was a disappointing dish. It was a little bit soupy and didn't taste anything like the Singapore style noodles you'd get at a Chinese restaurant.
I made this by the recipe. For me, it was far too spicy. My spice-loving son liked it, but even he found it pretty spicy.
This is a great easy recipe. I'm a vegetarian so I followed the suggestion of another person here by using chicken broth instead of water and adding fish sauce for added flavor. This dish is even great vegetarian style. It's so much better than my local take out as it is not all greasy. I have made it three times already.
I finally tried this and I am so glad I did. Even the baby liked it. Who knew the kids would like shrimp. I did not use chicken because I did not have any thawed, doubled the pork and ised frozen broccoli instead of bean sprotes. Also took advice of reviewers and added chic broth instead of water. The only thing I did wrong was not peel my shrimp before cooking (my first time!). Thank you for a great recipe!
Reduce the curry, increase the garlic and you are ready to go with this recipe.
The initial test of the recipe was good, and shows a lot of promise. I'll be making it again, only I'll cut the number of noodles by 1/3. The addition of fish sauce and sesame oil are really helpful. I'll be adding more spices, but you need to try the recipe and then adjust to the way YOU want them.
Instead of adding different kinds of meat, I used ground beef. I also added hot chili (cut into slices) and cilantro for garnish. It was amazing. The vermicelli noodle also didn't have to be boiled. I just soaked it in water 30 minutes before adding it to the pot.
Made this tonight and it was really good! I've been to Singapore a few times so I even had a basis for comparison. :) I made a number of substitutions based on what we had on hand and what's healthier: broccoli instead of bean sprouts, whole wheat instead of regular pasta, and we did shrimp plus ground turkey rather than the meats in the recipe. It turned out well; I ended up having to add a bit more water and soy sauce than the recipe called for. Overall though it's a tasty recipe, fairly quick to make, and we'll definitely make it again.
This is an "exotic" and quick weekday meal that makes great use of leftovers (i substituted last nights pork tenderloin) and is a hit, even with my preschooler and toddler. Happy eating!
Very good recipe. Easy to make and ingredients can be altered based on what is in the refrigerator. Plus you can make it as hot as you want by altering the amount of curry added.
My new favorite comfort food. Delicious!
Excellent recipe! I used only chicken and shrimps, and substituted with angel hair noodles. I also followed the advice of another reviewer and added fish sauce and sesame oil, they give a great Asian twist. My hubby and I are Asian food lovers and we both loved it.
This is an "exotic" and quick weekday meal that makes great use of leftovers (i substituted last nights pork tenderloin) and is a hit, even with my preschooler and toddler. Happy eating!
Does not taste like authentic Singapore Noodles. It should be rice vermicelli, not pasta! It was lacking the real flavors. I tried adding some fish sauce & sesame oil. Still too bland. The curry that should be used are the ones you buy at the Asian grocery, not supermarket kinds.
Great meal, even the picky members of my family enjoyed it. I did tone it down a little using only 2 tablespoons of curry powder instead of 3. Prepared 8 servings for 6 of us and had plenty left for lunch the next day. We will have this again. Hope you enjoy it as we did.
Added 3 teaspoons red pepper flakes One container ground pork Half a bag of uncooked frozen shrimps No bean sprouts Added sweet red pepper slices
I liked this recipe. I did make a few changes to suit my family's taste and ingrediants I didn't have on hand. I didn't have any pork and it was fine without it. I only used one TBS of curry because it was a new taste for my kids and 1 TBS was plenty not sure I would have like it with 3. I added an extra clove of garlic and left out the celery because no one likes it around here. Thanks for sharing this was easy adn tastey.
I followed this recipe almost exactly and it's the first curry dish that my children ate without protest. I even served it for my home daycare and every single child cleaned their plate. The only change I made was adding more shrimp (I had a pound on hand). I will make this recipe again in the future.
This was very good, all of my family liked it. It was a little on the dry side so the next time I make it I will add more liquid and thicken it so it clings to the noodles better. I will also add more veggies to it, red pepper, bokchoy, maybe fresh spinach and mushrooms.
I didn't have all the ingredients but it was still very good. I found there to be way too much curry and I only put in 2.5 tbsp. I agree that the sauce came out dry (perhaps a poor seal to my frying pan while steaming). A keeper though - will add sesame oil, egg, fish sauce next time.
all I could taste was the overwhelming flavor of curry powder and celery!! I'm surprised that there was no salt mentioned in this recipe that helped a bit with the taste but not much, the dish was passable a long with the other dishes I made. Something was missing in the recipe but nobody in my family could figure out what it was. Will not make this again.
I've never had authentic singapore noodles, so I didn't have anything to compare these to, but my whole family loved this. I had my doubts making it because the sauce didn't seem like it would be anything special, so I put a few drops of Frank's hot buffalo sauce for a kick. I mixed the buffalo sauce, soy sauce and curry together before pouring it over everything. I omitted the pork and added scallions. Also I had to use spaghetti noodles, and they worked just fine. This will be made again for sure.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections