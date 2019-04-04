Singapore Noodles

Here is a slightly spicy curry dish of Singapore angel hair noodles with a medley of veggies, shrimp, chicken, and pork. It's an Asian way to clear out the fridge. Serve noodles with hot pepper sauce and soy sauce as condiments.

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes; drain.

  • Heat oil in a deep skillet or fry pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken, pork, and garlic; cook until browned.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low. Add onion, carrots, and water; cover and steam for 5 minutes. Stir in celery and shrimp; cover and steam for 2 minutes.

  • Mix in bean sprouts, soy sauce, and curry powder; stir together until blended and hot, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Add noodles to the skillet; toss well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 64.4mg; sodium 309.9mg. Full Nutrition
