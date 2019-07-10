Slow Cooker Lamb Chops

5
14 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tender lamb chops slow cooked in a deep and rich red wine reduction gravy.

Recipe by walliser

Gallery

Credit: walliser

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs 30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 1/2 pounds of lamb chops
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine red wine and onion in a slow cooker.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk honey, mustard, lemon juice, garlic, thyme, rosemary, basil, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl until well blended. Add tapioca starch and whisk until well combined. Let sit until mixture is thickened, at least 5 minutes.

  • Dip lamb chops in the mustard mixture and massage until fully coated.

  • Place chops in a single layer over the red wine and onion mixture in the slow cooker. Pour remaining mustard mixture on top.

  • Cover slow cooker and cook on Low until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a chop reads at least 130 degrees F (54 degrees C), about 4 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 43.6mg; sodium 550.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022