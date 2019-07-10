Slow Cooker Lamb Chops
Tender lamb chops slow cooked in a deep and rich red wine reduction gravy.
Tender lamb chops slow cooked in a deep and rich red wine reduction gravy.
My husband loves lamb but I don’t. We love anything with red wine sauce. This was a fabulous, savory dish!! Tender, flavorful, the sauce was amazing. My husband couldn’t quit raving and asking me to make it again. Just made it today a little over a week since the first time. Scrumptious again. This will go in our permanent file. Thanks Allrecipes.?? (I I didn’t have tapioca starch, so I used a tablespoon of cornstarch in a quarter cup of water.)Read More
My husband loves lamb but I don’t. We love anything with red wine sauce. This was a fabulous, savory dish!! Tender, flavorful, the sauce was amazing. My husband couldn’t quit raving and asking me to make it again. Just made it today a little over a week since the first time. Scrumptious again. This will go in our permanent file. Thanks Allrecipes.?? (I I didn’t have tapioca starch, so I used a tablespoon of cornstarch in a quarter cup of water.)
Wonderful Easter lunch for 3. On early and ready after church. No lemon so i used key lime juice with garlic basil dijon. Paired with avacado deviled eggs, cruciferous slaw /poppyseed dressing and haricots vert. PERFECT
I made a few changes - it was still fantastic. Didn't have red wine so I used sherry, and used cornstarch as another reviewer suggested. This was so tender and fall off the bone delicious...yes, this is definitely a do-over!!
This is a fantastic lamb recipe. I followed the recipe exactly, but thickened with corn starch instead of tapioca. My guests raved about the lamb and I have shared the recipe with two of them. I will definitely make this again.
delicious only change was using beef broth instead of the wine - still came out great and I will be making these again my new go to for lamb chops. Anytime I can use my slow cooker I will.
My family absolutely loved this! Even my 8-year-old. I will definitely be making this again.
This has been good with every lamb chop type I've tried. I made this back to back because it is just so darn good! The first night I used tapioca. The second night, i used arrowroot. Both thickeners worked fine for me.
Excellent! My new favorite lamb recipe. As I was mixing up the honey & mustard sauce I realized I did not have any tapioca or corn starch so I just omitted it as the sauce was thick as is. Still came out wonderful. Lamb was tender and fell off the bone and the sauce was delicious.
My first time making lamb and it turned out delicious. Easy and flavorful. I used cooking sherry instead of wine and a little over 2 pounds of chops. Came out great with more than enough gravy.
This recipe was amazing! We used goat chops. I follow the recipe as directed except for the tapioca starch, didn't have any. Even my granddaughter loved it. We served it with rice. I'm making it again tomorrow! Thank You for a very tasty way to cook goat!
I made this recipe as exactly as it was written. Delicious! I love Allrecipes and it is my go to place for cooking and baking.
I doubled it but did not double the thyme (it seemed too much & we don't care for it THAT much!). It was fantastic! Didn't really taste like lamb. For some in our family that was a plus.
The flavors of this dish are incredible. I made this on the stove top simmered for about 3 hours and it was just delicious. I used fresh herbs, also subbed out the tapioca starch for corn starch. I will absolutely be making this again. A real keeper!
Used a 1.5 lb boneless lamb roast instead of chops. Cooked perfectly to medium in 3.5 hrs on low. Delicious that way too.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections