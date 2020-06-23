Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Avocado

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These tasty shrimp tacos with tomatillo salsa and avocado are seasoned with chili and lime juice for a quick and easy dinner.

By Fioa

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
16 tacos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine shrimp, 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic, chili powder, salt, and cayenne pepper in a bowl; toss until well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Place shrimp mixture in the skillet and cook until pink and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with lime juice.

  • Heat tortillas on an ungreased skillet over medium-high heat for 10 to 15 seconds each. Turn and heat for another 5 to 10 seconds. Fill the heated tortillas with cooked shrimp. Top with tomatillo salsa, avocado, and sour cream. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 185.2mg; sodium 1332.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
