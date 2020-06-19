Real Madeleines

Wow, these came out perfectly my very first try. The color was much darker than the ones in the photo but my pan is a dark metal. My oven is large and holds heat very well so that might be why they got so dark as well but they weren't burned not even on the edges like the cookies in the photo with the recipe. I might buy a silicone pan set so I can make them in the future and keep the color lighter. I heavily greased the pan with butter and dusted it heavily with flour knocking out the excess. The cookies just slide right out of the pan without any effort. They were delicious and light as a feather as they are in a real French bakery in Paris. The only flavor was the butter but it was enough. Even my husband loved them and he rarely likes a dessert that doesn't include chocolate. Next time I am going to make them mini-chocolate chips or lemon granules or lemon zest for flavor. But the butter is really enough to make them delicious.