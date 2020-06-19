No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

3.9
43 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 10
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

This easy chocolate eggless mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery

Credit: dotdash meredith food studios
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
7 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 mug cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, sugar, milk, cocoa powder, olive oil, and baking powder in a large mug until well combined. Stir in chocolate chips and almonds.

    Advertisement

  • Place mug in the microwave and cook until cake has risen by 50 percent, 30 seconds to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
586 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 101.1g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 130.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022