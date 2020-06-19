No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

This easy chocolate eggless mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.
I made this, but with healthier substitutions to see if it would still come out good. I used coconut sugar instead of white sugar, almond milk instead of cow's milk, coconut oil instead of olive oil. I also used dark cocoa because that is all I had. I cooked for 50 seconds. The result was great. I will never use eggs again for my mug cakes. Next time, I will try it with oat flour instead of wheat flour to make it gluten free :)
So I've made a lot of mug cakes and these instructions are not right. I put the solid ingredients in first, used a 1/4 tsp for the baking powder, and then the liquid ingredients. I didn't understand the cooking time. 30 seconds to 2 minutes??? I put it in there for 50 seconds and it looks like a middle school volcano project for the science fair made out of chocolate so that's something
Made it according to recipe, but cut in half for a smaller single serving. Microwaved for three 30 second increments and it came out cake like. Very tasty. I would like more of a molten type of texture, so will cut down to three 25 second increments. Perfect single serving size.
Don’t know what I made but it was NOT. a mug cake ?? maybe I left it in the microwave too long. But yeah it was a disaster and now my kitchen smells like it’s on fire ?? it’s literally not even edible.
I honestly LOVED this recipe! it is such an easy way to make a cake! Whoever made this up is a genius! Whenever a friend is over and they want to make something with me I always use this as my first option because it is soooo delicious! I know all of you would like it too!!!
I made a lot of changes and was surprised how well it turned out. I subbed 1/2 the flour for coconut flour, 1/2 the sugar with stevia, and used cashew milk & vegetable oil. I cooked mine for 3 instances of 40 seconds each time. It came out more like a warm fudge, but tastes marvelous.
I used GF plain flour and brown sugar - left out the almonds. This was for allergy reasons, my daughter loved it - Thanks for the inspiration I would leave a photo but she ate it before I could take one
I have made other kinds of mug cakes and this one is the best one so far. Instead of topping it with powder sugar, I topped it with vanilla ice cream. I also added no almonds. The cake is very good and I recommend making it!
I didn't have any on hand, so I didn't use chocolate chips or almonds. The resulting cake was somewhat dry, but palatable. Although you can omit the chocolate chips, I feel like it would be a lot better with them. Next time I want to make a mug cake I will use this recipe, it's defiantly worth a try. Just use chocolate chips. Update: I made it a second time, but with slight changed to the recipe. As I last said, I didn't use the chocolate chips or almond flakes. I substituted olive oil (last time it had a bit of an olive oil taste) with coconut oil (equal amount), and added a bit of water, maybe about a tablespoon. This drastically improved the recipe. I would pair it with whipped cream, ice cream, and add chocolate chips if I had any of those, but with the changes I made it tasted way better!
I have made many mug cakes and this one might be okay if you make some adjustments.: I used the olive oil but I think I would try another type of oil if I make it again. But the main problem is cooking time as others have commented. 30 second to 2 minutes (because our microwave aren’t the same! I did mine for 60 seconds on medium power and mine was still mud in the middle. I then cooked it on regular power for a minute and it was overdone.
Super yum recipe! Especially when it's warm. I followed advice of other reviews here and used coconut oil instead of olive oil. I also didn't have any choc chips but I imagine they'd just make it better. I microwaved it for 30 secs to melt the oil, stirred it, then microwaved for another 2 min. I just stabbed it with my spoon to make sure it was cooked. The recipe makes quite a lot. I used one of my bigger mugs.
I have made this recipe three times, and it makes enough for two people. I took another reviewer’s recommendation and used coconut oil instead of olive oil. I tried this recipe with chocolate chips and peanut butter chips. Of the two, I preferred the chocolate chips.
When I made this recipe, it didn't even cook... I put it in for 65 seconds, then again for a minute. When I took it out the second time, the top had a "crust" so to speak, and the inside was total fudge. The taste was okay.... I was just disappointed that it was "fudge" not cake...
