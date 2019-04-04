Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window Nutritional Information Moqueca de Peixe Baiana (Brazilian Fish Stew)
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 454.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 24.7g 50 %
carbohydrates: 16.3g 5 %
dietary fiber: 4.5g 18 %
sugars: 6.8g
fat: 33.5g 52 %
saturated fat: 16.4g 82 %
cholesterol: 47.2mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 3081.5IU 62 %
niacin equivalents: 7.8mg 60 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 48 %
vitamin c: 89.5mg 149 %
folate: 76.8mcg 19 %
calcium: 81.7mg 8 %
iron: 3.2mg 18 %
magnesium: 100.8mg 36 %
potassium: 934.1mg 26 %
sodium: 144.4mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 26 %
calories from fat: 301.8
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Moqueca de Peixe Baiana (Brazilian Fish Stew) Laurie Hurwitz
Moqueca de Peixe Baiana (Brazilian Fish Stew)
