Moqueca de Peixe Baiana (Brazilian Fish Stew)

This fish stew, called moqueca, is a very typical, traditional Brazilian dish that originated in the Northeast. The palm oil gives it its distinctive flavor. Serve hot with white rice or coconut rice.

Recipe by GraçaRibeiro

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Rinse sea bass under running cold water; pat dry. Place in a shallow dish and season with lime juice, garlic, and salt. Marinate for 30 minutes.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add grated onion and cook for a few seconds. Add fish and marinade to the skillet and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in palm oil and onion rings, followed by water and coconut milk. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add green bell pepper, red bell pepper, tomatoes, cilantro, and green onions; cover and cook until vegetables are soft and flavors are well combined, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can also use grouper instead of sea bass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 47.2mg; sodium 144.4mg. Full Nutrition
