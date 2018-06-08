Oeufs Cocotte (Baked Eggs)

Oeufs cocotte is a French way of baking eggs in a water bath in the oven - you can add other ingredients as well but ham and cheese is one of the easiest variations. Oeufs cocotte taste best served hot with toast or strips of bread to dip in the egg yolks.
So easy to make! I used bacon (instead of ham) only because it's all I had on hand. But I stuck with the Gruyure as the recipe specifies, and I thought these eggs were excellent. There are many possibilities with this recipe by switching up the chives with regional herbs that pair well with a specific regional cheese. I'm sure all would be equally as good as this original recipe. Thanks, chatoune.
Let's start with what works: the combination of ingredients creates a rich flavor profile that would make for an impressive brunch. What doesn't work is the proportions, specifically the heavy cream. As written, you'll be left with a cream soup that doesn't fit in an 8oz cocotte. The amount of cream used almost requires toast or bread to be listed as an ingredient unless you enjoy spoonfuls of eggy cream. I'll be trying the recipe again tomorrow with 1/4 cup of heavy cream to see if that works any better. Speaking of too much cream, note that it does not thicken up in the oven. Be careful not to overcook the egg as there will still be a "jiggle" when pulling it out of the oven.
I don't make it exactly like this (I omit the ham & gruyere but add oil-cured olives & a fresh tarragon sprig, then top with Parmagiano-Reggiano under Panko crumbs, also substituting butter for the olive oil), but it's my daily breakfast & I recommend it to all.
Very rich and delicious recipe. The first tie I took it off the oven the eggs were still raw so I had to put it back for a little longer. Other than that it was really yummy specially to dip the toasted bread in the cream. Recommend making it!
I have made several types of baked eggs and could not believe I had not made this one yet! I made it as is bu with prosciutto as that was what I had on hand. All I can say is that is fabulous and will make it again! It is perfect for any time of the day and don't be fooled these are filling! Don't be tempted to add any more of the ingredients than it calls for especially the eggs!
I haven't made this yet but when I was in France for 5 months the person I was staying with made this on a regular basis . I couldn't get it out of my mind because it's soooo delicious! He used thick cut bacon and so will I.
Followed the recipe, although I did have to cook it a bit longer than indicated to get the whites to firm up. Came out great, and my girlfriend (who had requested them as she had them in the past and loved them) said they were perfect. I do plan to make them again, and may experiment with different things beyond ham or bacon.
