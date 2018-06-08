Easy Pineapple Chicken

An easy weeknight dinner, this quick chicken stir-fry with pineapple is as delicious as it is colorful! Serve with rice for a complete meal, or fried rice for a treat. Add red chile flakes to the mix if you want something sweet and spicy!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, 2 tablespoons olive oil, paprika, and salt in a bowl. Add chicken strips and let marinate while preparing the remaining ingredients.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a wok. Add bell pepper and stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add scallions and cook for 2 more minutes. Remove chicken from marinade and add to the wok; discard marinade. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the centre, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Combine pineapple juice and cornstarch in a bowl; mix together. Add pineapple chunks to the skillet and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Pour in pineapple juice mixture and bring to a boil. Simmer until sauce has thickened, about 3 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can also use a large skillet instead of a wok.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 782.9mg. Full Nutrition
