Easy Pineapple Chicken

An easy weeknight dinner, this quick chicken stir-fry with pineapple is as delicious as it is colorful! Serve with rice for a complete meal, or fried rice for a treat. Add red chile flakes to the mix if you want something sweet and spicy!
Delicious! No wok - still turned out great. I browned the chicken in batches, then the peppers and added green onions when combined. I doubled everything so I would have leftovers. Served over white rice. Quick & easy - great for a weeknight dinner.
This is a very simple and easy recipe that tastes great! I like to add peppers, mushrooms, and water chestnuts or swap out the green onion for red or sweet... whatever I have on-hand. It's always turned out great.
I followed the recipe exactly and was surprised to read so many positive reviews. My wife and I found it to be bland and without much flavor. We had to add a lot of seasonings at the table to give it any flavor at all. Very disappointed. Won't make it again.
I used a 20 oz can of pineapple chunks and it was delicious! Next time I will use a can of pineapple “tidbits” instead of chunks just so the pieces are smaller. GREAT, simple, delicious weeknight meal!
This was very good and very easy. Not a lot of ingredients (and nothing exotic) and you can do all of the prep before you start to cook. The cook times given were also right on the money. Might just add a little cayenne or pepper flakes next time.
Overall a great recipe. I set it to 8 servings and began. Cooked my chicken in batches so it wouldn’t boil from all the liquid released during cooking it all. It even got my kido out of his room from the smell of it cooking. What went wrong was when I added the pineapple juice. During the brief cooking time with the chicken it managed to give it the boiled taste ??. My advice would be to cook the sauce separate then add it to the chicken mix. Then again it may not be an issue if not doubling the recipe. Thank you for sharing. Will make again.
I read the reviews. I added grated ginger to my marinade. I also cooked my scallions before the peppers because I like my onions more well done. I served it over jasmine rice. Very good. Will make again. My husband liked it very much. Next time I might also add some bok choy and stir fry it as well.
We enjoyed it. I followed the recipe and also added sugar snap peas, mushrooms, two minched cloves of garlic and fresh pineapple rather than canned. Hubby said it's a KEEPER!! We both had seconds!! Yummy!!
It turned out very good. My family want's me to fix it again.
Andy302
Rating: 2 stars
09/19/2018
I enjoyed making this meal for my family. My suggestion is 2 lbs of chicken, this is great for left overs. Very easy to make. I also used more pineapple, because I love pineapple! I will definitely make this recipe again.
I added red pepper flakes because we like some heat. I also added some brown sugar which made it perfect. It was easy enough. I made 5 pounds of chicken and should have done the chicken and then added the pepper and green onion because the red pepper was very soft.
I stuck to the recipe, but used fresh pineapple. To me, it was a bit bland. I think next time I make it I will add brown sugar and vinegar with the soy sauce, oil, and paprika marinade and add a few chili flakes for more of a sweet and sour flavor. But overall, a simple recipe and will definitely make again.
Only liked it. It needs some type of Asian spice kick. That said, it was quick and it was different. I used Basmati rice for the first time. Good choice. I'll make this again, maybe dropping the chicken and substituting shrimp.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2021
I added celery and since I didn't have canned pineapple, I used the fresh one that I had and used chicken broth to make the sauce
Quick and easy but it lacked flavour. If I were to make this again I would use fresh ginger instead of paprika, cook the chicken and remove to a warm plate and then cook the veggies. By the time that the red pepper and green onions had cooked for 15-20 minutes the onions were lost. A little sriracha would give this some zing. I served this over jasmine rice and a side of steamed broccoli.
It was phenomenal. I was tired of junk food and my mom was studying for her school. For about $20 this was amazing. The only thing I might tweak is adding the scallions in at a later point. They were a little over cooked by the end.
Such a good recipe! I used fresh pineapple and just juiced it. I also added half a teaspoon garlic powder and onion powder and very little veggie broth to the raw bell pepper and raw broccoli to cook it quicker.
As everything was simmering I added some honey as my pineapple wasn't very sweet. And didn't use cornstarch cause I had none.
Positives, an quick and easy dish. Everything came together easily. I only had a 20 oz pineapple tidbit, but I think chunks would be better, as the tidbits were in every bite. I used a yellow onion, which worked fine. I also believe adding a bit more red pepper, and broccoli would zip up the dish, as I found it a bit bland.
Excellent recipe, better than my usual sweet and sour Chinese recipe. Fewer steps and ingredients are flexible. I used regular sweet onion, green peppers, jalapeños, and pineapple. Great taste and so easy!
This was great! So easy. I added more seasoning based on previous comments. I just added some Mrs Dash extra spicy seasoning blend.(salt free) I put this over quinoa /brown rice. ( microwave packet). Quick and easy!
Very yummy and indeed easy! I substituted mushrooms for bell peppers, still tasted great with a good variety of textures. The pineapple was the star with its sweetness, loved it! It was a bit salty with the soy sauce + added salt, but balanced well with white rice. Should have added some veggies on the side for color and crunch. Will be making again!
TC
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2019
Made as directed, no changes and it was good. Will make again.
Yum! Very quick, easy and healthy. I increased the pineapple to 2 cans because we love pineapple plus I knew one can wouldn’t provide enough juice to make enough sauce. So I increased the cornstarch as well. Also, at the end it seemed to lack something so I added 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and that kicked it up a notch. This will be in my dinner rotation for sure!
I tried this because of the great reviews. I followed the recipe but added a little garlic powder and black pepper. We still found it bland and didn’t have enough sauce. It might have been better had I doubled or tripled the sauce.
Made this tonight, and will make it again! However, to give it some nice flair, I'm adding sweet chili sauce to the pineapple juice next time, and throwing in some red onions for color, crispness, and a little extra flavor next time.
Good quick meal. Good flavor. I served over white rice. I Will make again. I have ordered pineapple chicken in restaurants. This tastes similar but is missing something. I think it's the chicken not being grilled first so I will try that next time. However it's still a good quick meal that's light and healthy.
This is a great dish to experiment with. You can't go wrong here. I used yellow and red bell peppers instead of scallions. I also used fresh two pineapples. Great presentation! She will love this dinner that you prepared.
I doubled the recipe except I only used 1 bunch of scallions and used a 20 oz can of Pineapple tidbits. It says salt to taste- I added 1/4 tsp salt but I don't think it is needed (there is a lot of salt in soy sauce). Some reviewers said it wasn't sweet enough and someone added brown sugar. I added 1/2 Tbsp of brown sugar to the pineapple juice and it tasted great.
I followed the directions exactly--except for adding a sprinkle of ginger powder and a garlic clove to the soy sauce marinade. My 4 kids, my husband and I all loved it. SO easy, minimal ingredients and fast--my favorite kind of recipe!
This was FANTASTIC! The only thing I did differently was I added some sliced green and orange peppers to the mix, mostly just because I wanted to use them up before they went bad. I served it over rice and the fam LOVED it! Will definitely add this in as a regular part of the rotation. Thanks for the great recipe!
The only changes I made...coconut oil, frozen 3-pepper blend & diced onion mixture( I fix a lot of variations of stir-fry cauliflower so that's easier to keep on hand.) I think will use pineapple tidbits instead of chunks next time.
Made for the 2nd time last night. Made a double batch, (wanting left overs for lunches). Husband says it's better than restaurant. It is! We both really love this dish. You can pre-prep everything and when time comes it all comes together quickly and the whole house smells wonderful. lol, my husband likes to watch me cook it; just keeps saying: it smells so good. :) Thank you for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
