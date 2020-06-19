Mazurek (Polish Easter Cake)

This sweet sheet cake is a must in Poland on Easter. It looks beautiful with the flower decoration made out of 2 different colored jams and flaked almonds. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]

Recipe by mar_janna

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 1 min
total:
2 hrs 11 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Decoration:

Directions

  • Combine 1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons butter, sugar, and egg in a bowl; beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in mashed egg yolks. Add flour, ground almonds, and lemon zest. Knead into a dough. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Roll out 2/3 of the dough on a lightly floured surface into a rectangle the size of the baking sheet. Lay onto the prepared baking sheet. Roll remaining dough into finger-thick rolls. Press dough rolls onto the cake in a diamond-shaped pattern. Brush rolls with beaten egg.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Pour 1/4 cup water into a saucepan. Sprinkle gelatin powder on top. Let stand until softened, about 1 minute. Place over low heat; stir constantly until granules are completely dissolved, about 3 minutes.

  • Heat cherry and apricot preserves in 2 small pots over low heat until hot. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve. Mix half of the dissolved gelatin into each flavor. Alternate filling the diamond shapes of the cake with the 2 different flavors. Arrange sliced almonds and candied cherries into flower shapes on top.

Cook's Note:

You can also use colored chocolate pieces for the flower decorations.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 15g; cholesterol 73.3mg; sodium 16.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022