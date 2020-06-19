Polish Applesauce Cake

Use homemade or store-bought apple sauce to make this easy Polish cake. I make applesauce with cinnamon, which then in turn flavors this cake, but if you're using plain applesauce, simply add 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon to the applesauce before spreading over the cake mixture (which is how I have written the recipe).

Recipe by Magpie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch rimmed baking sheet or baking pan and line with parchment paper.

  • Combine butter and sugar in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

  • Mix flour and baking powder together in a bowl. Sift gradually into butter mixture, mixing well.

  • Transfer 6 to 8 heaping tablespoons of the cake batter, about 1 cup, to a separate bowl. Mix in milk gradually until batter is creamy and the consistency of pancake batter.

  • Spread thick cake batter into the prepared baking pan and level out with the back of a spoon. Mix applesauce and cinnamon together and spread on top in an even layer. Top with the thin cake batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top of the cake is a deep golden brown, about 50 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Dust with confectioners' sugar before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 18g; cholesterol 119mg; sodium 118.9mg. Full Nutrition
