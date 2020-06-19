Rogaliki (Polish Jam-Filled Crescents)

Similar to Russian rugelach, rogaliki are a traditional Polish sweet, a mixture between a pastry and a cookie. You'll love the soft texture and jam filling. Try using different jams in the same batch to get a variety of flavors.

Recipe by Jola

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
20 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 rogaliki
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir milk and yeast together in a bowl until smooth. Set aside until foamy, about 10 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine flour, butter, sour cream, sugar, eggs, and egg yolks in a large bowl. Stir in yeast mixture. Mix well using an electric mixer at first, then using your hands.

  • Turn out dough onto a floured work surface and knead until smooth, adding more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, if dough is sticking to your hands. Form dough into a long log and cut into 1 1/2-inch rounds. Cover rounds with a cloth.

  • Roll each round of dough into a thin circle. Cut the circle into six triangles, as you would a pizza. Place 1 teaspoon jam at the wider end of each triangle, then roll up like a croissant. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all the dough is used up.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until rogaliki have risen and are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Place confectioners' sugar in a bowl and stir in water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until a drizzling consistency is reached. Drizzle icing over cooled rogaliki.

Cook's Note:

You can use any jam you like for the filling. I often use a number of different jams in the same batch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 8.5mg. Full Nutrition
