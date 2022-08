Rogaliki (Polish Jam-Filled Crescents)

These turned out delicious. Delicious, but not picture perfect. I thought I had a pound and a half of butter in the fridge. Well no, I had 3 and a half sticks. (Crud!!) So I halved the recipe. Then I proceeded to add to my confusion by cutting the dough log into 1.5 inch sections. Since I only had half the amount of dough for the recipe I should have cut it into 3 inch sections. So the dough circles were too small and consequently the triangles were about half the size they should have been. This made them difficult to fill and roll. Oh well! I had bite-size Rogaliki.

Besides making them small, the only deviation I made was with the yeast. Even with starting out with the milk at room temperature, after 12 minutes in a nice warm spot it had not even started to proof. I stirred in about a half teaspoon of white sugar to kick-start the process. It worked. The yeast foamed up within 5 minutes.