Rogaliki (Polish Jam-Filled Crescents)

Similar to Russian rugelach, rogaliki are a traditional Polish sweet, a mixture between a pastry and a cookie. You'll love the soft texture and jam filling. Try using different jams in the same batch to get a variety of flavors.
These turned out delicious. Delicious, but not picture perfect. I thought I had a pound and a half of butter in the fridge. Well no, I had 3 and a half sticks. (Crud!!) So I halved the recipe. Then I proceeded to add to my confusion by cutting the dough log into 1.5 inch sections. Since I only had half the amount of dough for the recipe I should have cut it into 3 inch sections. So the dough circles were too small and consequently the triangles were about half the size they should have been. This made them difficult to fill and roll. Oh well! I had bite-size Rogaliki. Besides making them small, the only deviation I made was with the yeast. Even with starting out with the milk at room temperature, after 12 minutes in a nice warm spot it had not even started to proof. I stirred in about a half teaspoon of white sugar to kick-start the process. It worked. The yeast foamed up within 5 minutes.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.