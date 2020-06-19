Indian Chole Aloo Tikki

This is a delicious vegan Indian recipe where vegetables and chickpeas are served over small potato cakes. It works well as a starter for four, or as a vegetarian and vegan main for two. Place the potato cakes on a plate, serve the chickpeas on top, and don't forget the sauces! Recipes for Indian sauces - coriander sauce and tamarind sauce - are on this site. Finally, sprinkle with some fresh coriander leaves and a few thin slices of fresh onion.

Recipe by Pankaj

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and peel.

  • Place cooked potatoes into a bowl and add cornstarch, ginger, cumin, cayenne, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Mash together with a fork. Oil your hands with a little vegetable oil and divide the potato mixture into 4 equal portions. Pat each portion into a potato patty about 1/3-inch thick.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Fry potato cakes until golden, about 3 minutes on each side. Remove from heat and keep warm.

  • Grind peppercorns and cloves with a mortar and pestle.

  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in red chile peppers, cumin, bay leaves. Add onion, ginger, and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is golden, about 5 minutes. Add pepper-clove mixture, curry powder, and turmeric.

  • Mix tomato paste with water. Stir diluted tomato paste and tomato into the skillet. Cook over medium heat until the tomato has softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in chickpeas and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.

  • Spoon chickpea sauce over the potato cakes and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 13.5g; sodium 274mg. Full Nutrition
