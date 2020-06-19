Indian Chole Aloo Tikki

This is a delicious vegan Indian recipe where vegetables and chickpeas are served over small potato cakes. It works well as a starter for four, or as a vegetarian and vegan main for two. Place the potato cakes on a plate, serve the chickpeas on top, and don't forget the sauces! Recipes for Indian sauces - coriander sauce and tamarind sauce - are on this site. Finally, sprinkle with some fresh coriander leaves and a few thin slices of fresh onion.
The flavors in the chickpea sauce were outstanding! I combined a few steps for ease. The potato cakes definitely need some salt. which I will add next time. Rather than mixing the water and tomato paste separately, I just stirred them right into the chickpea mixture. Also, I this was a pretty dry sauce, and I wanted it to be a little "saucier", so it wouldn't just lie on the tomato patties in a lump. I added 2 t paste instead of 1, and eventually added about 1/2 cup of water, stirring it in gradually to get the consistency right. It was definitely spicy, so I cut back on the cayenne a bit so my son would eat it. It was full of delicious Indian flavors and I will be making this again! A great vegan dinner.
My boyfriend agreed his is definitely an authentic Indian recipe. I liked the tikki, but chole tasted just like spiced chickpeas to me, there was hardly any gravy. Also, who eats one tikki as a serving?! We ate two each. Too much time and effort for two servings, in my opinion; I wish I had doubled the recipe.
The flavors in the chickpea sauce were outstanding! I combined a few steps for ease. The potato cakes definitely need some salt. which I will add next time. Rather than mixing the water and tomato paste separately, I just stirred them right into the chickpea mixture. Also, I this was a pretty dry sauce, and I wanted it to be a little "saucier", so it wouldn't just lie on the tomato patties in a lump. I added 2 t paste instead of 1, and eventually added about 1/2 cup of water, stirring it in gradually to get the consistency right. It was definitely spicy, so I cut back on the cayenne a bit so my son would eat it. It was full of delicious Indian flavors and I will be making this again! A great vegan dinner.
Great flavor profile!!! Loved this vegetarian dish and will use again. I made a quick sauce with sour cream, cilantro and ground cumin. I also serve this dish with some naan, which was a helpful way to eat all the beans.
Loved this! I love roasting the spices at first. I also add a tap of mustard seed to infuse into the oil. I reduce to half tsp of cayenne and I like a little gravy so doubled the tomatoe paste mixture and added half a cup of water. I will make again for sure.
My boyfriend agreed his is definitely an authentic Indian recipe. I liked the tikki, but chole tasted just like spiced chickpeas to me, there was hardly any gravy. Also, who eats one tikki as a serving?! We ate two each. Too much time and effort for two servings, in my opinion; I wish I had doubled the recipe.
I just returned to a vegetarian lifestyle, and this was my first attempt at an Indian dish. It was delicious! Next time I will add a little more salt to the potato mixture but that is my only (tiny) tweak to this fantastic recipe.
this was really good, but I made the following changes: only used about 1/3 tsp of cayenne and one dried chili, and it was plenty hot enough for my husband and me - even with this lower heat level it was too hot for my kids. doubled the tomato paste/water mixture and added a small can of tomato sauce. also added about 1/4 cup of water to the chickpea mixture - this gave it more of a gravy. I'm guessing the chickpeas would've been pretty dry without these changes
Really liked this. It was easy to pull together, had dinner on the table within 40 mins. The potato cake is super spicy but you could reduce the amount of cayenne if you don't like hot. I also will add another tomato or two next time. And maybe add a side of green veg....
Wow, this recipe did not disappoint. It was deliciously spicy and satisfying. I added some tang by drizzling the potato cakes with coriander chutney, and garnished with thinly sliced red onion and fresh coriander leaves. Sooo yummy.
I made this exactly as written (seriously who ever does that? ), and the flavors are excellent. My problem is with the potato cakes. They suck up all the oil and fall apart in a greasy mess. Next time I make this I definitely follow my instincts and add an egg to the potato mixture. You should, too.
This is such a flavorful recipe; I didn't have dried chilis, so I added in fresh ones (thankfully just the one), but that with the curry sauce means this is a SUPER spicy dish, not for the faint hearted (i.e. my poor husband). The potato pancakes are not too spicy, but beware the chickpea concoction on the side. I recommend not adding optional chilis and halving the amount of curry powder if you don't want something very spicy. If you do - and want that amazingly spicy thing to be super flavorful - you have found your dream dish!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.