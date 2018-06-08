Homemade Za'atar

This za'atar spice recipe is easy to make at home from scratch with just four ingredients and is a great substitute for store-bought. While in Lebanon wild thyme is used, regular thyme from the supermarket or your garden makes a fine substitute. Za'atar refers both to the thyme plant itself, as well as this spice mix.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
8 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 tablespoons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Toast sesame seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat until just golden, about 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Combine sesame seeds, thyme leaves, sumac, and salt in a bowl and stir until well combined.

Cook's Notes:

Za'atar spice mix can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

For a simple and delicious way to use za'atar, sprinkle the spice mixture over a plate of labneh and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with pita bread as a dip.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 2.3g; sodium 194.7mg. Full Nutrition
