Homemade Za'atar

This za'atar spice recipe is easy to make at home from scratch with just four ingredients and is a great substitute for store-bought. While in Lebanon wild thyme is used, regular thyme from the supermarket or your garden makes a fine substitute. Za'atar refers both to the thyme plant itself, as well as this spice mix.
I keep a batch in the fridge to put in various Middle Eastern dishes. When I ran out, I bought a bottle from a spice shop. This recipe is much better. My experience has been that it lasts months of refrigerated. Thanks for submitting this great recipe.
I keep a batch in the fridge to put in various Middle Eastern dishes. When I ran out, I bought a bottle from a spice shop. This recipe is much better. My experience has been that it lasts months of refrigerated. Thanks for submitting this great recipe.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.